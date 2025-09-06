Bo Bragason’s Movies and TV Shows: Where You Know the Zelda Star From

Bo Bragason’s movies and TV shows are taking her performance portfolio to a historic turn as a multitalented entertainer. The English actress sharpened her skills as a child performer at Knutsford Little Theatre and the National Youth Theatre before going into full-time acting. Bragason’s first acting role was an uncredited performance in Hidden Love, a French-language film starring Isabelle Huppert. She made her television debut a decade later on the BBC One miniseries Three Girls. She has since gained recognition for her roles in notable projects, including The Jetty, Renegade Nell, and The Radleys, all in 2024.
Over time, Bragason has diversified her acting prowess to span diverse genres, including adventure, crime, horror, and comedy. Set to star as the title character in The Legend of Zelda live-action adaptation, Bo Bragason will get to showcase her talent in a more prominent role. She would be the first to play the lead role of Princess Zelda in a live-action film adaptation of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda. The record-breaking performance will see her share the screen with fellow English actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who has been cast as Link. The young stars are relatively unknown in the industry but are well on their way to stardom. Before The Legend of Zelda is released on May 7, 2027, watch these Bo Bragason movies and TV shows.
1. Renegade Nell (2024)
Bo Bragason appeared in all eight episodes of Renegade Nell, playing the supporting role of Roxy Trotter. The Disney+ television series is a blend of action, adventure, and fantasy that follows Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland) in her journey of self-discovery as a highwaywoman after being framed for murder. Despite garnering generally positive reviews, Disney canceled the series after one season, citing different reasons. Nevertheless, it gave Bragason the first prominent role of her career, a feat that her upcoming leading role would surpass, thanks to The Legend of Zelda.
2. The Radleys (2024)
Directed by Euros Lyn, The Radleys is about a family of vampires, but not your regular vampire story. In the film, Bo Bragason played Clara Radley, the teenage daughter of the Radleys, who is struggling to come to terms with her newfound abilities and cravings as a vampire. The role marked Bragason’s first significant performance in a movie since her 2007 uncredited film debut in Hidden Love. She shared the screen with seasoned actors, including Damian Lewis and Kelly Macdonald.
3. Three Girls (2017)
Her first television role was in the BBC true-crime miniseries Three Girls. The three-part television series follows the unfortunate events of the Rochdale child sex abuse ring and the failed attempt to investigate the perpetrators. Bo Bragason played the supporting role of Rachel Winshaw in two of the three episodes of the miniseries at the age of 13. Three Girls attracted a large audience and critical acclaim. The Betrayed Girls was later released as a follow-up drama.
4. The Jetty (2024)
Bo Bragason played one of the main roles in this British crime mystery television series. She portrayed Amy Knightly alongside Jenna Coleman (Ember Manning) and Tom Glynn-Carney (Malachy “Mack” Granger). The series received millions of views upon its release, making it Bragason’s most-watched TV show. It’s also one of the most-watched British TV shows of 2024 across different platforms. Bragason’s next television project is the upcoming historical drama King and Conqueror, where she stars as Gunhild.
5. Creeped Out (2019)
Bo Bragason appeared in the second episode of Creeped Out season 2, “Itchy,” in 2019. The episode she starred in was directed by Gareth Tunley and written by Robert Butler, Bede Blake, and Steve Cooke. Bragason portrayed Rocky in the anthology horror television series inspired by Steven Spielberg and Amazing Stories. She also shared the screen with Oliver Finnegan (Gabe), Ashleigh Smith (The Curious), and Victoria Diamond, who voiced the narrator. Creeped Out has been nominated for several awards and has earned critical acclaim for its inventive stories.
6. Moving On (2018)
Another anthology series in Bo Bragason’s movies and TV shows, Moving On first aired on May 18, 2009, on BBC One. Created by Jimmy McGovern, Moving On explores different standalone contemporary plots, focusing on character development in each episode. Bragason portrayed Lyn in the first episode of season 9, “Invisible,” in 2018. The show ran for 12 seasons and 65 episodes, Since the last episode aired on March 12, 2021, there has been no news about a continuation.
Follow Us