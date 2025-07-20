James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Set for $115M U.S. Opening, Heads to $210M Worldwide

Superman is soaring at the box office with a $115 million to $121 million domestic debut, and early projections suggest it could finish its opening weekend with a record-breaking $210 million+ worldwide bow.
The James Gunn directed reboot pulled $40 million from 78 international markets by Friday, with an early worldwide total of $96.5 million. The movie topped Friday’s domestic charts with $56.5 million (including $22.5 million in previews). The $115 million domestic box office debut makes it the first superhero film to cross the $100 million mark since Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine launched with $211 million in 2024. This also makes it the first DC title to break the $100 million record since Wonder Woman opened to $103.3 million in 2017. Superman holds an impressive A-Cinema Score, alongside a 94% audience score and an 82% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Internationally, the picture is off to a solid start, though markets in Asia like China contributed modest numbers, where it grossed only $2.4 million through Friday.
For Gunn, Superman could not break the director’s own Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 domestic opening of $146.5 million. But it does mark a fresh start for DC, backed by Gunn’s creative vision to rebuild its superhero franchise.
Dean Cain Fears A “Woke” Superman May Ditch Classic “American” Values
Dean Cain, the iconic Superman on ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has taken issue with the new Superman being framed as an immigrant. He believes the portrayal could hurt box office appeal and might be too “woke” for the moviegoers.
In an interview with The Times UK, James Gunn described Superman as an immigrant who came from outside of America and populated the country afterwards. Meanwhile, Cain responded in the following words: “How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times?” The film has also reportedly used the phrase “truth, justice and the human way,” which sparked criticism from the conservatives, especially Cain, for dropping Superman’s classic motto, “truth, justice and the American way.”
Even Fox News’ host Jesse Watters took a jab at Gunn and suggested Superman should have “MS-13” (Salvadoran gang designated as a foreign terrorist organization) written on his cape. Cain went on to tell TMZ, “Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. I think if you wanna create a new character, go ahead and do that, but for me, Superman has always stood for truth, justice, and the American way.” While Cain called this move purely “political”, critics largely praised the movie as hopeful rather than heavy-handed.
Superman is currently playing in theatres worldwide.
|Superman (2025)
|Cast
|David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced
|Release Date
|July 11, 2025 (U.S. release; world premiere July 7, 2025)
|Stream On
|Theatrical release; HBO Max likely (~77 days post‑release, around Sept 2025)
|Directed by
|James Gunn
|Produced by
|James Gunn, Peter Safran
|Based On
|DC Comics’ Superman, created by Jerry Siegel & Joe Shuster; first film in DCU Chapter One: Gods & Monsters
|Plot Summary
|Clark Kent balances Kryptonian and human lives as Superman, battling public mistrust and Lex Luthor’s machinations
|Musical Elements
|Score by John Murphy (with themes by John Williams)
|Current Status
|Released July 11, 2025; opened with approx. $115–121M domestic, ~$210M+ global opening; tonal dive into emotional depth & multiverse intro
