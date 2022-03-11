Here’s Why Ellen DeGeneres Will Remain a Sweetheart Despite All That’s Happened

It’s been a tough couple of years for Ellen DeGeneres and her fans who can be found across the globe. While all was well until April 2020, the trouble that began brewing with the alleged disturbing work culture at The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Ellen’s own attitude towards those who work for her has spewed so much venom that Ellen even took the drastic decision of labeling the 2021-22 season, the 19th season of the extremely popular show, the last one. And while on one side, there are those whose hearts have sunk upon hearing the news, there are also those who have questioned all that Ellen has accomplished for herself and all those around her, all because of these controversies. Well, without getting into the ugliness of it all, we are here to shed light on the positive, loving, and beautiful sides of Ellen DeGeneres, and in bringing these already well-known traits of this beautiful human being to the fore once again, all we wish to show the world is that why despite all that has happened, Ellen DeGeneres will remain a sweetheart!
Ellen is Funny
With funny statements like “People always ask me, ‘Were you funny as a child?’ Well, no, I was an accountant,” and “I ask people why they have deer heads on their walls. They always say it’s such a beautiful animal. There you go. I think my mother is attractive, but I have photographs of her,” Ellen always makes us laugh, at the same time passing on some lessons in life for those who know to dig deeper. Her show always gets laughs as do her lines every time she takes to the stage for one of the many celebrity events she has been known to grace. And of course, when she isn’t passing on her humor through spoken words and pranks and antics, she is doing it through the written word! From her interviews and episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to her books and one-liners, Ellen uses every medium to make people laugh and smile!
Ellen’s Got Friends
Oh, Ellen’s got some great friends! From President Obama and Oprah Winfrey to dozens of others from the celebrity world, there are many who have not just been on Ellen’s show but have also shown her their love in other ways. And we all know that anyone who has so many friends around her has to be an amazing person! What’s more, no matter what the occasion, her friends are always there for her! Whether it is to be a guest host on her show — there have been so many from Miley Cyrus, Mila Kunis, JohnCena, Melissa McCarthy, Howie Mandel, Josh Gad, and Goldie Hawn to Kate Hudson, Mario Lopez, Wanda Sykes, Katy Perry, Rob Lowe, Robert Downey Jr., Alec Baldwin, and Tiffany Haddish, and dozens more — or to come over and meet diehard fans as part of her initiatives to bridge the gap between the celebrity world and real people, her celebrity friends are always there to rally around her and support her in any way they can. And of course, Ellen does the same for them too!
Ellen is Dory!
In Finding Nemo, Ellen’s voice as Dory was so appreciated and loved that she was able to push the case for an independent movie with Dory as the central character and even won the case. And when Finding Dory hit the theaters, it was surely a treat that made everyone love Ellen even more! In Finding Nemo, her work as the quirky yet lovable Dory was so well-received that she even received a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress, and this was the first time a Saturn Award was being awarded for not an onscreen but a voice performance! Finding Nemo was, of course, a great success, raking in a cool $940 million against the $94 million production costs, a cool return of ten times the original investment! Finding Dory was even more of a success and earned the Walt Disney studios more than a whopping $1 billion!
Ellen Loves to Play
With a wide variety of games, some revamped versions of existing ones and others, absolutely new ideas from Ellen and her team, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is all about having fun and winning prizes. And of course, while most of the games only seem like an excuse to give away prizes — they are really so easy — there’s no denying that high-energy and fun games play a major role in everything that Ellen does on her show. And if you think that only the audiences participate in these fun gigs, you’d be surprised to know that even the haughtiest of celebrities have been known to get down and dirty at these games on the show, letting everyone know that they’re here to win it too! All in all, Ellen’s penchant for all things fun sure makes for yet another loving characteristic.
Ellen is Generous
While Ellen hasn’t really been able to be as generous on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as Oprah Winfrey is on The Oprah Winfrey Show. she sure comes close! From her special giveaways during the holiday season to her giveaways and helpful nudges to those who need financial help during the other parts of the year, Ellen sure uses her show’s financial clout well to pass on help and assistance to others. From cars to single moms and students to computer systems and learning material to schools, there are so many stories out there that speak of Ellen’s generosity.
Ellen Loves to Dance
Oh, how Ellen loves to dance! Every episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show has begun and ended with a cool dance jig that’s truly Ellen all the way! And even in between, many of the show’s sequences have dancers either coming in to showcase their talents or celebrities joining Ellen in shaking their legs. And there’s never been a single time when Ellen hasn’t openly professed her love for dance. And of course, with tWitch on the show, there’s always a reason or two to break into an impromptu dance number! Ellen and tWitch have even appeared on So You Think You Can Dance together! And although the audiences have been missing out on the dance routines in more recent episodes, we sure hope we can get back to the fun times that the show represented before.
