18 Best Zombie Comedy Movies That’ll Leave You Wishing for an Apocalypse

Zombie comedy movies thrive on the idea that even the end of the world can be ridiculous. When society collapses and the dead rise, these films choose laughter over despair and jokes over dread. They highlight the awkwardness of human behavior when routines vanish, and survival instincts kick in. In doing so, they transform horror into something wildly entertaining.
Audiences are drawn to zombie comedies because they challenge traditional horror expectations. While some lean into parody and absurdity, others use humor to explore human relationships and societal quirks. Each film on this list delivers something different, proving that there’s no single way to make a zombie comedy successful. Below, we count down ten of the best zombie comedy movies that will make you chuckle, cringe, and might even have you rooting for the apocalypse.
1. The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
This cult classic begins when two warehouse employees accidentally release a toxic gas that reanimates the dead. Chaos quickly erupts as zombies overrun a medical supply warehouse and nearby cemetery. The Return of the Living Dead stands out in zombie comedy history for its punk-rock attitude, fast-moving zombies, and the now-iconic concept of zombies craving brains. Its irreverent tone and dark humor influenced countless films that followed.
2. Army of Darkness (1992)
Sam Raimi’s third installment in his Evil Dead film series, Army of Darkness, sends Ash Williams back to medieval times to battle undead forces using a chainsaw and a shotgun. Although more fantasy-driven, its skeleton armies and undead elements firmly place it within zombie comedy territory. Bruce Campbell’s exaggerated performance and nonstop slapstick humor make the film endlessly quotable. It’s a bold, absurd take that leans fully into camp.
3. Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Often considered the gold standard of zombie comedy, Shaun of the Dead follows an unmotivated man (Simon Pegg) who tries to save his loved ones during a zombie outbreak. The film blends British dry humor with genuine emotional stakes. Its brilliance lies in how it parodies zombie tropes while still respecting them. Edgar Wright’s sharp direction and clever visual gags make it a genre-defining entry.
4. Fido (2006)
Set in a 1950s-style alternate reality, Fido imagines a world where zombies are domesticated and used as servants. The story centers on a boy who befriends his family’s zombie, challenging societal fears and prejudices. This zombie comedy stands out for its satirical look at conformity and control. Beneath the humor lies a surprisingly heartfelt story about friendship.
5. Planet Terror (2007)
Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror delivers grindhouse-style chaos with flesh-eating infected rather than traditional zombies. The plot follows survivors fighting back against a biochemical outbreak in Texas. Over-the-top gore, exaggerated characters, and dark humor define the film’s appeal. It’s a loud, unapologetic zombie comedy that thrives on excess and stylized mayhem. Amongst its cast are Josh Brolin, Bruce Willis, Naveen Andrews, Fergie, and Quentin Tarantino.
6. Dead Snow (2009)
Dead Snow takes zombie comedy to the Norwegian mountains, where a group of students encounter undead Nazi soldiers. The film starts like a standard horror story before escalating into outrageous, gory absurdity. Its willingness to embrace shock value while maintaining self-awareness makes it memorable. The movie was an audience and critic delight, as they both appreciated its balance of splatter and satire.
7. Zombieland (2009)
Set in a post-apocalyptic America, Zombieland follows four survivors as they navigate a zombie-infested landscape with strict survival rules. The film thrives on character chemistry, especially between Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg. Its inventive action sequences and comedic timing keep the pace lively. This zombie comedy became a modern favorite thanks to its humor and heart. Unsurprisingly, its success spurred a franchise.
8. Juan of the Dead (2011)
Joining the list is the Spanish-Cuban comedy Juan of the Dead. The Zombie comedy offers a political and cultural spin on the genre. In the film, Juan and his friends turn zombie killing into a business during an outbreak in Havana. The film blends satire with slapstick, using humor to comment on everyday struggles. Its unique setting gives the genre a refreshing global perspective.
9. Cockneys vs Zombies (2012)
Cockneys vs Zombies is a British zombie comedy that pits a group of East London locals against a zombie invasion. The plot centers on a family attempting to save their grandfather from the undead. What sets the film apart is its working-class humor and fast-paced action. It delivers laughs while celebrating unlikely heroes.
10. Warm Bodies (2013)
Warm Bodies reimagines the zombie story as a romantic comedy. It focuses on a zombie (Nicholas Hoult) who begins to regain his humanity after falling in love. The film uses humor to explore themes of connection and change. Its lighter tone and emotional core distinguish it from darker entries. It’s a softer, more introspective zombie comedy.
11. Life After Beth (2014)
Life After Beth introduces Aubrey Plaza as a young woman who mysteriously returns from the dead. Her return forces her boyfriend (Dane DeHaan) to confront unresolved grief. The comedy comes from awkward situations rather than constant action. Aubrey Plaza’s performance adds an unsettling edge to the humor. The film stands out for its emotional exploration beneath the laughs.
12. Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)
Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller, and Joey Morgan led the cast of Christopher Landon’s Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. Its plot follows three Boy Scouts as they try to save their town during a zombie outbreak. Its appeal lies in combining coming-of-age themes with outrageous zombie encounters. The humor leans toward crude and chaotic, appealing to younger audiences. As a zombie comedy, it thrives on energy and inventive set pieces.
13. Night of the Living Deb (2015)
Night of the Living Deb focuses on two strangers who wake up together after a one-night stand to find the world overrun by zombies. The film blends romantic comedy with undead survival. Its humor comes from relationship dynamics and awkward bonding. It’s a low-budget but charming entry in the zombie comedy space.
14. Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)
This genre mashup reimagines Jane Austen’s classic with martial arts-trained heroines battling zombies. The story keeps much of the original novel’s structure while infusing it with undead chaos. The novelty lies in its bold blending of literary drama and zombie comedy. It’s an unconventional but entertaining experiment.
15. The Dead Don’t Die (2019)
Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die takes a dry, self-aware approach to the zombie genre. The film follows small-town police officers as they deal with a slow-moving apocalypse. Its humor is subtle, ironic, and deliberately offbeat. This zombie comedy appeals more to fans of deadpan satire than to traditional action fans.
16. Zombie on Sale (2019)
This South Korean zombie comedy is yet another worthy entry on the list. Zombie on Sale centers on a family that captures a zombie and turns it into a business opportunity. The film blends slapstick humor with social commentary. Its charm comes from character-driven comedy rather than gore. It offers a warm and inventive take on the genre.
17. Eat, Brains, Love (2019)
Targeted at younger audiences, Eat, Brains, Love follows two teenage zombies who go on the run after an outbreak. The film mixes road-trip comedy with high school drama. Its lighthearted tone and romance-driven plot set it apart. It’s a playful and accessible zombie comedy.
18. Little Monsters (2019)
Little Monsters stars Lupita Nyong’o as a teacher protecting children during a zombie outbreak. The film balances dark humor with emotional warmth. Its standout element is Nyong’o’s performance, blending optimism and resilience. This zombie comedy finds humor in unlikely heroism.
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