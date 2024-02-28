HGTV’s Matt Muenster: Everything to Know About the HGTV Host

Matt Muenster is a passionate interior designer, licensed contractor, and one of the most popular HGTV hosts. Combined with his love for storytelling Muenster’s talent as an interior designer is spot on. He also has a unique authentic energy that perfects his camera persona, endearing him to numerous fans since his television career began. Muenster is known for hosting such shows as Bathastic! and Bath Crashers across many episodes. He has also been featured as a design expert on Hotel Impossible, DIY Insider, and Ellen’s Design Challenge.
You may know Matt Muenster for his HGTV hosting gigs and other television appearances but he has come a long way before fame. Before he launched his booming television career, Muenster put in almost 10 years as a professional designer, designing restaurants and casinos to critical acclaim. He always loves to turn a condemned project into a masterpiece. Beyond his booming television career, Muenster also runs his own business where he explores his love for storytelling. Let’s explore the lesser-known facts about the DIY expert.
Matt Muenster Grew Up On a Farm
Matt Muenster was born in Seymour, Wisconsin on March 4, 1977. The 5 feet 8 inches tall television star has not shared much about his family, including the identity of his parents. He prefers to keep his personal life private to allow his career to take center stage. However, he grew up with his parents and three sisters on a farm in his place of birth. His daily tasks at the time ranged from planting crops to baling hay and rounding up animals. Muenster’s days as a farm boy helped shape him into the design guru he is today and sharpened his DIY skills.
He Has a Degree In Interior Design
Matt Muenster is not just a designer, he has a degree in Interior Design from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He studied his craft from 1995 to 2000 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. He went on to practice design professionally for almost a decade before an opportunity to share his talent on television presented itself.
Dissecting Matt Muenster’s Career Exploits
While he achieved fame on television, Matt Muenster began his career as an interior designer without the cameras. He worked for almost 10 years before his hosting stint on HGTV launched him to fame. After earning his degree from the University of Wisconsin, Muenster began his career by designing restaurants and casinos. In his budding days, Muenster worked on a huge Angolan Project in Africa and was a designer and project manager at Ramsey Engler Ltd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. From designing commercial buildings, Muenster broadened his horizon to include residential projects.
Matt Muenster landed the opportunity to share his talent on television when he met a local producer looking for a designer to host a new renovation show. He has hosted several episodes of renovation shows on HGTV and DIY Network. From 2008 to 2011, Muenster hosted 33 episodes of Bathtastic and doubled as a contractor on the show. His biggest television project was Bath Crashers which he began hosting in 2010 and wrapped up in 2016 after 98 episodes. Muenster also hosted the TV special Ultimate Crash: House, Bath, Kitchen and Yard three times in a row (2011, 2012, 2013).
He hosted HGTV Dream Home for seven months in 2015 and has been the on-air talent and designer on Blog Cabin since May 2009. Other notable shows Matt Muenster has appeared on include Hotel Impossible, DIY Insider, and Ellen’s Design Challenge. On the latter, which stars Ellen DeGeneres, Muenster was featured as Kyle’s carpenter. He launched his own production company, SPOKE612 Productions in 2015 and has volunteered at Rebuilding Together Twin Cities since 2014. All in all, Muenster gives DIY a new meaning and doesn’t hold back in getting his hands dirty to get the job done.
Matt Muenster Is Married To a Fellow Interior Designer
Despite speculations that spread about his love life and sexuality with many assuming he is single and gay because he keeps things private, Matt Muenster is married to Katy Walthour. He met Walthour while studying at the University of Wisconsin and they dated for four years before making it official. Like two peas in a pod, Meunster and his wife are both interior designers. However, she has not attained the level of fame he enjoys. Their marriage has produced two sons Jackson and Andy. Check out more talented top interior design hosts on HGTV.
