110 Zodiac Tattoos That Are Anything But Bland

Although to some, zodiac tattoos might seem like the oldest trick in the book, we beg to differ very hard! Yes, sure, the topic itself is ages old and often used for tattoo designs, but this absolutely does not mean that zodiac tattoo designs are boring, bland, or hackneyed. Indeed, just take a look at this awesome tattoo gallery we compiled on the subject and have yourself convinced.

The most obvious angle for a zodiac tattoo would be taking the icon of the sign and inking it on your skin. However, imagination knows no limits, and there are plenty of new angles you can explore with zodiac sign tattoos. As you’ll see, some people did choose the good ole zodiac icon as the focal point of their tattoo design but made it abstract, minimal, or even a full-blown technicolor realism bonanza. And it works!

Others took a more ubiquitous road by using associated imagery rather than the zodiac signs we all know so well. And it also works! Even though there aren’t so many of these signs to choose from, and you usually have only one of your own, it doesn’t mean you’re forced to use a design that’s not dear to you. 

So, ready to take a look at the zodiac sign tattoo ideas that we’ve rounded up on our list? Excellent! You know the drill, then — scroll down below, check out the awesome tattoos, and vote for the ones you’d love to get yourself. Lastly, you might want to share this article with your friends, right? 

#1 Geometric Aries Arm Tattoo

Image source: mr.jones.tattoo

#2 Colorful Taurus Arm Tattoo

“Meet Ferdinand, my Taurus tattoo, done by Briel Medina at Gypsy Garden Tattoo in Barcelona, Catalonia!”

Image source: realsingingishard

#3 Gemini Script Arm Tattoo

Image source: opa.ink

#4 Small Floral Cancer Arm Tattoo

Image source: mavericks_tattooparlour

#5 Red Ink Leo Back Tattoo

Image source: imsumimi

#6 Graphic Virgo Arm Tattoo

Image source: ink.scription.kolkata

#7 Libra As A Dagger Arm Tattoo

Image source: momic_tattoo

#8 Scorpio Constellation Arm Tattoo

Image source: namazootattoos

#9 Sagittarius Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: alexxtiplea

#10 Capricorn Thigh Tattoo

Image source: szokegondor

#11 Aquarius, The Water Carrier Leg Tattoo

“By Daniel Barbarrusa at Rich Kids tattoo, Hollywood, FL.”

Image source: Tyrionsnow

#12 Pisces Spine Back Tattoo

Image source: aquarium._.studio

#13 Cancer And Moon Ankle Tattoo

Image source: kissa.tattoo

#14 Custom Virgo Thigh Piece

Image source: hippietattooer

#15 Small Virgo Tattoo

Image source: rany_boskie

#16 Saggitarius Arm Tattoo

Image source: aronbalogh

#17 Fine Line Pisces Wrist Tattoo

Image source: alexsmolart

#18 Cute Cancer Arm Tattoo

Image source: clandestine.tattoo.art

#19 Cute Crab (Cancer) Arm Tattoo

Image source: jskacampos

#20 Tiny Aquarius Neck Tattoo

Image source: panrose_tattoo

#21 Scorpio Ribs Tattoo

Image source: super.ancko

#22 Watercolor Gemini Arm Tattoo

Image source: katarzyna.kowalicka.tattoo

#23 Blue And Black Fishes (Pisces) Tattoo

Image source: leahstattoos

#24 Pisces And Constellation Thigh Tattoo

Image source: flow_the_needle

#25 Pisces Arm Tattoo

Image source: w_punkt_tattoo

#26 Watercolor Pisces Lady Arm Tattoo

Image source: nathaliatattoo

#27 Aries Wrist Tattoo

Image source: maressadi

#28 Cute Watercolor Virgo Tattoo

Image source: goevia.tattoo

#29 Pisces, Gemini And Capricorn Tattoo

Image source: abellairia

#30 Aries And Sagittarius Tattoo

Image source: wingedsquid

#31 Libra Arm Tattoo

Image source: tattoohandy

#32 Aquarius Armband Tattoo

Image source: ravn.tattoo

#33 Taurus In A Card Arm Tattoo

Image source: ironside_studio

#34 Cute Tiny Cancer Arm Tattoo

Image source: luanadorea

#35 Aquarius Water Bearer Chest Tattoo

Image source: tattoo_letter

#36 Scorpio And Constellation Tattoo

Image source: nena.tattoo

#37 An Aquarius, Gemini Combo Platters Tattoo

Image source: stabbybrooks

#38 Pisces Arm Tattoo

Image source: luluouo.tattoo

#39 Tiny Aries Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_solar

#40 Floral Cancer Sign Arm Tattoo

Image source: bunami.ink

#41 Pisces Leg Tattoo

Image source: zoe.eli.tattoo

#42 Taurus And Flowers Back Of An Arm Tattoo

Image source: linesfullofdots

#43 Scorpio And Leo Arm Tattoos

“This represents my kids – lion (daughter) and scorpio (son), their zodiacs. Done by: Tomasz ‘Muti’, Muti Tattoo Studio, Pruszków, Poland.”

