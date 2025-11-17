50 Strange, Weird, And Straight-Up Bizarre Parts Of American Culture

There’s nothing wrong with being weird.
Originally, weird used to mean ‘having the power to control destiny’ and later ‘unearthly’. In a sense, the term has a positive meaning and should be treated as such. After all, folks tend to gravitate towards unique things more than the same ol-same ol; being weird makes folks seem more authentic and empowering; above all else, it fuels creativity and leads to a more unorthodox approach to problem-solving.
But, somewhere along the way, the idea of being weird got skewed by humanity’s ignorance and so here we are—burning bridges and building walls when it should actually be the other way around. And so here we are, seeing yet another thread discussing the weird aspects of American culture.
#1
How they pretend to be Christian while doing the exact opposite of what Jesus would do in every situation.
#2
Also we are so focused on women (people) getting pregnant and having babies that we take away their bodily autonomy and try to restrict birth control but then we don’t provide maternity leave/pay (in some situations) or childcare benefits so mom has to go to work to pay for food and childcare but then when she can’t afford the childcare and has to stay home we also don’t want to give her snap benefits or free lunches for the kid because then she’s leaching off the system , you guys I just can’t with this backward a*s country and their hatred for women and mothers in particular. Sorry for the run on sentence but it irks the p**s out of me.
#3
Guilt is put on the consumer, not the corporations.
The customer has to tip because servers don’t make a livable wage. The customer has to recycle and watch their carbon footprint because the environment is deteriorating. The customer has to eat better because cows are being slaughtered and chickens are trapped in cages.
100% of the world’s problems are caused by giant corporations, not the average person.
#4
We’re fine with whatever level of violence and gore you want to put on TV, as long as there aren’t any female nipples showing!!
#5
As an outsider (UK) I think all the right wing Christians are weird as f**k.
#6
I’m from America but I think our pharmaceutical ads are really f*****g weird and annoying
#7
We make the most dimwitted people among us our leaders.
#8
Celebrating a holiday to give thanks for the things in life you already have, and then the next day fighting people over a new appliance for a 25% discount.
#9
The number of people who are willing to blindly vote for a candidate that obviously does not have their best interests in mind.
#10
Gun culture and the Second Amendment
#11
For a country built off the backs of slaves and immigrants, there is so much hatred toward immigrants.
#12
Health Insurance yet we still have crappy healthcare. 591$ a month WTF! That’s more then my car payment and insurance.
#13
In all things: Money before people.
#14
Tipping. For everything. For the smallest things. For people simply doing their jobs.
#15
Being puritanical about sexual themes but glorifying violence in media
#16
Being able to fight and die for your country before being allowed to purchase and drink a beer. I hate alcohol, and I didn’t serve, but still, this is pretty silly, and I think it actually contributes to alcoholism by making it taboo (and therefore cool) in your teen years.
#17
From a foreign perspective – guns. Every country has them but it like seems like a religion in the US.
#18
Absurd costs for medications and even routine doctor visits.
Everyone just shrugs, like paying $600 for a 30 day supply of pills is normal.
#19
All the celebraty worship that we engage in by far.
#20
People b***h about roads being bad, schools being bad, etc but then vote down levies to fund them.
Also wanting everyone to have decent healthcare coverage that doesn’t cost a fortune somehow makes you an evil communist.
#21
The poor are obese. In most other countries when you see abject poverty you can see people starving with their ribs poking out
#22
Giant truck culture.
#23
that showing blood and gore to children is simply entertainment but a women’s breast is taboo
#24
The size of food portion given in restaurants.
#25
Sugar in everything
#26
They think the world revolves around what’s going on in America
#27
We shoot ourselves in the foot with who we elect, acting like were free when it’s really just a corporate tyranny and not democracy.
#28
We banned most cigarette advertising decades ago. But I cannot watch a football game with out seeing every alcohol ad a million times.
#29
Bragging about working ourselves to death
#30
Misunderstanding their own history.
#31
Making 14 year olds famous “actors” and “singers” and, if they’re girls, immediately sexualising them.
