The best action stars are the ones that are totally believable. They don’t just have to look the part, their combat skills need to look like they were cultivated from years of training or intense combat. This is typically achieved by extensive choreography.
However, there are a string of action stars out there who come across so legitimate because they are. In fact, some of today’s most iconic heroes have real-life training and experience. So, here are 5 action stars who can actually fight for real.
5. Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy has played some tough characters throughout his eclectic career. While he mostly stays within the dramatic realm, he has shown off his intense physicality in action films like Warrior, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Havoc. Alongside vigorous training for these roles, he is actually a real-life fighter. While filming Warrior in 2010, Hardy immersed himself into MMA. When the cameras stopped rolling, his interest in Brazilian jiu-jitsu stayed alive.
Frequently training at Roger Gracie‘s academies, he has rolled around the mat with high-level instructors like Roger Gracie himself, Carlos Santos, and John Danaher. The Oscar-nominated actor shocked the industry in 2022 when he entered two elite competitions under his real name Edward Hardy, and won both. He walked away with a blue belt before earning his brown belt in 2026.
4. Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes was one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood for a large portion of the 90s, sharing the screen with the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Tommy Lee Jones, and Ving Rhames. Known for his rapid, staccato strikes, and dazzling high kicks, he comes across as a well-rounded fighter. That’s because he is.
While he isn’t quite the box office star he once was, his ability to stun in action movies is undeniable. In real life, he has trained in martial arts since he was 12-years-old. According to MMA Underground, he holds a 5th-degree black belt in Shotokan Karate, a 2nd-degree black belt in Hapkido, and also has experience in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Kung Fu, and Capoeira. Moviegoers and fight fans got close to seeing him in the ring when he challenged comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan to a fight. After years of back and forth, the two never duked it out. Rogan claimed Snipes’ callout was a way to recover financially from his troubles with the IRS.
3. Idris Elba
With a chiselled physique, powerful aura, and captivating on-screen ferocity, Idris Elba has proven to be a multi-talented actor who shines when he gets into the action. He has starred in some of the biggest blockbusters of the last decade, squaring off against huge stars like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena. After proving himself in pretend fighting, he set out to test his limits for real.
Despite being in his mid-40s and having no prior professional experience, Elba embarked on a gruelling journey in 2016 when he trained as a kickboxer. The whole affair was documented for the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter. The 3-part Discovery Channel show was released in 2017 and charted the year-long mission to learn the art of kickboxing and compete against a seasoned fighter in a no-holds-barred bout. Elba won the fight via a first round knockout.
2. Jean-Claude Van Damme
It’s pretty apparent from his extensive action movie filmography that Jean-Claude Van Damme can fight for real. While fellow action star Steven Seagal has trashed him over the years, calling him a “dancer” not a fighter, Van Damme is the real deal. He first dabbled in martial arts at the age of 12, joining Belgium’s Centre National de Karaté under the guidance of Claude Goetz. From here, he worked his way up to a spot on the Belgian Karate Team.
By 1977, the muscles from Brussels was engaging in full contact bouts. By 1982, he reportedly compiled a 18–1 record in full-contact matches, with all 18 wins coming by knockout, and an additional 44–4 record in semi-contact karate bouts. While he hasn’t fought professionally for a long time, he still regularly expresses his interests in returning, most recently challenging Jake Paul via Instagram.
1. Scott Adkins
Although he isn’t a top player in blockbuster action movies, Scott Adkins has built up a massive following in the B-movie realm. Renowned for his roles in movies like Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing, Undisputed: Fight for Freedom, and IP Man 4, he is often praised for authenticity and mastering his own stunts. While he has starred in supporting roles in movies like Expendables 2, and John Wick: Chapter 4, it’s his more underground films where he shines at the forefront.
Adkins’ epic fight scenes are so immersive as he brings real-life skills to the scenes. He begun fighting at the age of 13, and although he had dreams of becoming an action star, he took his training seriously. Today, he holds black belts in kickboxing and judo, and also has significant experience in Taekwondo, Krav Maga, and Ninjutsu. After moving from London to Birmingham at the peak of his fame, Adkins decided to transfer his fighting skills and began practicing MMA.
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