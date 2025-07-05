She’d Be a Great Wonder Woman”: James Gunn Clarifies Why He Followed Adria Arjona on Instagram

James Gunn has finally put to rest the growing rumours about him casting Adria Arjona as the new Wonder Woman after he was seen following the actress on Instagram.
The speculations started to swirl right after DCU co-chief James Gunn confirmed that the new Wonder Woman movie is in the works. Since fans have been eagerly waiting the reveal of the next action heroine in DC, it was only for the eagle-eyed fans to assume it was Adria Arjona (Hit Man).
However, in an interview with Extra, Gunn clarified why he followed Arjona on Instagram. “I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and thought], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,’” Gunn shared. “She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.” Gunn explained that he has known Arjona for 7 years and he first got to know her right after they worked together on The Belko Experiment. He clarified that he just hadn’t followed her on Instagram back then.
What’s New In James Gunn’s Rebooted DC Universe?
James Gunn is all set to reboot the DC universe with exciting upcoming movies — the first being David Corenswet’s Superman, set to release on July 11, 2025. It will be one of the five movies and TV shows in Chapter One of the DC universe called Gods and Monsters. Next in line is the second season of Peacemaker on HBO Max, which will premiere on August 21, 2025. The new Wonder Woman is still being written, and it will tie into the HBO series featuring Wonder Woman’s home, Themyscira.
In an interview with IGN, Gunn was asked about the future films, and he responded, “It’s really Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker, Lanterns, Supergirl, and then some things people don’t know.”
Another long-forgotten DCU show, Waller, has been confirmed to return by Gunn. The show was first hinted at in 2023; however, updates have been scarce since its announcement. Waller is an Amanda Waller-centric series that will put Viola Davis’s character in the spotlight. Fans speculated that the Suicide Squad spin-off might be dropped, but Gunn recently took to Threads to confirm that the show is in fact in development. On the other hand, the writer-director of The Batman Part II, Matt Reeves, has finally completed the script after a long three-year wait.
David Corenswet’s Superman is all set to hit theaters starting July 11, 2025. The Batman sequel had two release date pushbacks, but it is now set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.
|Superman (2025)
|Cast
|David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Milly Alcock (Supergirl), Alan Tudyk (voice of Kryptonian robot “Four”)
|Release Date
|July 11, 2025
|Stream On
|To be announced (likely theatrical release first)
|Directed by
|James Gunn
|Produced by
|James Gunn, Peter Safran
|Based On
|DC Comics character Superman; inspired by All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely
|Plot Summary
|A reboot of the Superman franchise, the film explores Clark Kent’s early days as a reporter in Metropolis and his journey to becoming Superman. It delves into his internal struggle to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, all while facing societal skepticism and the emergence of new threats.
|Musical Elements
|Original score by John Murphy, incorporating themes from John Williams’ classic “Superman March”
|Current Status
|In theatres on July 11, 2025
