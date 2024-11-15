10 Tiffany Haddish’s Most Hilarious Movies, Ranked

In the last decade, Tiffany Haddish has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after African-American comedian actresses. Although she made her debut in 2005, it wasn’t until a decade later that she landed her breakthrough role. Like several black female comedian-actors, Tiffany Haddish had to work her way to the top.
Although she began her career living out of her car, less than two decades later, she was one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. Whether as a lead or in a supporting role, Tiffany Haddish knows how to hold her own and stand out in film or TV shows. With over 30 feature-length film credits, here’s a ranking of Tiffany Haddish’s most hilarious movies.
10. The Oath
As the United States election is a few weeks away, the 2018 political black comedy The Oath may help calm tensions. The movie was actor-comedian Ike Barinholtz’s directorial debut while also playing the male lead alongside Tiffany Haddish, who played his on-screen wife, Kai Albert-Montana. The Oath is set during a politically charged Thanksgiving, where the government asks citizens to sign a loyalty oath. As expected, it causes tensions and conflicts between citizens and families. Haddish’s character is caught in the middle of the escalating arguments and chaos between her husband, his family, and two government agents.
9. Like a Boss
Tiffany Haddish co-starred alongside Australian actress Rose Byrne and Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek in the 2020 comedy Like a Boss. Haddish played Mia Carter, a fun-loving, outspoken co-founder of the Mia&Mel beauty company. With Byrne playing her co-founder Mel Paige, Like a Boss centers around these women whose business runs into a $493,000 debt.
As they seek help, Mia and Mel are forced to ask Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), a wealthy, unscrupulous investor, to buy into their company. However, they discover Claire Luna has a sinister plan of her own, which causes Mel and Mia to put aside their differences to save their business. Like a Boss is a lighthearted comedy exploring friendship and empowerment themes.
8. Nobody’s Fool
In Tyler Perry’s 2018 romantic comedy, Nobody’s Fool, Tiffany Haddish was cast as Tanya. Her character was a bold, energetic, and outspoken woman recently released from prison. Tanya’s humor and wild personality contrast sharply with her sister Danica’s (Tika Sumpter) structured life. Despite being the chaotic sister, Tanya helps Danica with relationship issues and realizes things that truly matter. Tiffany Haddish’s portrayal added to the movie’s humor, often through her unpredictable antics and raw honesty. Also joining the cast in supporting roles were Whoopi Goldberg, Omari Hardwick, Mehcad Brooks, and Chris Rock.
7. Night School
2018 was an exceptionally busy year for Tiffany Haddish’s career, with several credits in film and television. The buddy comedy Night School was Haddish’s fourth film release of the year. In Night School, Haddish played Carrie Carter, a no-nonsense, unorthodox night school teacher. Carrie is determined to help her students, including Theodore “Teddy” Walker (Kevin Hart), who she discovers has concentration issues, pass his GED. Carrie is tough but caring, using unconventional teaching methods to motivate Teddy and the rest of her class to overcome their personal obstacles. Also co-starring in Night School are Rob Riggle, Romany Malco, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Yvonne Orji, Fat Joe, and Ben Schwartz.
6. Haunted Mansion
Tiffany Haddish was part of the star-studded ensemble cast of Walt Disney’s 2023 supernatural horror comedy Haunted Mansion. Haddish played Harriet, a quirky psychic and medium with genuine abilities. The movie’s main protagonist, Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), hires Harriet to help communicate with and understand the restless spirits haunting her new home. Haunted Mansion’s ensemble cast also included LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Daniel Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.
5. Keanu
Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key led the cast of the 2016 buddy action comedy Keanu. Tiffany Haddish joined the cast in a supporting role as Trina “Hi-C” Parker. Her character is introduced as a tough, no-nonsense member of a gang called the Blips. Haddish’s Hi-C was initially portrayed as an antagonist. However, it is later revealed she’s an undercover police officer. Hi-C adds to the movie’s humor and grit. As one of her earliest popular films, Keanu gave Tiffany Haddish’s career a wider reach.
4. Bad Boys: Ride or Die 2024
Tiffany Haddish joined the cast of the Bad Boys film series in its 2024 fourth installment, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Although cast in a minor role, Haddish’s Tabitha character was one of the movie’s memorable performances. Tabitha is connected to the criminal underworld and an acquaintance of Det. Lt. Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Det. Lt. Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). Bad Boys: Ride or Die was a commercial success, grossing $404.2 million against a $100 million budget.
3. Here Today
In the Billy Crystal-directed 2021 comedy-drama Here Today, Tiffany Haddish played Emma Payge. She’s a lively, talented singer who unexpectedly forms a deep friendship with Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal), an older comedy writer. Emma and Charlie meet after Emma steals her cheating ex-boyfriend’s lunch date with Charlie. However, they quickly bond in unexpected ways, later helping him navigate his personal challenges, including the early onset of dementia. Although Here Today leans into its drama, Haddish’s performance perfectly added the needed comedy to the emotionally touching plot.
2. Bad Trip
The 2021 hidden camera comedy Bad Trip is one of Tiffany Haddish’s top funniest movies. As a hidden camera comedy, many of the background cast were unaware they were building pranked. Haddish played Trina Malone, the wild and unpredictable sister of Bud Malone (Lil Rel Howery). Trina is an ex-convict who escapes from prison early in the film. After discovering her brother and his friend, Chris Carey (Eric André), stole her car, Trina embarks on a rampage to hunt them down. Tiffany Haddish’s performance in Bad Trip highlights her comedic timing and ability to push the boundaries in an outrageous, unscripted, prank-driven movie.
1. Girls Trip
Tiffany Haddish’s most hilarious performance and movie is the 2017 all-female cast comedy Girls Trip. Interestingly, the movie became Haddish’s international breakthrough role. Cast alongside several Hollywood top female names, Haddish performed brilliantly as the movie’s star. Tiffany Haddish was cast as Dina, the group’s wild, outspoken, and hilarious friend. The female pack consisted of Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Haddish.
To reconnect with old college friends, the group embarked on a trip to the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. As the life of the party, Tiffany Haddish’s Dina character was known for her unpredictability and sometimes outrageous behavior. Girls Trip was a critical and commercial success, grossing $140.9 million against its $19 million budget. Besides Tiffany Haddish, here are 8 other female comedians to check out.
