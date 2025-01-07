Zootopia 2: Everything You Need To Know

After almost a decade since Disney dropped the box office hit, Zootopia (2016), a sequel has been confirmed to be in the works. With more offerings underway, 2024’s Moana 2 accentuated Disney’s penchant for stellar sequels. As such, anticipation is high for the studio’s second installment of the Zootopia film franchise. An animated buddy cop comedy film, Zootopia 2 will continue to follow the unconventional alliance between Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman).
The first film in the Zootopia universe was released in 2016 and was critically and commercially successful. At the end of its box office run, Zootopia grossed over $1 billion globally. The film also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and was named one of the best films of the year by the American Film Institute. In 2022, the franchise spawned a television series titled Zootopia+ which premiered on November 26 on Disney+. While fans wait for the 2025 sequel, here are interesting details you need to know about Zootopia 2.
What To Expect From the Zootopia 2 Plot
Disney has not been generous with information about the plot of Zootopia 2 but tidbits reveal a riveting mission for Hopps and Wilde. A synopsis of the plot on IMDb reads: “Brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers.” This suggests the buddy cops will deal with several hurdles in this installment.
Through various teasers, Disney has shared that Zootopia 2 will explore the reptile community, where officers Hopps and Wilde team up again to solve a new mystery. The plot sees the buddy cops go undercover to crack a case and unravel secrets behind a mysterious reptile. The emergence of the reptile community is evident in the movie title’s large “2” stylized with a snake tail. Introducing reptiles into the mix expands the storyline and widens the animal horizon. Also, the cast list will see changes with the new characters introduced into the mix.
Meet the Cast of Zootopia 2
While the full Zootopia 2 cast is yet to be unveiled, some major voice stars have become public knowledge. As expected, the sequel will see the return of some old cast and characters. Goodwin is returning to voice Hopps, the enthusiastic rabbit in the Zootopia Police Department while Bateman is reprising his voice role as Wilde, the sly red fox who changed his ways from a con artist to an officer in the Zootopia Police.
In addition to Goodwin and Bateman’s reunion, Shakira will reprise her role as Gazelle, the Zootopia pop star. Other returning characters include Benjamin Clawhauser, Mr Big, and Flash the Sloth. To fully explore the sequel’s storyline, new characters will join the cast, but only a few have been named. Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan will join the main voice cast of Zootopia 2 as Gary, a snake under Hopps and Wilde’s radar.
Fortune Feimster has also been confirmed to join the cast as Nibbles, a beaver resident in Marsh Market where Hopps and Wilde would go undercover to crack a case. Like the original film in the series, Zootopia 2 will have an extensive cast with new entrants, including birds, marine animals, primates, and amphibians. As such, more cast and characters will be released before the premiere. Though speculations point toward Gary as the villain in Zootopia 2, this has not been confirmed.
When Will Zootopia 2 Be Released?
The second entry in the Zootopia franchise will premiere in the United States on November 26, 2025. The release date is scheduled more than five years after Zootopia directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard revealed the possibility of a sequel in June 2016. Disney CEO Bob Iger later announced that the film is in the works on February 8, 2023. Finally, the studio revealed the release date on February 7, 2024, with anticipation building up among fans.
Instead of Moore, Howard will team up with Jared Bush to direct Zootopia 2. The latter is also credited with writing the piece, while Yvett Merino serves as producer. The release date for the second installment of Zootopia is prone to change, but Disney appears to be setting it up for success. Considering the height of success attained by its blockbuster prequel, Zootopia 2 has some big shoes to fill. The official trailer for Zootopia 2 has not been released at the time of writing this piece. Check out fresh updates about Wicked: Part Two.