Ellen Came Out
Accepting who you are is tough. But probably even tougher is coming out. In proclaiming to the world that she was gay, at a time when the world was only just getting used to the idea of even the existence of gay people, Ellen exposed herself to a lot of ridicule and hate. Even President Barack Obama, when honoring Ellen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, acknowledged her courage by saying, “It’s easy to forget now just how much courage was required for Ellen to come out on the most public of stages 20 years ago.” But guess what? Ellen did more than just take all these negatives in her stride. She turned it into her strength. Hey, she even uses humor to try and tell the world to stop making such a fuss about it! “Do we have to know who’s gay and who’s straight? Can’t we just love everybody and judge them by the car they drive?”, is one of her most famous quotes. “Accept who you are. Unless you’re a serial killer,” is another. Ellen’s extraordinary courage not only inspired more people around the world to come out and live bravely but also helped others accept that being gay and coming out as one is indeed a courageous thing to do, something that warranted love and understanding, not hatred and ridicule.
Ellen Revolutionized
Ellen did not just come out. She used her existing clout in the celebrity world and then began building on it, all in an effort to help everyone accept who she is, and then passed on the benefits of changed mindsets to others, minus the struggles and heartbreak! In more ways than one, ellen revolutionized not just the entertainment industry but also the way the world thought of gays. Surely, if it wasn’t for Ellen’s efforts, there would have been a huge lull in the way things progressed. Never one to step back, and never one to give up on the good fight, Ellen has constantly strived to make the world a more accepting place for the gay community. And boy, has she done all the right things to bring about this revolution! From using her standup gigs to promote healthy behavior towards gays to constantly acknowledging her sexual orientation on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen has always stood by who she is, and lovingly told others to do the same with themselves as well as others. Today, people are not ashamed that she is gay. They are proud. From the presidents of entire nations to the highest-paid celebrities in the world, so many have shared the same space with Ellen and praised all that she has achieved. And despite all that she has already achieved for the gay community, Ellen has kept the revolution going!
Ellen is Powerful
When she speaks, everyone sits up and listens to what she has to say. When she takes to the stage, amidst all that laughter, people see the message of all that she is really saying. And when she sits on that sofa in front of the cameras, the world tunes in to see what message she has to deliver. Yes, Ellen is powerful that way. But you will never see her flaunting it for her own need or greed. You will always see her flaunting it for the betterment of the world or to bring smiles to people’s faces. From sitting down and even kidding around with President Obama to being pally with Oprah Winfrey, Ellen’s power comes from not her strength to subdue people but from her determination to always bring out the best in them, while sharing with them the best of who she is. Whether she is talking to the leader of a nation or a child, Ellen uses the power of her love and kindness to bring them into her fold, and that’s where all the magic happens. From delivering impactful statements on what’s wrong with the world to beautiful words that show how to set things right, we love the power of positivity that Ellen never fails to show!
Ellen is Kind
Ellen is kind. And this kindness is seen in not just her words, but just the warmth she shows everyone with her beautiful smile and genuine effort to make people’s lives better in any way possible. The Ellen DeGeneres Show is a great example of how she has put to use her popularity and celebrity status to provide a platform to so many who wouldn’t have otherwise found a way to share their stories. From brave war veterans and their families to budding talents, there’s a place for just about everyone on Ellen’s show. She’s the bridge between the celebrity world and the one that’s filled with commoners, and as the caretaker of this bridge, Ellen sure puts in a lot of effort to make the most of her status.
And That’s Why Ellen Will Remain A Sweetheart Despite All That Has Happened!
With words that always inspire and actions that show how to do things right, Ellen is indeed a person who loves to do good. And she uses her iconic humor to put her thoughts across! “Follow your passion. Stay true to yourself. Never follow someone else’s path unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost and you see a path. By all means, you should follow that,” is one of the many life lessons she passes on to her audiences and to the world as part of her will to inspire others. And in being accepting of others, she passes on even more lessons in kindness and love. “Beauty is about being comfortable in your own skin. It’s about knowing and accepting who you are,” is one of her more popular quotes that inspire people who are different each day. Always signing off her show with the words, “Be kind to one another,” Ellen shows us just how the world can be a better place if we learn and practice this very basic trait that defines humanity. And indeed, no matter what we set out to do, if we add a kindness quotient to it, it turns out to be so much better for everyone around! And for these reasons and more, Ellen will remain a sweetheart despite all that has happened!