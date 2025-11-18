50 Times Information In The Fine Print Was So Absurd People Just Had To Share It

Scrolling through pages and pages of terms and conditions is perhaps the biggest nuisance in our digital age. At least that’s the form of torture I wish upon anyone who has ever wronged me. In my mind, hell is just having to read thousands of words of legal jargon in that irritating small print.

But terms and conditions aren’t the only place where we find fine print. Marketers use it more and more to try to dupe their customers into buying their products. Want some watermelon juice? If you don’t check the ingredients listed in superfine print, you probably won’t know that there’s no watermelon in it. Just apples, beetroot, carrots, and ginger.

As absurd as it is, at least it can be funny. That’s why we’ve compiled the most ridiculous reminders of why it’s always best to read the fine print from all over the Internet. Let us know in the comments whether they make you laugh or mad, and share your own infuriating examples!

#1 My Parents Bought Me A Doormat And This Was On The Back Of It. Read The Warning

Image source: fabricator123

#2 Have You Ever Seen Anything So Bold?

Image source: dandouglas

#3 “Gluten-Free”

Image source: TestZero

#4 So It Was A Lie

Image source: Droyk

#5 Can You Figure Out Why I’m Infuriated Before The 4th Picture?

What the literal hell Sergeant’s?
PS: Be not concerned with the shampoo color, it became the host bottle for my cat’s RX shampoo a long time ago.

Image source: beakrake

#6 This Olive Oil I Bought Wasn’t Even Cheap

Image source: AsterJ

#7 I’ve Just Found Out That I Have A Wheat Intolerance

Image source: reddit.com

#8 This “Cashmere Blend” Sweater

Image source: tallmin22

#9 I Was Wondering Why This Watermelon Juice Tasted So Weird

Image source: spamtarget

#10 My New Pan Is Dishwasher-Safe And Unsafe

Image source: KRA2008

#11 Free Beer

Image source: chris_kammy

#12 How To Disappoint Every Student On Campus

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Packaging Said “100% Silk”

Image source: Gumder

#14 This Packaging Is Dangerous

Image source: felixbeaudrydesigner

#15 Chris Hemsworth’s Centr App Was Charging People Who Signed Up For Their Free Trial. Looked Into The Fine Print And Found Out Why. I Love Ya Mate But C’mon

Image source: Tanav11

#16 When Shops Advertise $12 Haircuts, But Use Black Lettering For Very Important Fine Print

Image source: XXLchris

#17 The Mixed Signals Of This Shoe Sale Advertisement

Image source: MNgirlinaNDworld

#18 Always Read The Fine Print

“Dispose of properly (or Mother Nature’s gonna whack us all!) This battery contains no Mercury, Mars or Venus. Each battery is tested before shipping. No animals were harmed during testing unless you consider Paul in QA;-) Warning: To reduce the risk of fire or burns, avoid Sony or Dell laptops & do not disassemble, crush, puncture or short the contacts. TM & © 2009 FastMac. All rights reserved. All other brand names & trademarks belong to their respective owners. If you have read this far, please consider applying for a job in our legal dept.”

Image source: itsjustnotimportant

#19 Cool Fine Print On This Donation Center

Image source: otronge

#20 Read The Fine Print, After I Had Used 3 Shades On My Eyes

“Attention, inhale, golden glow, intention, chamomile, best buds, fiddle fig, plantiful, full bloom, clarity, mother earth, night bloom are not intended for use in the immediate eye area.”

Image source: PeppermintIncense

#21 When You Read Ingredient Labels For Fun

Image source: Zyibat

#22 My Friend Bought Me A Switch Game For My Birthday. The Download Code, Instead Of Being On The Card Itself, Is On The Receipt. He No Longer Has The Receipt

Image source: imbriandead

#23 Making People Think It’s A Park

Image source: bobby104402

#24 2nd Birthday Badge Is Potentially A Choking Hazard

Image source: Mozzarella_Firefox

#25 The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained

Image source: FuzzboarEKKO

#26 This Kettle Saves 70% Energy, As Long As You Need To Boil 70% Less Water

Image source: UnlikeSome

#27 Always Check The Fine Print

Image source: rbrthenderson

#28 That Would Explain Why My Ankle Hurts

Image source: ASAPxSyndicate

#29 Retail Sign At H&M Today. The Small Line Is Hard To Read In Person

Image source: DarkRoastt

#30 This Is Obviously Not The Men’s Washroom. Can’t You Read The Fine Print In A Dark Entryway?

Image source: MyBelovedASMR

#31 Seriously? Contradictory At Its Finest

Image source: jkrow17

#32 The Ingredients In This 100% Cranberry Juice

Image source: Aethermancer

#33 I Bought It Because Of The 99-Cent Refill At Dodgers Stadium, But It’s Not Included At Dodgers Stadium

Image source: frankierockz

#34 Bought This Tonight. My Dog Was Eating The Tire, Then I Read The Back

Image source: GunpowderLullaby

#35 Be Aware Of Who You Donate Your Used Items To

Image source: fescue4u

#36 This Is Not Vitamin D. It’s An Emoji On A Bottle Of Magnesium

Image source: archfapper

#37 You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me

Image source: nuttybuddy

#38 I Can’t Wait To Try The New Flavor. Should Have Read The Small Print, I Guess

Image source: The_RockObama

#39 Well Played, Well Played

Image source: scorchednickel

#40 I Bought These Protein Bars Because I Love Strawberries, Only To Find Out They Don’t Actually Contain Strawberries

Image source: EvilishMystic

#41 Check The Fine Print

Image source: inkspring

#42 This Is A Reminder To Read All Fine Print When There Is Money Involved

Image source: RanshyPanshy

#43 It Says “Warning: Small Parts, Choking Hazard. Not Intended For Children Under 5 Years Of Age”

Image source: Flukeynuke

#44 Ah, Of Course, A 99-Cent Sale. Wait, What Does The Fine Print Say?

Image source: Wonky-Drive

#45 Yeah, That’s Logical

Image source: spraynardkrug3r

#46 IKEA Needed To Indicate Their Cinnamon Buns Are Not 10 Feet In Diameter For $1.50

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Boyfriend Got Really Excited, Then Looked Like He Was Going To Cry

Image source: fionasank

#48 Is That Really Free Delivery?

Image source: theskyopened

#49 Fine Print

Image source: NotUniqueUsernameee

#50 My Sugar-Free Soda Has Sugar In It

Image source: CptGoldfish556