#32
How we have such a stigma around sex and can’t show nudity on TV, yet there’s this total acceptance of brutal violence. My fiancé is Dutch and the relationship with sex in the Netherlands seems *so* much more open and healthy, whereas they aren’t as desensitized to violence. Makes much more sense to me.
#33
The fascination with college sports.
#34
Simultaneously over sensitive and violent.
#35
Television ads for prescription medication
#36
Infant male circumcision. Only 30% of males are circumcised on the planet. The vast majority of that percentage is religious circumcision. Most of the rest is tribal practices. America is this sole weird country that on a large scale just randomly does it and no one can really say why.
I remember when I was a kid and learned that the penis naturally comes with a foreskin and all the penises I’ve seen in my life were operated on. It felt like my own country was this weird foreign place I no longer understood.
#37
Glorifying politicians. Apparently, we believe their lies every time.
#38
The commercialism of everything. Everything is an ad. Everything is to get you to buy something.
#39
Tipping. America is one of the only countries where tipping a large percentage of a bill at a restaurant is not only accepted but, if you don’t tip the waiter around 20% or whatever, you’ll get shamed for it. And even beyond that, tipping is now starting to creep into, for example, tip jars at pick-up counters where there’s no wait staff and tip jars at some retail outlets and such.
It’s a weird, uniquely American custom that as I recall started around the Great Depression with rich patrons tipping wait staff to get seats or food more quickly. Then the restaurant owners realized they could get away with paying the waiters next to nothing and letting them live primarily on tips, and ever since then there’s been a constant assumption in the US that whatever you get charged on the menu you just add the 20% or so to what you pay. It started as a total scam to underpay employees and employees to avoid paying taxes on cash tips and it just continues mainly due to social inertia to this day.
#40
Cheese in a spray can
#41
Sending photos of yourselves as a Christmas card
#42
The “temporarily down on your luck millionaire” mindset that allows people to politically support millionaire and billionaire politicians who do not represent their interests. More like -we’re all one hospital visit away by cause of a serious accident to being millions in debt.
#43
14-16 to get a job, drive, and take college courses
18 to vote, buy certain legal drugs, and join the military
19 to buy tobacco and be exempt from most curfews
21 to buy alcohol
23 to rent a car and book a hotel room
#44
The fact Americans forget how freaking huge and populated America is. Which means living in different areas and states can mean a completely different lifestyle, cultures, priorities, and issues but no one wants to think about that when they can’t figure out why they have different viewpoints.
Also how they exaggerate opposing viewpoints instead of just being realistic. But I think that’s human nature, not USA.
#45
The dichotomy between the love and hate for the rich/elite.
#46
What you do as profession being a personality or making it a big deal. Our pride of self-independence (or faux self-independence, really – other cultures create “meaning” together, are more willing to help others. US Americans are highly competitive and believe in making your own meaning (probably, hence, acting like your job is a way bigger deal than it is or getting “lost in work” to not have to examine your life.) Our views on masculinity. There is a lot of research that guilt is largely US American. And finger pointing – probably both going back to our “independence.” Something either has to be our fault and burden or squarely aimed at someone else…vs accepting the totality of life and relationships and circumstances.
#47
We love getting our free refills and love the drive throughs for food and drink.
#48
American here: Americans who despise everything about america.. Somehow we are the most racist, misogynist, terrible poverty hating nation in the world whose human rights have not improved since “bad thing example from 100 years ago”. This opinion being largely held by middle class white people.
#49
Being anti-American.
I’m not saying you need to tattoo the flag on your calf, or ride a bald eagle to work or anything. But a lot of Americans lately are so anti-American, they’re basically foaming at the mouth for their own country to fail. I can’t understand that viewpoint, I want the country to improve and I think it can. But I also acknowledge that currently, it’s still a pretty damn good place to live despite its flaws.
Idk, I just dont understand that pessimistic view, it doesn’t help anything or anyone to wish failure on a nation you’re part of. Millions are trying to get here right now to make their lives better. Check your privilege.
#50
The most American thing seems to be hating America.
