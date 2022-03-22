Home
Why Breaking Up Omos And AJ Styles Was A Mistake

Back in 2020, AJ Styles moved over to the Raw brand and brought with him a new bodyguard, Omos, a 7’3 tall man that Vince McMahon was clearly in love with. The bodyguard was mainly used as an opposing figure until WrestleMania 37, where Styles and Omos captured the WWE Raw Tag Team titles. Though it was clear that Omos was extremely green when it came to in-ring action, Styles covered the bulk of the in-ring work with Omos adding in his signature spots. If helped highlight Omos in a positive way that didn’t overexpose his lack of wrestling ability too much. In fact, as time went on, fans actually started cheering WWE’s latest giant. WWE was wisely covering his weakness while playing to his strengths. Unfortunately, the company made a grave mistake by opting to break up AJ Styles and Omos following the loss of their WWE Raw Tag Team titles.

Omos simply isn’t ready to carry himself as a singles competitor. Vince McMahon and company aren’t particularly fond of tag team wrestling, but if the Chairman isn’t going to put Omos back down in developmental then having him in a tag team was the best route for his growth. It’s still possible to give tag team feuds that don’t revolve around the belts. Some of the best rivalries in the business involve tag teams. Omos and AJ Styles could have a personal grudge feud with some of the undercard teams as Riddle & Orton run rough shot at the top of the division. Doing this would’ve also added some necessary depth to a division that doesn’t get much love unless the belts are involved. However, to be honest, Omos was called up to the main roster way too soon. There’s a such thing as patience, and if the company wanted to really make him into a star then they should go through the proper channels first. Omos needed a lengthy run down in the developmental brand. The guy doesn’t even know how to work lengthy matches past five minutes alone! Everyone’s training and learning process is difficult and WWE is rushing a man who’s clearly not ready for prime time television yet.

Going back to his tag team with AJ Styles, if the company absolutely refused to put him back in developmental then slowly building up through the ranks is not a problem. It was rumored that Vince McMahon originally wanted to split up Omos and Styles in the draft, but a top star wisely convicted Vince not to do so.  It’s a shame that this top wrestler couldn’t get through Vince the second time. It isn’t just the fact that Omos is a bad wrestler, but he’s also an extremely bland one as well. His entire character at the moment is that he’s 7’3. That’s not a personality. It’s impressive seeing a guy that big in real life, but wrestling acts can no longer coast on looks alone. Exactly how does Omos stand out from the dozens of giants that the company pushes each year? He just comes across as a less charismatic Great Khali, no offense to the big guy. Creative is doing their job of trying to protect Omos, but he doesn’t feel special. Since he’s so limited in the ring, he really isn’t ready for a big feud that could actually propel him to the top of the card.

Omos needs a feud that’s going to help put over his character and prowess inside of the ring, but it’s clear that the company doesn’t have faith in giving him anything series based on the constant squash matches. Ideally, Vince McMahon needs to step back and understand why Omos isn’t working. He should be sent down to NXT to improve his craft both in the ring and on the mic. AJ Styles is off doing bigger and better things, despite the former WWE Champion being nearly squashed in there one-on-one match. Rushing the process can also end up with someone hurt inside of the ring because of Omos’s inexperience. The guy is a spectacle, but he needs to be more than 7’3 tall. Keeping him locked in a tag team with Styles could’ve done that while still protecting his weaknesses. The only downside is that Styles would’ve been hindered, though it would’ve been fine if Omos just transitioned back into his bodyguard. AJ Styles and Omos shouldn’t have broken up. If the company refuses to use their developmental system to help guide Omos as a wrestler then they could’ve at least been smart with his placement on the main roster. Omos barely gets a reaction these days because people just don’t care about him. Hopefully they can fix the problem before its too late.

