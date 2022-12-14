A Close Look at Actor Timothee Chalamet’s Love Life

Timothee Chalamet was born in New York City on December 27, 1995. He’s not yet 30, but he’s been a working actor since he was only 12. He made a name for himself when he starred in a huge television show, Homeland, but he only got better there. He quickly moved on from television to the movies, and he earned an Academy Award Nomination was he was only 22. His talent is paramount, but fans are more than a little obsessed with his personal life. The young women of the world want to know who he is dating at all times. With that in mind, we do have a timeline of his romantic life as we know it. Who has Timothee Chalamet dated? Read on to find out.
Lourdes Leon
When you’re a student at the most famous high school in New York City, you might have a few famous classmates to spend time with. Timothee Chalamet did. He was in school with Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes, and the two were a couple back in 2013. It didn’t last, but it counts. They were both students at LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts at the time. These two dated for four years, ending their relationship in 2017.
Lily-Rose Depp
Timothee Chalamet has a real thing for famous young women. He began his dating relationship with Madonna’s daughter, and then he moved on to Johnny Depp’s daughter. He dated Lily-Rose Deep from 2018 until 2020. They met while working together on a Netflix project, and the sparks just flew.
They broke up in 2020, but they did get back together in 2021. The world was hopeful, too, but it seems that they didn’t confirm this. They were photographed together more than a few times following the initial rumors, but neither discussed the fact that they might be together. Additionally, there were no other photographs of them following that March 2021 rumor.
Eiza Gonzalez
Following the end of his relationship with Lily Rose Depp in 2020, he was rumored to have a fling with this young woman. Neither ever discussed this rumored relationship, of course, but they did end up in several paparazzi photographs together from a trip to Mexico.
Sarah Talabi
She’s a model and an author, and these two made some serious headlines in 2022 when they were spotted at Coachella. There were videos and photos and witnesses who said they danced and kissed all night. She also tagged him in some photos saying that she had a great time that night, but she didn’t talk about it again. When she was asked if she was kissing him, she turned the question around on those asking and wondered why they cared who she was allegedly kissing rather than the fact that the earth is not doing well.
Some Other Girl
The world did hear a lot about Timothee Chalamet and Sarah Talabi at Coachella, but it seems he wasn’t just kissing her that night. Some people also photographed a guy wearing the exact same outfit as Chalamet at Coachella, kissing a mystery girl with dark hair. It’s been rumored that it was Chalamet (no one wears the same outfit to Coachella, after all) but no one knows who the girl is.
Timothee Chalamet Doesn’t Discuss his Personal Life
As of December 2022, we have no idea if Timothee Chalamet is dating anyone. If he is, he’s managed to keep it very quiet. He is famous for keeping his personal life to himself, and he is not a fan of discussing. It. No matter how many times the press asks him about his personal life, he manages to find a way to avoid the questions. He’s a very private man, and it’s not just about his dating life, either. He works hard, and he is happy to discuss the work he’s doing and the projects he is involved with, but his personal life is off-limits.
What he does in his personal time is relatively unknown. He’s a man who does have a life, but he spends it doing things he doesn’t share. We don’t think he goes out much since he’s not photographed regularly out and about. That’s not a bad thing, though. He likes to keep things on the down low, and that’s really where it should go. While there are many people who would love to see him get back together with Lily Rose Depp, it seems those two might be done for good. However, both are quite private, and you just never know with them.