Fans Get a Taste of New ‘Superman’ David Corenswet in The First Official Teaser Trailer

DC fans assemble — the first glimpse at Superman is finally here! The highly anticipated superhero film starring the new Superman, David Corenswet, is expected to hit theatres on July 11, 2025. The film will be a formal launch for the new DC Universe that James Gunn and DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran have been hyping up for two years.
The first teaser trailer for Superman dropped on YouTube on December 19, 2024. It was first revealed in a press preview with writer and director James Gunn on December 17, 2024. The film marks Superman’s debut into a cinematic universe that comprises the entire range of DC Comics characters. The teaser offered fans a first look at the new Superman Corenswet as the superhero’s alter ego, Clark Kent, and quick glimpses at Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, and Lex Luthor played by Nicholas Hoult.
These side characters have been a prominent part of every rendition of a live-action and animated adaptation of Superman to date. The Superman teaser was special since it marked Krypto the Superdog’s modern-era live-action debut. A bonus in the teaser was a glimpse at several other DC superheroes who’ll be making their cinematic debuts, including Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl played by Isabela Merced, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.In a Q&A session at the press preview, Gunn told Variety how this film aims to portray how Superman “lives in a world with superheroes” and not center the entire movie solely on the titular superhero.
‘Superman’ Teaser Trailer Becomes the Most Viewed in the History of DC and Warner Bros
Superman hasn’t even hit theatres yet, but it’s already making waves across platforms! James Gunn has credited Krypto the Superdog for the Superman teaser trailer hitting record-breaking milestones across multiple platforms on its first day in an Instagram post on December 20, 2024.
The writer-director flaunted that the Superman teaser trailer had surpassed 250 million views on its first day with the addition of a million posts on social media. Gunn also revealed how this marks a historic moment for the franchise as Superman has become the most viewed and talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. He ended his celebratory post on a festive note in the following words:
“This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays!”
According to Gunn, the Superman teaser trailer has dethroned the trailers of some of the most hard-hitting successes of 2024. This includes the first Joker: Folie à Deux trailer, which amassed around 167 million views in its first 24 hours, and Disney’s Inside Out 2, the year’s highest-grossing movie, launched its trailer to 157 million views.
Superman releases exclusively in theatres on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, you can watch Man of Steel on Netflix.
