110 Zodiac Tattoos That Are Anything But Bland

Although to some, zodiac tattoos might seem like the oldest trick in the book, we beg to differ very hard! Yes, sure, the topic itself is ages old and often used for tattoo designs, but this absolutely does not mean that zodiac tattoo designs are boring, bland, or hackneyed. Indeed, just take a look at this awesome tattoo gallery we compiled on the subject and have yourself convinced.
The most obvious angle for a zodiac tattoo would be taking the icon of the sign and inking it on your skin. However, imagination knows no limits, and there are plenty of new angles you can explore with zodiac sign tattoos. As you’ll see, some people did choose the good ole zodiac icon as the focal point of their tattoo design but made it abstract, minimal, or even a full-blown technicolor realism bonanza. And it works!
Others took a more ubiquitous road by using associated imagery rather than the zodiac signs we all know so well. And it also works! Even though there aren’t so many of these signs to choose from, and you usually have only one of your own, it doesn’t mean you’re forced to use a design that’s not dear to you.
So, ready to take a look at the zodiac sign tattoo ideas that we’ve rounded up on our list? Excellent! You know the drill, then — scroll down below, check out the awesome tattoos, and vote for the ones you’d love to get yourself. Lastly, you might want to share this article with your friends, right?
#1 Geometric Aries Arm Tattoo
Image source: mr.jones.tattoo
#2 Colorful Taurus Arm Tattoo
“Meet Ferdinand, my Taurus tattoo, done by Briel Medina at Gypsy Garden Tattoo in Barcelona, Catalonia!”
Image source: realsingingishard
#3 Gemini Script Arm Tattoo
Image source: opa.ink
#4 Small Floral Cancer Arm Tattoo
Image source: mavericks_tattooparlour
#5 Red Ink Leo Back Tattoo
Image source: imsumimi
#6 Graphic Virgo Arm Tattoo
Image source: ink.scription.kolkata
#7 Libra As A Dagger Arm Tattoo
Image source: momic_tattoo
#8 Scorpio Constellation Arm Tattoo
Image source: namazootattoos
#9 Sagittarius Shoulder Tattoo
Image source: alexxtiplea
#10 Capricorn Thigh Tattoo
Image source: szokegondor
#11 Aquarius, The Water Carrier Leg Tattoo
“By Daniel Barbarrusa at Rich Kids tattoo, Hollywood, FL.”
Image source: Tyrionsnow
#12 Pisces Spine Back Tattoo
Image source: aquarium._.studio
#13 Cancer And Moon Ankle Tattoo
Image source: kissa.tattoo
#14 Custom Virgo Thigh Piece
Image source: hippietattooer
#15 Small Virgo Tattoo
Image source: rany_boskie
#16 Saggitarius Arm Tattoo
Image source: aronbalogh
#17 Fine Line Pisces Wrist Tattoo
Image source: alexsmolart
#18 Cute Cancer Arm Tattoo
Image source: clandestine.tattoo.art
#19 Cute Crab (Cancer) Arm Tattoo
Image source: jskacampos
#20 Tiny Aquarius Neck Tattoo
Image source: panrose_tattoo
#21 Scorpio Ribs Tattoo
Image source: super.ancko
#22 Watercolor Gemini Arm Tattoo
Image source: katarzyna.kowalicka.tattoo
#23 Blue And Black Fishes (Pisces) Tattoo
Image source: leahstattoos
#24 Pisces And Constellation Thigh Tattoo
Image source: flow_the_needle
#25 Pisces Arm Tattoo
Image source: w_punkt_tattoo
#26 Watercolor Pisces Lady Arm Tattoo
Image source: nathaliatattoo
#27 Aries Wrist Tattoo
Image source: maressadi
#28 Cute Watercolor Virgo Tattoo
Image source: goevia.tattoo
#29 Pisces, Gemini And Capricorn Tattoo
Image source: abellairia
#30 Aries And Sagittarius Tattoo
Image source: wingedsquid
#31 Libra Arm Tattoo
Image source: tattoohandy
#32 Aquarius Armband Tattoo
Image source: ravn.tattoo
#33 Taurus In A Card Arm Tattoo
Image source: ironside_studio
#34 Cute Tiny Cancer Arm Tattoo
Image source: luanadorea
#35 Aquarius Water Bearer Chest Tattoo
Image source: tattoo_letter
#36 Scorpio And Constellation Tattoo
Image source: nena.tattoo
#37 An Aquarius, Gemini Combo Platters Tattoo
Image source: stabbybrooks
#38 Pisces Arm Tattoo
Image source: luluouo.tattoo
#39 Tiny Aries Shoulder Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_solar
#40 Floral Cancer Sign Arm Tattoo
Image source: bunami.ink
#41 Pisces Leg Tattoo
Image source: zoe.eli.tattoo
#42 Taurus And Flowers Back Of An Arm Tattoo
Image source: linesfullofdots
#43 Scorpio And Leo Arm Tattoos
“This represents my kids – lion (daughter) and scorpio (son), their zodiacs. Done by: Tomasz ‘Muti’, Muti Tattoo Studio, Pruszków, Poland.”
