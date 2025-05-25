DC Studios Releases Official Trailer for Superman

After two teaser trailers, DC Studios has released the official trailer for James Gunn’s brand new movie, Superman. The trailer debuted on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, and was shared across social media platforms by director Gunn as well. 

The new trailer features an interview between Lois Lane and Superman. Miss Lane seeks to address his unauthorized entry into the country, to which a baffled Superman counters that he prevented a war. David Corenswet plays Superman (Clark Kent) in the 2025 reboot and Lois Lane, on the other hand, is portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan, a Primetime Emmy Award winner and two-time Golden Globe Award recipient for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Midge Maisel. 

Brosnahan and Corenswet are not the only notable cast members of the new Superman. Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor, the CEO of LuthorCorp, who despises Superman for his guts. There is also Edu Gathegi playing Michael Holt, a superhero and inventor who fights crime with high-tech gadgets. Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced play Rex Mason, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl, respectively — all superheroes as well. 

James Gunn Says His Pet Dog Ozu Inspired Krypto the Superdog’s New Look

 

Alongside the familiar superhero cast, Superman’s dog, Krypto, will also be starring in the film, however, with a different look. Director Gunn publicly acknowledged being inspired by his pet dog, Ozu, for Krypto’s appearance.

Krypto the Superdog made his first appearance in DC Comics in 1955, looking like a Labrador Retriever. Over the years in the various Superman movies and comics, its appearance evolved to resemble a Canine. However, in this new Superman film, Krypto is depicted as a terrier mutt. The filmmaker recalled discovering Ozu among 60 malnourished canines. He shared his experience with Ozu and how he found inspiration for Krypto in his dog in an Instagram post, with a carousel post, featuring a photo of Superman and Krypto gazing at the moon, as well as his own photo with Ozu, with the caption that included but wasn’t limited to: 

“Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, whom we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman.” His caption described how problematic Ozu was, “he immediately came in and destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture — he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he could even let us touch him.” An overwhelmed Gunn thought to himself, “Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?” He further wrote, “and thus Krypto came into the script and changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.”

Superman will be coming to theaters starting July 11, 2025. 

