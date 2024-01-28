Wild ‘N Out is an improv game show hosted by Nick Cannon where guest celebrities are invited to compete in a bunch of funny challenges. Participants are divided into two teams and then pitted against each other in games like rap battles, try-not-to-laugh challenges, and trivia showdowns, all spiced up with a whole lot of roasting. The beloved show is enjoyed by fans as it offers a glimpse into how these larger-than-life celebrities behave and handle funny situations away from polished corporate glamor.
Over the years, we’ve seen some big names appear on the show, including rappers, comedians, actors, singers, social media influencers, and NFL players. Yet, certain guest stars manage to stand out. Some riff super well with Cannon and the other comedians, while others leave a mark by delivering memorable musical performances. Here are the six best guest stars on Wild ‘N Out who thoroughly elevated the episodes they were in.
1. Vic Mensa
Vic Mensa has appeared on Wild ‘N Out twice. In Season 6, Episode 2, he joined the Platinum Team and had a rap battle with Cannon and Method Man. He appeared again in multiple Season 11 episodes on the Black Team. The funniest bit of his episodes was when he played “Got Props,” where he had to rap about random objects. He also performed his hit song “OMG” with Pusha T.
2. Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart has the energy to light up any room, and he brings that energy to every Wild ‘N Out episode he’s on. He has appeared in multiple seasons, starting from the very first one. When Hart is on the show, you know no topic is off-limits — he gets teased for being “built like a 12-year-old”, for looking like a leprechaun, and for relying on The Rock for his movie career. And Hart doesn’t hold back either; he’s roasted Cannon about his music career, his divorce from Mariah Carey, and his lack of talent.
3. Marshmello
The smiley-faced DJ hit the Wild ‘N Out stage not once but twice. In Season 13, Episode 17, he performed a rap song using only sounds and gestures in the game “No Voice,” where his team had to fill in the words. And then, in “Wildstyle,” he got roasted to bits with the most imaginative and unhinged marshmallow puns and dirty jokes. Returning for another round in Season 14, Episode 3, Marshmello made everyone laugh out loud when he and Eva Marcille used their butts to pop balloons in “Eat That Ass Up.” The episode concluded with a peculiarly electrifying dance battle in “Electro & Beef,” where Marshmello faced off against Cannon.
4. Snoop Dogg
The hip-hop legend himself, Snoop Dogg, has been on multiple seasons of Wild ‘N Out, appearing in Seasons 6, 7, 8, and 17. Obviously, his “Wildstyle” moments are some of the best rap battles in the entire history of the show. And in each episode, he has the entire crowd dancing along to live performances of his hit songs like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Peaches N Cream,” “California Roll,” and “I Wanna Thank Me.” Of course, Snoop Dogg is a fan favorite and a major part of modern pop culture so he knows how to win hearts in every rapping and roasting battle he has been in.
5. Trina
Trina appeared on Wild ‘N Out in Seasons 6 and 16 and left a lasting impression. Both her episodes stand out because she wouldn’t stop flirting with Cannon, and Cannon was smitten all over. Her segment on “Pie or Die” was particularly hilarious, where she had to rap or get hit with a pie in the face. She also performed her song “Receipts” at the end of her Season 16 episode.
6. Shaquille O’Neal
Who knew Shaq had comedy chops to match his basketball skills? His appearances on Wild ‘N Out turned out to be some of the best episodes on the show, and he’s been a guest four times — in Seasons 5, 7, 9, and 15. He’s known for his playful rivalry with Cannon and for revealing the funniest details about himself. From his preference for briefs over boxers to his unique nickname for his private parts, Shaq keeps it real. He also answers some trivia questions about the hood, tackles a man in a bear suit, and does impressions of his relatives. Plus, all his episodes end with musical performances.
Watch Wild ‘N Out on Paramount+