Image source: lukasz_rem8
#44 Capricorn Arm Tattoo
Image source: jharris.art
#45 Scorpio Spine Tattoo
Image source: its_banzo
#46 Zodiac Ornament Spine Tattoo
Image source: tattoo.lune
#47 Tiny Capricorn Constellation Tattoo
Image source: studiodaveink
#48 Aries & Cancer Constellations Tattoo
Image source: marinamoroztattoo
#49 Cute Scorpio Constellation Shoulder Tattoo
Image source: thumbelinnat
#50 Graphic Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo
Image source: honoratattoo
#51 Pisces Arm Tattoo
Image source: eleven.muses.tattoo
#52 Gemini Sign And Flowers Thigh Tattoo
Image source: medusenoire_tattoo
#53 Libra Ribs Tattoo
Image source: freya_pineapple_tattoo
#54 Cancer, Leo And Gemini Signs Arm Tattoo
Image source: wixien_custom.ink
#55 Cancer Constellation Armtattoo
Image source: angiek.tattoo
#56 Virgo Sign And Flower Back Tattoo
Image source: met_a_luna
#57 Cancer Arm Tattoo
Image source: electric.feels.studio
#58 Graphic Leo Arm Tattoo
Image source: _md_ink_
#59 Scorpio And Graphic Details Tattoo
Image source: frida.francy_tattooart
#60 Colorful Sagittarius Arm Tattoo
Image source: devrimaktastattoo
#61 Sagittarius Spine Tattoo
Image source: raw_withlove
#62 Leo Back Of An Arm Tattoo
Image source: lvxtattoo
#63 Cute Watercolor Cancer Tattoo
Image source: floatingworldtattoos
#64 Scorpio And Constellation Thigh Tattoo
Image source: aud3e.tattoo
#65 Cute Capricorn As A Lady Tattoo
Image source: rottenhannah
#66 Colorful Floral Sagittarius Forearm Tattoo
Image source: rock_n_roll_tattoo_mallorca
#67 Pisces Forearm Tattoo
Image source: nartka.art
#68 Leo Back Tattoo
Image source: lano.ink
#69 Cancer Back Tattoo
Image source: carlisi_tattoo
#70 Aquarius Forearm Tattoo
Image source: vertigo_tattoo84
#71 Capricorn Forearm Tattoo
Image source: arista_tattoostudio
#72 Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo
Image source: ravn.tattoo
#73 Pisces With Flowers Arm Tattoo
Image source: eat_my_pen
#74 Floral Taurus Arm Tattoo
Image source: dankives
#75 Pisces Watercolor Arm Tattoo
Image source: kirsten_berg_tattoo
#76 Scorpio Neck Tattoo
Image source: greytheorystudio
#77 Libra Ribs Tattoo
Image source: tatu_tattoo_
#78 Birth Flowers With Taurus And Cancer Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo
“Birth flower tattoos to represent husband and daughter.”
Image source: ellieshearertattoo
#79 Cancer Sign As A Tarot Card Arm Tattoo
Image source: _jose_g_p_
#80 Birth Flower And Aquarius Zodiac Sign Arm Tattoo
Image source: kmicatattoo
#81 Gemini Snakes Constellation Tattoo
“Done by Squid (Sydney) Grubb at Evolved Tattoo (Summit St) In Columbus, Ohio.”
Image source: ieatmousetraps
#82 Virgo Lady Arm Tattoo
“My first tattoo! A Virgo piece done by Layne at Raventhorn Manor in Slc.”
Image source: taniloa
#83 Taurus Symbol And Colorful Elements Tattoo
Image source: xxhoneyxdripxx
#84 Scorpio Arm Tattoo
Image source: leroygiesbers
#85 Tiny Leo Sign Stamp Tattoo
Image source: baby.pokez
#86 Scorpio Holding A Rose Tattoo
Image source: ciemka.tattoo
#87 Taurus With Graphic Elements Tattoo
Image source: maro_ink
#88 Leo And Cancer Symbol Arm Tattoo
Image source: familyaddictiontattooshop
#89 Taurus With Graphic Elements Arm Tattoo
Image source: annacalado.ink
#90 Cute Colorful Capricorn As Mermaid Arm Tattoo
Image source: papifritastattoos
#91 Libra Arm Tattoo
Image source: rinaheartstudio
#92 Aquarius Water Bearer And Flowers Tattoo
Image source: annabel.ink
#93 Gemini Thigh Tattoo
Image source: dis21_tattoo
#94 Cute Tiny Scorpio Constellation Tattoo
Image source: kiran_ta2
#95 Small Cancer Leg Tattoo
Image source: renassainte_tattoo
#96 Taurus Floral Shoulder Tattoo
Image source: dun.tattoo.sg
#97 Sagittarius Snake And Crossbow Tattoo
Image source: jurgurgur
#98 Scorpio Wrist Tattoo
Image source: thebossinktattoopiercingstudio
#99 Leo Symbol With Flowers Tattoo
Image source: afra_tattoo_
#100 Pisces Arm Tattoo
Image source: bunami.ink
#101 Libra Arm Tattoo
“My first tattoo (Libra tattoo)! By Brooke in Eugene, OR.”
Image source: itachity1
#102 Taurus Wrist Tattoo
“This man wanted his zodiac sign tattooed with the hour of his birth… so I thought I little red accent would be nice, thank you Jordi!”
Image source: stephanieaguabodyart
#103 Fine Line Scorpio In Red Ink Arm Tattoo
Image source: finelinezaya
#104 Fine Line Libra Tattoo
Image source: manic.art
#105 Taurus Arm Tattoo
Image source: skrokink
#106 Libra And Cancer Arm Tattoo
Image source: erica_angius_tattoo
#107 Leo Sign Arm Tattoo
Image source: tattooartist_mishka
#108 Colorful Capricorn Tattoo
Image source: bk_tats
#109 Capricorn X Peony Back Tattoo
Image source: jeffagao
#110 Colorful Scorpio Arm Tattoo
Image source: q.k.tattoo
