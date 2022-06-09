Why Jack Swagger Failed In WWE

A 6’4 tall All-American American wrestler who seemed to be this generation’s Kurt Angle. When Jake Hager aka Jack Swagger made his presence known in the ECW brand, you can instantly tell that the company was grooming him for greatness. It didn’t take long for Swagger to win the ECW Championship. Though the company fumbled by having him drop his undefeated streak in a non-title match, Swagger still carried a lot of momentum thanks to the careful booking of the up-and-coming superstar. However, a key thing about Jack Swagger was he had a clear lisp, which did hamper his promos a bit.
During this time, Vince McMahon was reportedly against using managers. In fact, until recently, numerous talents stated that the Chairman hated managers. It’s insane to think of this notion as names such as Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, JJ Dillion, Jimmy Hart, Sherri Martel, and Jim Cornette are infamous wrestling managers that helped elevate the talent that they were putting over. Managers can greatly enhance a wrestler’s act, but more importantly, hide the weakness of said talents’ promo skills. Brock Lesnar is a prime example of this, though he’s gotten strong as a promo guy. Giving Swagger a manager would’ve done wonders for his early career, as noted when he was repackaged at a real American with Zeb Colter. However, Swagger’s early run didn’t particularly fail because his promos were an issue.
When he won the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 26, he had absolutely no momentum whatever. The company didn’t feature the former ECW World Champion prominently enough, allowing audiences to connect with him as a heel. Swagger needed a couple of big wins under his belt before transitioning into the main event scene. It’s not just the fact the wins that matter, but it’s important to show whether talent can hang with the big dogs at the top. This is one of the reasons why Jinder Mahal’s title reign bombed, he went from jobber to WWE Champion in less than a couple of weeks, without being tested as a main event talent. As such, he was exposed for not being ready for such a big position that held the blue brand back for months. Swagger won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship a short time later, but nobody cared. Vince McMahon and creative seemed to have this mindset that winning the world title instantly makes fans take you seriously, which is a grave mistake the company continues to make when it comes to the Money in the Bank contract winner.
Fans were dead silent anytime Swagger made any sort of promo. The wins over Chris Jericho and Edge didn’t help his title reign one bit, because that moment was erased when he couldn’t beat the Big Show and dropped the title against Rey Mysterio on his third defense. WWE pulled the plug before Swagger could gain any true momentum. When they repackaged and turned him into the controversial the real American gimmick, this was finally what Swagger needed to go to the next level. The problem? The man himself actually ruined this big opportunity. He was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana during his big WrestleMania push. The similar charge also saw WWE have Rob Van Dam drop both the WWE and ECW World titles in the same week. Following his loss at WrestleMania, the gimmick somewhat went cold because it didn’t have the full backing from WWE. Swagger got himself somewhat over as a babyface towards latter part of his WWE run, but the company seemed to stop caring about pushing Swagger in the main event scene.
The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion never truly got to showcase his skills as a top babyface because he blew his two chances at the top spot of the card. At least in the eyes of Vince McMahon. Jack Swagger failed in his WWE run due to a combination of not being ready for the main event scene and screwing up his own chances by getting pulled over for drugs. Is it fair that his push was reportedly stop because of marijuana? That’s a discussion for another day. The company gave up on him as a main event star following that drug arrest, which is a shame as the real Americans gimmick had some potential. There’s no telling whether Swagger would’ve been a big star had he won the belt at WrestleMania 29, but it was clear that the pivotal moment signified the end of opportunity at the top.