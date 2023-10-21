The Five Best Film Debuts For Rappers

Music and movies are synonymous with one another. An excellent film usually has a strong soundtrack. More often than not, that soundtrack features the hottest artists in the mainstream. However, there are times when musicians try to go into the world of acting to diversify their portfolio. This is especially true for rappers, whose main goal is to try and build a wider audience by appearing in a popular movie.
Acting is no easy feat. So when a rapper comes out of the gate firing on all cylinders with a strong debut it’s usually a good sign for their future. Over 30 rappers have transitioned over into acting at some point in their careers. But only five made an unforgettable debut that highlighted just how talented the selected individual is. This list will countdown some of the biggest names in rap that excelled in their acting debuts.
Ice Cube – Boyz N The Hood
Given the subject and premise, it would seem natural that Ice Cube would immediately understand the role of Doughboy and excel at the part with ease. However, the rapper-turned-actor would further showcase his talents in films like Barbershop or Three Kings. It wasn’t just that Cube was acting like a gangster. But it was the little nuances in his performance that made Doughboy such a memorable part of John Singleton‘s 1991 classic.
His character represented a lost soul who only understood violence because of the lack of a father figure. Doughboy’s life is the contrast of Trey, who grows up in the same world as him, but thanks to Styles (Laurence Fishburne), he’s taught lessons and values that carried him to be the man he grew up to be. Cube is fantastic in his portrayal as Doughboy and it’s not surprising that the rapper has had a long and successful career as an actor.
T.I. – ATL
ATL is a generic hood film you’ve seen time and time again. However, what stands out is the performance of Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. aka T.I. The rapper carries himself well as the lead. T.I.’s story is relatable so it’s likely why he’s able to gravitate to the role with ease, but the rapper has proven in Ant-Man or Boss that he has the ability to carry himself in different roles pretty well.
His chemistry with both New New (Lauren London) and Ant (Evan Ross) is strong and the dramatic chops that he displays is tremendous. Had the story not been so predictable then ATL could’ve been something bigger, but it still highlighted a new crop of talent for the modern generation.
Eminem – 8 Mile
It’s a shame that Eminem didn’t catch the acting bug like the other names on the list. The infamous rapper managed to carry an entire film without showing any signs that he was an amateur. Granted, this was a film that documented Marshall Mathers III’s life, but as Curtis Jackson (aka 50 Cent) proved in Get Rich or Die Tryin’, it’s not easy to have the weight of an entire film on your back.
Other than the classic Lose Yourself track, Quieter moments that displayed Eminem’s nervousness or even confidence when he’s on stage spitting rhymes highlight that he’s a natural in the acting world. In fact, I would go so far as to say that Eminem’s debut remains the best for any rapper. Ice Cube’s role was only a supporting character, whereas the entire 8 Mile hinged on Eminem’s performance and he knocked it out of the park with ease.
A$AP Rocky – Dope
A minor supporting role out of everyone on the list, but it’s still a memorable impression in the 2015 film. Dope was a funny and endearing film that introduced several new talents including ASAP Rocky, who played a drug dealer named Dom. Rocky showed an excellent sense of comedic talent and spit out some juicy dialogue with confidence and gusto. A tremendous supporting debut that showcased a bright future for the rapper overall. ASAP hasn’t anchored a film as a lead yet, but his performances in Dope or Monster, prove that he could knock it out of the park if given a chance to do so.
Tupac Shakur – Juice
Tupac was a naturally charismatic artist, so it wasn’t too much of a shock that he was so great as Bishop in Juice. But Tupac went above being good in Juice. His “I don’t a f**k” scene was perfect: he wasn’t trying to be crazy and the conviction and confidence in his words came across as believable. Tupac had tremendous talent, and it’s a shame that was he taken away from us way too soon.