James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Has Wrapped Filming

Superman, the first film of James Gunn’s DC Universe, has completed its final round of editing and visual effects and is now “100% done.” James took to his Instagram to share the big news as he posted a selfie with some major cast members of the Superman film, including David Corenswet (Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Beck Bennet (Steve Lombard), and Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen).
James’ Instagram post had the following caption: “Our last visual effect shot has been finished and dropped into Superman. We are now 100% done.” He also commended the work of his team and addressed the fans by saying, “Thanks to all my collaborators! It has been a joy. And for the rest of you – I can’t wait for you to see the movie on July 11.”
Filming of Superman began on February 29, 2024, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the Man of Steel’s return to the big screen. According to Peter Safran, co-CEO of DC Studios, the DC Universe’s Superman will follow a younger version of Kal-El/Clark Kent as he tries to “balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.” We’ll see Superman team up with some fan-favourite DC characters, including his pet dog Krypto.
James’ Squashes Rumours of WB’s Involvement
Just a few days ago, James confirmed Superman’s runtime will be 2 hours and 9 minutes in response to a fan’s question on Threads. Another fan then asked James if the officials at Warner Brothers had any influence over the runtime of the film, to which James responded, “Zero truth to that. And they couldn’t even if that’s something they wanted to. It’s a DC Studios film.”
Before that, James had to address rumours about reshoots, again taking to Threads to confirm that there were “no scenes” and “no reshoots.” It was only some “pickup shots” and “a handful of individual shots to enhance the film.” The news of the completion of the project has put an end to any and every rumour, as the inaugural film of “DCU’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters” is locked down.Hopefully, James delivering Superman ahead of time and without any last-minute reshoots and VFX fixes will set the right tone for the new DC Universe, and fans won’t have to sit through any more debacles like the Justice League and The Flash. Those saying the early finish could mean studio pressure, rushed VFX, or other behind-the-scenes problems should take a look at James’ track record of consistently delivering polished final products. Come July 11, 2025, when Superman takes flight in IMAX, let’s hope he sticks the landing, too.
|Superman (2025)
|Cast
|David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Milly Alcock (Supergirl), Alan Tudyk (voice of Kryptonian robot “Four”)
|Release Date
|July 11, 2025
|Stream On
|To be announced (likely theatrical release first)
|Directed by
|James Gunn
|Produced by
|James Gunn, Peter Safran
|Based On
|DC Comics character Superman; inspired by All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely
|Plot Summary
|A reboot of the Superman franchise, the film explores Clark Kent’s early days as a reporter in Metropolis and his journey to becoming Superman. It delves into his internal struggle to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, all while facing societal skepticism and the emergence of new threats.
|Musical Elements
|Original score by John Murphy, incorporating themes from John Williams’ classic “Superman March”
|Current Status
|Post-production
