Why Aren’t There Hit Comedy Movies Anymore?

Gone are the days when films from the Home Alone franchise brought in about $450 million against a production budget of just $18 million. The Hangover Trilogy was probably the last series of comedy films to pull in massive viewers and figures at the box office. But what is the reason behind it? Have the studios stopped making great comedy movie or do these comedy films just don’t tickle the audience’s fancy anymore?
Well, the answer is multifaceted and actually has a lot to do with consumer behavior, creator psychology, and evolving trends. It has created a paradox which has turned on itself. But that certainly doesn’t mean that there won’t be a great comedy film making waves anytime soon. Let’s try to find out why there haven’t been hit comedy movies in a while and how that might change.
Studios are Focusing on IP-Driven-Blockbusters for Theaters
Let’s talk about the greatest hits of 2023 — Barbie, The Super Mario Bros, Oppenheimer, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, to name a few. All four top films have had established brands. While Oppenheimer isn’t exactly traditional IP-driven, it is Christopher Nolan-driven and that’s almost the same. But wait — there is not a single traditional comedy in the top 30 films at the worldwide box office of 2023. Most of the entries either belong to MCU, DCU, or IP-based franchises.
That’s one of the main reasons why there hasn’t been a comedy hit lately. Think about a potential The Hangover remake, or maybe a fourth installment. Who is to say it won’t perform well? There are high chances that it likely will and that’s because The Hangover is an established brand and being a cult-favorite, it will likely attract audiences.
Movies Once Considered Casual May Now Be Morally Ambiguous
The showrunners are skeptical and have to tread cautiously. Recently, David Fincher, in an interview with Variety, said, “’I’m not responsible’ for ‘Fight Club’ being a hit with incels and the far right: ‘I don’t know how to help’ people who idolize Tyler Durden.” Now while Fight Club is not a comedy at all, its impact is now considered more morally ambiguous than when it was released. Similarly, films from the American Pie, while previously may have felt like coming-of-age fun films, are now considered sexist by many. Comedy films these days have to operate under a set of boundaries and the need to be cautious about multi-dynamic nuances might be preventing filmmakers going down a borderline morally ambiguous road.
Stand-up Comedy Specials Have Taken the Driving Seat on Streaming Platforms
While stand-up comedy snippets on YouTube started resonating with people about two decades ago, most comedians have now been able to take their game up a notch by teaming up with streaming platforms. Think Matt Rife or Kevin Hart — Hart has done multiple stand-up comedy specials on Netflix. Rife has recently debuted with his own after generating a massive following on social media.
Trends have changed because people want more of the content they enjoy daily on their phones through social media. Stand-up comedy resonates with people and streaming platforms do the right thing and bring the comedians to the forefront. But this might too have contributed to comedy films taking a back seat.
Comedy Films Do Not Perform Well Internationally
The performance of film genres varies significantly across global markets, and comedy films often face unique challenges in international markets, especially in countries where English is not the primary language. This trend can be attributed to a variety of factors, including cultural differences, humor sensibilities, and language barriers. One of the main challenges for comedy films in non-English speaking countries is the reliance on language-based humor, wordplay, and cultural references that may not translate well across different languages and cultures.
Puns, jokes, and comedic situations that resonate with one cultural context may fall flat or become confusing when subtitled or dubbed into another language. This can result in a less engaging viewing experience for international audiences. The success of action blockbusters, on the other hand, is evident in box office receipts. For instance, action-packed franchises like Marvel’s Avengers series, Fast & Furious, and Jurassic World consistently perform well internationally, often earning a significant portion of their revenue from overseas markets.
Superhero Movies Are Spearheading Both Action and Comedy
The other reason for comedy films taking a backseat is that not only Marvel and DC have been making great action films over the years, but the films also feature non-forced, well-blended comedic chops. Notable examples include the Guardians of the Galaxy series, and the chemistry between all your favorite superheroes in the Avengers. Better yet, Deadpool, which features Ryan Reynolds as the “Merc With a Mouth,” circles comedy in every other scene. People love Deadpool not because he’s a superhero but because he’s sort of an antihero who gives peak action and brings comedy to the table, making it click with international audiences seeking both action and comedy.
The absence of hit comedy films isn’t due to a singular cause. Multiple angles are synergizing to make it happen and it’s not an intentional step-back either. This trend, however, can likely easily break too with the release of a blockbuster hit comedy that checks all the boxes audiences currently require. Will that happen soon? We don’t know. But it should!
