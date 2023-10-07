Exploring the Musical Journey of ‘Julie and the Phantoms’

Julie and the Phantoms is a musical comedy-drama television series. The show was created by Dan Cross and David Hoge and is based on a Brazilian series of the same name. It consists of one season with nine episodes.
The series premiered on Netflix on 10 September 2020. It follows the story of Julie Molina, a teenage girl who is grieving the loss of her mother. In December 2021, the series was cancelled after only one season.
What Is Julie And The Phantoms About?
The series follows the story of Julie Molina, a high school musician who has lost her passion for playing music after her mother’s death. She is then kicked out of her school’s music program after being emotionally unable to play music.
One day, while she’s cleaning out her mother’s music studio, she stumbles upon a CD that belongs to a band named Sunset Curve. 25 years earlier, the three members of the band had died from food poisoning after eating rotten hot dogs. However, when she plays the CD, she summons the ghosts of the band members. The band – Luke, Alex, and Reggie – are invisible to everyone except Julie. Together with Sunset Curve, Julie forms a band. As the lead vocalist, she is finally able to go back to playing music.
Who Are The Characters On The Show?
Julie and the Phantoms combine characters displaying musical talent, embroiled in high school drama, and encountering supernatural elements. Julie Molina is the main protagonist of the series and is played by Madison Reyes. She is a talented singer and songwriter who is dealing with the loss of her mother. She finds a band that helps restore her love for music and brings her closer to her dead mother.
Charlie Gillespie portrays Luke Patterson, one of the ghosts from the band Sunset Curve. He was the lead guitarist and vocalist of the band before they died. Playing in that band with Julie also helps him reconnect with his mother who is still alive. Alex Mercer, played by Owen Joyner, is another member of Sunset Curve. He was the drummer of the band and serves as the drummer for the new band, Julie and the Phantoms. Jeremy Shada portrays Reggie Peters, the third member of Sunset Curve. He played bass guitar in the original band and continues to do so in Julie’s new band.
Flynn, Julie Molina’s best friend and confidant, is played by Jadah Marie. Although she is very confused about the whole thing, she is supportive of Julie’s music and becomes an important part of the band’s journey. Cheyenne Jackson plays the role of the main antagonist of the series, Caleb Covington who owns the Hollywood Ghost Club.
What Kind Of Music Is On Julie And The Phantoms?
Julie and the Phantoms have been described as an inspiring series that should be watched by all music lovers. It uses music as an effective central element to progress the plot, develop characters, and connect with the audience. The series also features several original songs created specifically for the show.
The series uses a diverse array of musical styles to appeal to a broad audience and keep the music fresh and interesting. It incorporates styles such as pop, rock, R&B, and ballads. The show also shows character development through music. Each of the main characters has their own musical style and preferences and their singing reflects their individual personalities and struggles.
Some Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Julie And The Phantoms
Since Julie and the Phantoms is a musical, the cast is made up of people who are talented singers, musicians, and dancers in real life. Kenny Ortega, the executive producer of the show, set out to make every song on the show feel like a real song that could be played on the radio or performed live in concerts. Jeremy Shada, who plays Reggie Peters, is also a member of a real band called Make Out Monday.
Alex Mercer, the drummer on the band is a gay character, but Owen Joyner was not aware of this when he auditioned for the role. Speaking on finding out about this character detail, Joyner said:“Nothing really changed with how I wanted to execute the character once I found out he was gay, I was just honoured that Kenny trusted me with a character that I thought had a really important message for a younger generation to watch”.
Julie And The Phantoms Was Well-received
Julie and the Phantoms have gone on to receive very positive reviews. The series has been called an inspiration to music lovers. It was also praised for its diverse cast and inclusive storytelling, including its representation of Alex who is an LGBTQ+ character. The series was also nominated for and won awards for its music and performances. For the song, Edge of Great, it won the MTV Movie & TV award for Best Musical Moment. I Got the Music was also nominated for Outstanding Original Song Daytime Emmy award.