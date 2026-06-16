Who is Jessica Madsen? All You Need to Know about the Bridgerton Star

In a steady rise to fame, Jessica Madsen has showcased undeniable talent across film, television, stage, and video games. The English actress is best known for her role as Cressida Cowper in Netflix’s Bridgerton. Since she joined the Netflix global hit show in 2020 for season 1, Madsen’s career has evolved to reflect her strong dedication to the craft. As her Bridgerton character upgrades to become the Countess of Penwood, the growth also reflects on her journey as a rising star.
Before her breakthrough in Bridgerton, Jessica Madsen gained recognition for her film roles in Leatherface (2017) and Rambo: Last Blood (2019), exploring her dynamic range. So far, the English star has gained a reputation for portraying complex characters who are often misunderstood. Madsen has come a long way from her humble beginnings, portraying minor roles on British television. Read on to know more about her career highlights and what the future holds for the talented actress.
Jessica Madesn’s Early Life and Educational Background
Born Jessica Shirley Madsen, the English actress was born on April 11, 1992, in Westminster, London, England. Her father, Jens Madsen, has Danish heritage, while her mother, Julia Timewell, is of English descent, but was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in South Africa. Madsen’s artistic roots can be traced to her maternal great-great aunt, Dorothy Whipple, who made a name for herself as an English writer. Whipple gained popularity for her works in children’s books and popular fiction.
Madsen grew up in Surrey, England, where she got her primary education at Notre Dame Preparatory School in Cobham. She later attended Hurst Lodge School, Ascot, Berkshire. With her eyes set on carving a career in the entertainment industry, Jessica Madsen went ahead to hone her skills at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She graduated from drama school in 2013 before starting her journey to stardom. Subsequently, Madsen has proven herself a dynamic force in the contemporary British acting industry.
Jessica Madesn Made Her Acting Debut in 2013 with Minor TV Roles
Fresh out of drama school, Jessica Madsen began her acting career with a one-episode appearance on ITV’s Breathless in 2013. She continued to appear in minor roles on British television series, including Playhouse Presents, Babylon, Holby City, and Mr. Selfridge. Madsen also made her professional stage debut in 2014, performing as Lucy in Swimming at The Pleasance, Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Four years into her career, Jessica Madsen gained recognition with her feature film debut in the 2017 horror film Leatherface, a prequel to the hugely successful The Texas Chain Saw Massacre movie. The same year, she appeared in the short film The Fowl and played Jenny Cox/Jenny Squibb in the miniseries Tina and Bobby, based on the relationship between the late English footballer Bobby Moore and his second wife, Tina Moore. Madsen was pushed further into the spotlight with her appearance in Sylvester Stallone‘s Rambo: Last Blood in 2019. She also played Annie Knox in Dark Light the same year.
Her breakthrough came in 2020 when she was cast as Cressida Cowper in the Netflix global hit Bridgerton. Madsen joined the show’s first and second seasons as a recurring cast member and took up a main role in season 3, gaining major recognition as the sharp-tongued debutante competing with Phoebe Dynevor‘s Daphne and Nicola Coughlan‘s Penelope. She made a guest appearance in season four as a revamped Cressida, now Countess of Penwood, wife of the Earl of Penwood.
Jessica Madsen has more projects lined up to keep captivating audiences with her charisma. In October 2025, she was cast in the feature film Tidepools, which also stars Honor Swinton. Her television credits include Lynette Chappell in Wild Things and the historic role of Gunnhild in Bloodaxe. Madsen’s dedication to her craft has never wavered as she continues to rise through the ranks in international entertainment. She made her video game debut in 2017 as Jessica Miller in Need for Speed Payback.
Is Jessica Madsen in a Relationship?
Jessica Madsen has been open about her sexuality for a while. She took to Instagram in June 2023 to share that she is bisexual. On June 1, 2024, Madsen began Pride Month with a post that says she is “In love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it!” However, she didn’t disclose the identity of the woman she’s in love with. Her Bridgerton co-stars rallied around her in support after the announcement.
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