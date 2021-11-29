Home
Movies
Gunpowder Milkshake: A Fun But Generic John Wick Style Film

Gunpowder Milkshake: A Fun But Generic John Wick Style Film

18 seconds ago

“Can I lighten your load?” Gunpowder Milkshake made its way to Netflix this summer with a starry all-female cast and some flashy style; however, when it comes down to it, the film is nothing more than a John Wick clone. Since John Wick made its way into theaters back in 2014, the film is notable for changing the way action movies are made. These days, rarely do you get movies with a million cuts per second to hide the stunt double during the action sequences. Plus, Wick is known for its incredible style and creating an organization called The Continental. That’s essentially the gist of what Gunpowder Milkshake is. The film centers around Sam, a 12-year-old who was trained to be an elite assassin by The Firm, a ruthless crime syndicate that her mother worked for. A big job goes wrong and all hell breaks loose, with Sam gaining help from her mother’s trusted associates: The Librarians. Gunpowder Milkshake proudly wears its John Wick roots on its sleeve; The film never hides the fact that it’s essentially a clone of the popular action series, nor does it do much to separate itself from Wick and other action films. The premise of an “assassin” being betrayed by their own kind has been done to death at this point, and Gunpowder Milkshake doesn’t even try to reinvent the wheel. Is it cool to see Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino kick some major ass? Definitely, but the film is more about style than substance.

Gunpowder Milkshake doesn’t add anything new to the genre nor will it be stuck in your minds once the credits roll. However, there’s no denying the infectious energy that comes with this movie. The gorgeous cinematography, the cool action sequences, and the fun dialogue help pull you through the nearly two-hour runtime. While the action is fun, it’s nothing special either. The big ending brawl at the library is pretty wicked and easily the best part of the film; however, it’s notable how it doesn’t really pack the tension necessary to carry it forward. There was never a time that I though Sam would die. Part of that is due to the themes of the film, namely the feminist themes. Gunpowder Milkshake doesn’t outright smack you in the face with its feminism like Charles Angels or Black Christmas; however, it’s not afraid to tell you it’s a feminist film.

Personally, I don’t understand why some filmmakers feel the need to draw a line in the sand between men vs. women. The one decent male character is really a nobody that’s killed off early in the film by Sam. Even then, the daughter of said male character never shows any compassion over the loss of her father. I know that the film makes it clear that her and the father didn’t exactly have the best relationship, but it’s still jarring that she never shows any sadness once learns that her dad is dead. I won’t go into a huge rant about the unnecessary need to make it men vs. women; however, since the film is clearly on the side of women, you never buy into the fact that Sam will die because that would give men the win. By the way, I don’t have any issues with showcasing strong women. In fact, Atomic Blonde or even Netflix’s Old Guard showcases women in a strong light. However, just like ultra-macho films where women are mostly degraded to being sluts or nobodies, a movie that feels the need to tear down men in order to make women feel strong is not a good one.

In terms of acting ability, Karen Gillan feels off in Gunpowder Milkshake; She’s mainly stone-faced throughout the entire film and there’s just no charisma and energy behind her performance. Gillan is a talented actress who’s been impressive in movies such as Jumanji and Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s clear that’s she trying to go for the emotionless assassin role here; however, it ultimately backfires since her lack of emotion does bring down the film a bit. Thankfully, her co-stars shine greatly in their roles, mainly Michelle Yeoh and Lena Headey. Chloe Coleman is pretty great in the role that she’s given as well. Did I have fun watching Gunpowder Milkshake? I did. The film was never boring and breezed by easily, despite its formulaic path. I would recommend Gunpowder Milkshake, just understand that you’ll get a John Wick clone that doesn’t do much to justify its existence.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story Billions Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cobra Kai Dexter Heels Raising Kanan Stranger Things The Mandalorian What If
Five Ideas for a Star Wars What-If Series
Why the American Remake of “Crash Landing on You” Won’t Work
Five “Scandal” Spin-Offs That Would Have Actually Worked
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Gunpowder Milkshake: A Fun But Generic John Wick Style Film
Come Play: Movie Review
Five Times Penélope Cruz Proved Her Acting Abilities
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Five Actors Who Got Their Breakout Roles In The ’80s
What Has Emma Watson Been Up To Since The Last Harry Potter Movie?
Old Man Hawkeye? Jeremy Renner Is In
The 20 Most Hated Anime Characters of All-Time
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes
Phantom Galaxies Is Bringing NFT Games To a New Level