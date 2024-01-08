10 Best Cast Members From Wild ‘N Out

For almost two decades, Wild ‘N Out has grown to become one of television’s most successful improv shows. Its ingenuity, dynamic games, and uproarious games have made the show a staple in the world of comedy and improvisational entertainment. Currently airing on VH1, Wild ‘N Out was created and is hosted by rapper, comedian, and actor Nick Cannon.
Since it premiered in July 2005, Wild ‘N Out, with its groundbreaking fusion of comedy and hip-hop culture, has transcended traditional television boundaries to become a cultural phenomenon. Besides team name changes, Wild ‘N Out incorporates a two-team format led by Nick Cannon and a celebrity guest. The teams engage in a series of comedic challenges and games for points to determine a ceremonial winner. With an array of incredibly hilarious cast members and guest stars, these are the 10 best cast members of Wild ‘N Out.
Nick Cannon
As creator and host of Wild ‘N Out, Nick Cannon is unarguably one of the top cast members of the show. In the show’s early seasons, Cannon was mostly the target for banter. His attitude and charismatic personality helped create the camaraderie spirit on which the show has survived to become a success. With less emphasis on competition, time and again, Cannon takes the initiative to keep the games more entertaining by losing sometimes. As the show’s creator, Nick Cannon has featured in all of Wild ‘N Out aired seasons. As the boss of the show, Cannon has earned the respect of the cast members and guests alike.
DJ D-Wrek
Popularly recognized as Wild ‘N Out‘s DJ, DJ D-Wrek is a disc jockey, actor, and record producer. Since the show premiered in 2005, DJ D-Wrek has been the co-host of Wild ‘N Out. Besides being the show’s House DJ, DJ D-Wrek also serves as the judge in some of the games. Like Nick Cannon, DJ D-Wrek isn’t exempted from getting roasted by other cast members and guests.
DC Young Fly
DC Young Fly is one of Wild ‘N Out‘s top roasters. As one of the popular faces in the improv show, DC Young Fly stands out for his impeccable and unapologetic punchline delivery. DC Young Fly is an actor, comedian, and internet personality. The Atlanta-born comedian joined the Wild ‘N Out cast in season 7. Since then, he’s been a recurring member, appearing in the show’s subsequent seasons.
Chico Bean
Like many of the cast members in Wild ‘N Out‘s current season, Chico Bean joined the show in season 5. He’s been a memorable member of the show ever since. Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, Chico Bean is a comedian, actor, producer, and rapper. In the show, audiences can trust Chico Bean to deliver creative and catchy punchlines flawlessly. As an older cast member, he’s always a formidable asset to the “Old School” team.
Emmanuel Hudson
Emmanuel Hudson is currently one of the oldest cast members of Wild ‘N Out. Like Chico Bean, he joined the show in season 5. Since then, he has appeared in all seasons and almost all episodes. His creativity and unique contribution to the show made him the first cast member to have a main role. Since season 12, Emmanuel Hudson has been the referee/judge of the “Got Damned” game segment on Wild ‘N Out.
Justina Valentine
Since Justina Valentine joined Wild ‘N Out in season 8, she has brought a unique energy to the show. Her distinct red hair allows her to stand out from the rest of the cast members. Born in Passaic County, New Jersey, Justina Valentine is a rapper, singer, comedian, and actress. She was one of two female caucasian ladies to join in season 8 and the only Italian cast member in Wild ‘N Out history. Audiences and showrunners immediately recognized her growth. Justina Valentine is currently the longest-running female cast member on Wild ‘N Out.
Conceited
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Conceited is a rapper and actor. He’s currently one of the longest-running cast members on the show, joining the improv show in season 5. Conceited has long earned a reputation on the show as the King of Punchlines. Nick Cannon personally reached out to Conceited on Twitter to audition for Wild ‘N Out.
Karlous Miller
The multi-talented Karlous Miller is a comedian, actor, and rapper. Like several others on the list, Miller is currently one of the longest-running cast members of Wild ‘N Out. Karlous Miller joined the show in its fifth season and has been instrumental in its success. As an older cast member, Karlous Miller has mostly been part of the Old School team in Wild ‘N Out‘s most recent seasons.
B. Simone
B. Simone joined Wild ‘N Out in season 9. Although she didn’t appear in season 10, she returned in season 11 and appeared in most of the show’s episodes until the end of season 16. She returned in season 18 and has been a part of the cast members of the show ever since. Born in Dallas, Texas, B. Simone is a pastor’s kid who spent most of her growing years performing in church. Despite her three-season absence, she’s also currently the second longest-running female cast member of Wild ‘N Out.
Timothy DeLaGhetto
Besides being a comedian, Timothy DeLaGhetto is a rapper, actor, and internet personality. Timothy DeLaGhetto joined the show in season 5 and stayed until season 12. Although he didn’t return for season 21, he was a cast member in seasons 15 and 20. When he joined in season 5, Timothy DeLaGhetto was Wild ‘N Out‘s only Asian cast member until Esther Ku joined the show in season 6. Although Wild ‘N Out has had a few Asian cast members, Timothy DeLaGhetto is the first Asian to appear in 10 seasons of the show.
