With her professional acting career starting in 2005, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams has appeared in several popular TV shows. McWilliams is an American actress and voice actor known mostly for her work in television. Although not an A-list actor in Hollywood, the actress has an easily recognizable face on television.
Born in Berlin, Germany, on January 15, 1982, McWilliams was raised in Kansas City, Kansas. McWilliams stars in a supportive role as Cathy Montgomery in the BET+ Average Joe TV series starring Deon Cole. Here are seven facts you didn’t know about Average Joe‘s Cynthia Kaye McWilliams.
1. The TV Shows You Know Cynthia Kaye McWilliams From
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams joined the cast of Fox’s Prison Break as Kacee Franklin. The character was introduced as the wife of one of Fox River’s escaped prisoners, Benjamin Miles “C-Note” Franklin. McWilliams appeared on 8 episodes of Prison Break from 2005 to 2007. In 2013, McWilliams was cast as Trina Shaw in BET/BET+ reality TV parody Real Husbands of Hollywood. McWilliams starred alongside Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon.
McWilliams also played Regina Jackson on Netflix’s Prince of Peoria from 2018 to 2019. Also appearing as Joan Bennett in the Amazon Prime TV series Bosch from 2018 to 2021. McWilliams reprised the role in its 2022 spin-off and eighth season, Bosch: Legacy. Starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson, McWilliams played the role of Sensia in Apple TV+ drama The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.
2. How Cynthia Kaye McWilliams Got Started In Acting
McWilliams’ love and passion for performing arts began as far back as High School. However, she was more drawn to writing and directing plays. While in High School, one of the actors for her plays didn’t show up. After acting as the substitute, she became drawn to acting. Before leaving High School, McWilliams was certain she wanted a career as an actor. She applied to Chicago’s The Theatre School at DePaul University, amongst others, and was accepted.
3. Revisiting Her Early Acting Roles
After graduating with a BFA from The Theatre School at DePaul University, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams landed a supporting role in Alejandro Agresti’s 2006 fantasy romance, The Lake House. The movie starred Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, and Christopher Plummer. With the movie released in 2006, McWilliams made her first TV appearance on Fox’s Prison Break. She played C-Note’s wife, Kacee Franklin. It became the start of an acting career that has spanned over a decade.
4. Cynthia Kaye McWilliams Has Starred In More TV Movies Than You Think
Besides her work in TV shows, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams has starred in several TV movies. McWilliams’ first TV movie was the 2008 Family Practice, where she played Michelle Bernello. She appeared in her next TV movie in the short film Herd Mentality (2011) three years later. McWilliams’ last full-length TV movie was Upside-Down Magic (2020), where she played Professor Argon.
5. Cynthia Kaye McWilliams Has Voiced Several Film & Video Game Characters
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams is known for her extensive work as a voice actor. She has voiced various characters in film, television, and video games. In 2009, McWilliams voiced Senna and High Noon Senna in the fantasy adventure video game League of Legends. She voiced the character Misty Knight in the multiplayer online action video game Marvel Heroes (2013). McWilliams also voiced several characters in the Amazing Spider-Man 2 video game. McWilliams voiced Hamama in UAE 3D computer-animated film Bilal (2016). Other video games where McWilliams has voiced characters include Halo 5: Guardians (2015), Far Cry 5 (2018), and VALORANT (2020).
6. Other TV Shows Cynthia Kaye McWilliams Has Appeared In
McWilliams has also appeared as a guest star in several other TV shows and in recurring roles. The actress played Lilly Beauchamp in 7 episodes of The Chicago Code, Shannon in 4 episodes of Almost Home, and Eva Robles in 2 episodes of Survivor’s Remorse. Other notable TV shows include Surviving… (2015), Nashville (2015), Clarence (2014–2017), Coyote (2021), and What If…? (2021).
7. She Is A Fitness & Exercise Enthusiast
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams doesn’t look good just to appear cute on-screen. McWilliams takes her health and fitness seriously and engages in scheduled exercises with her trainer. However, McWilliams isn’t big on fitness rules or following a strict diet. While she’s not one to shy away from diets, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams knows how to balance them with busy days.