Image source: lukasz_rem8

#44 Capricorn Arm Tattoo

Image source: jharris.art

#45 Scorpio Spine Tattoo

Image source: its_banzo

#46 Zodiac Ornament Spine Tattoo

Image source: tattoo.lune

#47 Tiny Capricorn Constellation Tattoo

Image source: studiodaveink

#48 Aries & Cancer Constellations Tattoo

Image source: marinamoroztattoo

#49 Cute Scorpio Constellation Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: thumbelinnat

#50 Graphic Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo

Image source: honoratattoo

#51 Pisces Arm Tattoo

Image source: eleven.muses.tattoo

#52 Gemini Sign And Flowers Thigh Tattoo

Image source: medusenoire_tattoo

#53 Libra Ribs Tattoo

Image source: freya_pineapple_tattoo

#54 Cancer, Leo And Gemini Signs Arm Tattoo

Image source: wixien_custom.ink

#55 Cancer Constellation Armtattoo

Image source: angiek.tattoo

#56 Virgo Sign And Flower Back Tattoo

Image source: met_a_luna

#57 Cancer Arm Tattoo

Image source: electric.feels.studio

#58 Graphic Leo Arm Tattoo

Image source: _md_ink_

#59 Scorpio And Graphic Details Tattoo

Image source: frida.francy_tattooart

#60 Colorful Sagittarius Arm Tattoo

Image source: devrimaktastattoo

#61 Sagittarius Spine Tattoo

Image source: raw_withlove

#62 Leo Back Of An Arm Tattoo

Image source: lvxtattoo

#63 Cute Watercolor Cancer Tattoo

Image source: floatingworldtattoos

#64 Scorpio And Constellation Thigh Tattoo

Image source: aud3e.tattoo

#65 Cute Capricorn As A Lady Tattoo

Image source: rottenhannah

#66 Colorful Floral Sagittarius Forearm Tattoo

Image source: rock_n_roll_tattoo_mallorca

#67 Pisces Forearm Tattoo

Image source: nartka.art

#68 Leo Back Tattoo

Image source: lano.ink

#69 Cancer Back Tattoo

Image source: carlisi_tattoo

#70 Aquarius Forearm Tattoo

Image source: vertigo_tattoo84

#71 Capricorn Forearm Tattoo

Image source: arista_tattoostudio

#72 Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo

Image source: ravn.tattoo

#73 Pisces With Flowers Arm Tattoo

Image source: eat_my_pen

#74 Floral Taurus Arm Tattoo

Image source: dankives

#75 Pisces Watercolor Arm Tattoo

Image source: kirsten_berg_tattoo

#76 Scorpio Neck Tattoo

Image source: greytheorystudio

#77 Libra Ribs Tattoo

Image source: tatu_tattoo_

#78 Birth Flowers With Taurus And Cancer Zodiac Signs Arm Tattoo

“Birth flower tattoos to represent husband and daughter.”

Image source: ellieshearertattoo

#79 Cancer Sign As A Tarot Card Arm Tattoo

Image source: _jose_g_p_

#80 Birth Flower And Aquarius Zodiac Sign Arm Tattoo

Image source: kmicatattoo

#81 Gemini Snakes Constellation Tattoo

“Done by Squid (Sydney) Grubb at Evolved Tattoo (Summit St) In Columbus, Ohio.”

Image source: ieatmousetraps

#82 Virgo Lady Arm Tattoo

“My first tattoo! A Virgo piece done by Layne at Raventhorn Manor in Slc.”

Image source: taniloa

#83 Taurus Symbol And Colorful Elements Tattoo

Image source: xxhoneyxdripxx

#84 Scorpio Arm Tattoo

Image source: leroygiesbers

#85 Tiny Leo Sign Stamp Tattoo

Image source: baby.pokez

#86 Scorpio Holding A Rose Tattoo

Image source: ciemka.tattoo

#87 Taurus With Graphic Elements Tattoo

Image source: maro_ink

#88 Leo And Cancer Symbol Arm Tattoo

Image source: familyaddictiontattooshop

#89 Taurus With Graphic Elements Arm Tattoo

Image source: annacalado.ink

#90 Cute Colorful Capricorn As Mermaid Arm Tattoo

Image source: papifritastattoos

#91 Libra Arm Tattoo

Image source: rinaheartstudio

#92 Aquarius Water Bearer And Flowers Tattoo

Image source: annabel.ink

#93 Gemini Thigh Tattoo

Image source: dis21_tattoo

#94 Cute Tiny Scorpio Constellation Tattoo

Image source: kiran_ta2

#95 Small Cancer Leg Tattoo

Image source: renassainte_tattoo

#96 Taurus Floral Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: dun.tattoo.sg

#97 Sagittarius Snake And Crossbow Tattoo

Image source: jurgurgur

#98 Scorpio Wrist Tattoo

Image source: thebossinktattoopiercingstudio

#99 Leo Symbol With Flowers Tattoo

Image source: afra_tattoo_

#100 Pisces Arm Tattoo

Image source: bunami.ink

#101 Libra Arm Tattoo

“My first tattoo (Libra tattoo)! By Brooke in Eugene, OR.”

Image source: itachity1

#102 Taurus Wrist Tattoo

“This man wanted his zodiac sign tattooed with the hour of his birth… so I thought I little red accent would be nice, thank you Jordi!”

Image source: stephanieaguabodyart

#103 Fine Line Scorpio In Red Ink Arm Tattoo

Image source: finelinezaya

#104 Fine Line Libra Tattoo

Image source: manic.art

#105 Taurus Arm Tattoo

Image source: skrokink

#106 Libra And Cancer Arm Tattoo

Image source: erica_angius_tattoo

#107 Leo Sign Arm Tattoo

Image source: tattooartist_mishka

#108 Colorful Capricorn Tattoo

Image source: bk_tats

#109 Capricorn X Peony Back Tattoo

Image source: jeffagao

#110 Colorful Scorpio Arm Tattoo

Image source: q.k.tattoo

