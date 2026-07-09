10 Great Actors and Actresses from the ’80s and What They Look Like Today

The 1980s produced a generation of actors and actresses who became household names through blockbuster films, hit television shows, and unforgettable performances. Many of them successfully carried their careers into the 1990s, a decade that often cemented their place in popular culture. Whether they starred in action movies, romantic comedies, dramas, or sitcoms, these performers helped define two of Hollywood’s most influential decades.
Today, many of these stars remain active in the entertainment industry, while others have stepped away from the spotlight after decades of success. Their appearances may have changed over the years, but their impact on film and television remains undeniable. Here is a look at 15 great actors and actresses from the 1980s, their most famous roles in the 1990s, and how much they have aged since then.
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox became one of the defining stars of the late ’80s and ’90s thanks to Back to the Future and Family Ties. In the ’90s, he also appeared in films like Doc Hollywood and The American President, maintaining his reputation as a charismatic leading man. Today, Fox is largely retired from acting due to Parkinson’s disease but remains active as an advocate through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. His recent appearances are mostly public events and interviews, where he continues to inspire fans with his resilience.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger dominated the ’80s with action hits like Conan the Barbarian, Terminator, Commando, and The Running Man. Known for his larger-than-life screen presence, he became one of Hollywood’s most bankable action stars. Today, Schwarzenegger remains active in entertainment and public life, often appearing in film cameos and advocating for environmental causes. His most recent work includes roles in streaming series and media appearances, reflecting his continued global influence.
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis was one of the biggest action stars of the ’80s, starring in hits like Moonlighting and Die Hard. His mix of toughness and humor made him a standout leading man during the decade. In recent years, Willis stepped away from acting following his diagnosis with aphasia and later frontotemporal dementia. His career is now remembered as one of the most influential in modern action cinema.
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone carried his ’80s fame into the ’90s. Although he began his Rocky film series in the 1970s, his First Blood, Cobra, and Lock Up movies solidified his status in the ‘80s. His career has been defined by gritty underdog and action-hero roles that have become cultural staples. Today, Stallone still works in film and television, including recent streaming series like Tulsa King. He remains active as both an actor and producer, showing no signs of fully retiring.
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy was one of the defining comedy stars of the ’80s, with hits like Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America. His comedic versatility allowed him to shift between stand-up, family films, and blockbuster comedies. Today, Murphy has experienced a strong career resurgence with projects like Coming 2 America and the continued development of new films. He remains a major figure in comedy and Hollywood entertainment.
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver was already an established star entering the ’90s, continuing her success with ‘80s films like Ghostbusters, Aliens, and Gorillas in the Mist, and carrying that success into strong later roles. Her commanding presence made her one of Hollywood’s most respected actresses in sci-fi and drama. Today, Weaver remains active, notably appearing in James Cameron’s Avatar sequels. She continues to take on selective but high-profile roles in major productions.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis gained major ’90s recognition through True Lies, where she showcased both comedic and action talent alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, she starred in several films in the 80s. Her career spans horror, comedy, and drama, making her one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses. Today, Curtis is enjoying a late-career resurgence, including an Oscar-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Scarpetta. She remains active in film and public advocacy.
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn was a major comedy star into the ’90s, particularly with The First Wives Club and earlier hits that kept her reputation strong. Known for her bubbly screen presence and comedic timing, she became one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses. Today, Hawn occasionally appears in films and at public events while focusing on wellness and family projects. She remains culturally relevant, especially alongside her daughter Kate Hudson.
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields transitioned successfully from child star to adult actress, with major ’80s recognition from The Blue Lagoon. She balanced acting with modeling and public life, becoming a familiar figure in both entertainment and fashion. Today, Shields continues to act occasionally while also writing, speaking, and engaging in wellness advocacy. Her recent appearances show that she maintains a polished and active public profile.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg was one of the most versatile performers of the ’90s, starring in films like Ghost and Sister Act. However, she made her breakthrough in the ‘80s with roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation and The Color Purple. Her blend of comedy and drama made her one of the few EGOT-winning entertainers of her generation. Today, Goldberg is still highly visible as a co-host on The View, alongside occasional acting roles. She remains a major voice in entertainment and cultural commentary.
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