63 Seemingly Harmless Things Partners Do That Still Drive These People Insane

Once the honeymoon phase of a relationship (sometimes literally the honeymoon) ends, people quickly discover that their partner might have questionable ideas about how to stack the dishwasher, or they might snore like a woodchipper working overtime. For some, this is just a new hurdle to overcome, but others struggle to get over it.
People online share the “harmless” and downright normal things their partners do that they find disproportionately annoying. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stories and examples in the comments section down below.
#1
says he slept terrible but every time I woke up in the middle of the night he was sleeping like a rock
Image source: Johanna, Bianca Castillo/unsplash
#2
Decides to shave his face…right after I clean the bathroom.
Image source: Ashley Madden, Levi Meir Clancy/unsplash
#3
we both leave our shoes lying around but his are bigger and that’s annoying
Image source: amanda dodson, A. C./unsplash
#4
Doesn’t immediately look when I say ‘look’ makes me so mad
Image source: Jasmine, Elin Tabitha/unsplash
#5
When he says, what do you mean? When I said exactly what I meant and it couldn’t mean anything else.
Image source: Patience Krizan, Vitaly Gariev/unsplash
#6
absolutely no sense of urgency
Image source: itsbrookeeyy, Getty Images/unsplash
#7
Do i need to explain?
Image source: destiny
#8
When he gets sick he refuses to take medicine and then complains about how he doesn’t feel good
Image source: KP, Getty Images/unsplash
#9
brushes his teeth by moving his head not the brush ?!?!?!?!?!?!
Image source: Kristi Louise Thompson, Levi Meir Clancy/unsplash
#10
goes to the shop and gets exactly what we need, no this looked nice or a surprise item
Image source: TardisGod18 📚📖🇬🇧, Karsten Winegeart/unsplash
#11
I can only ask one question at a time while texting because he only responds to the most recent thing I send
Image source: K.Jade, Valeriia Miller/unsplash
#12
She wears socks to bed and then in the middle of the night will take the socks off and leave them there at the end of the bed under the covers. I call it her sock graveyard.
Image source: Emily, Livi Po/unsplash
#13
In the car park drives past all the good spots and parks as far as he can away from the shop that we mayswell of walked from home
Image source: Tasha, why kei/unsplash
#14
Has all the juicy tea but is missing details
Image source: Britt, Curated Lifestyle/unsplash
#15
Doesn’t have tik tok, so I have to screen record like a cave man
Image source: Melissa L, Swello/unsplash
#16
Has the worst windshield wiper timing management
Image source: Katie Peterson, Kateryna Hliznitsova/unsplash
#17
he reads slow when I show him a meme.
Image source: Rhi, Amir Javadzadeh/unsplash
#18
When I say I’m sick he is also magically sick.
Image source: CEM, A. C./unsplash
#19
Literally zero phone volume awareness. Like why is your volume all the way up constantly
Image source: Audrey <3, Vitaly Gariev/unsplash
#20
he does the house chores but not in the exact order I had imagined
Image source: gloriasprojects, Sandra Seitamaa/unsplash
#21
When I’m cooking and he goes over and stirs something.
Image source: a_raecarver, Le Creuset/unsplash
#22
Asking me where something is without even looking first.
Image source: Haily, Getty Images/unsplash
#23
When I say I have a headache he tells me to take paracetamol…I wasn’t looking for a solution I was looking for sympathy
Image source: Sasha, Getty Images/unsplash
#24
Talks when I am listening to my audiobook – so I pause it and let him finish – hit play and then he starts to talk again
Image source: Nikkie Ellis, Caley Vanular/unsplash
#25
Sneezing SO LOUDLY like why are you screaming
Image source: Jenn 🥲, Getty Images/unsplash
#26
we both will make our room messy but his mess annoys me more
Image source: mads, Liye/unsplash
#27
he constantly asks me questions he could easily figure out the answer to. like he’ll be holding a box of pasta and ask me how long he’s supposed to cook it for
Image source: tor, Getty Images/unsplash
#28
Turns the big light on in our room instead of the table lamps
Image source: Madison Meyer, Getty Images/unsplash
#29
He gives himself noooo wiggle room. If the destination says 27 minutes he will leave 28 minutes before
Image source: Shenae, Getty Images/unsplash
#30
When I’m telling him something and he’s on his phone. I know he’s listening, but I just want him to look at me.
Image source: ♡ Lexi ♡, Getty Images/unsplash
#31
This is how he cuts bags open
Image source: Anna
#32
Silent treatment after arguments
Image source: Baelicia
#33
He waits until I’m completely ready before he starts getting ready and will complain how long I take
Image source: Hannah
#34
He puts the toothpaste on his front teeth to then put the brush in his mouth
Image source: Lea
#35
he poops for like 20-30mins
Image source: essuqqa
#36
Tells me he’s not sleeping when I SEE HIM SLEEEPING
Image source: Onica 🌺
#37
When I’m hungry and he isn’t
Image source: Em Hyde
#38
Saying he is not sleeping , while he is snoring ( after I push him not to snore) . Irritating!
Image source: Milou Neele
#39
everything he does is so slow, he takes his time with EVERYTHING. no sense of urgency
Image source: luanne 🦋
#40
He wont take any medecine at all
Image source: Tauresse
#41
Gets mad when I don’t pay attention to a movie I never said I wanted to watch
Image source: mackenzie
#42
Falls asleep the second his head hits the pillow leaving me to deal with my brain myself
Image source: Gwen Debly
#43
Any time he coughs, I can feel my blood boiling
Image source: Rachy
#44
Noises, I just can’t with unnecessary noises
Image source: Manon Olv
#45
He stops everything he’s doing when he talks
Image source: Mamabjra
#46
Sighs really loud and I ask what’s wrong and he’s say “nothing I just took a breath”
Image source: victoriafarmdiaries
#47
Gives me appropriate advice & solutions when I just wanna be irrational.
Image source: Siobhan | TTC🤍
#48
He’s too calm.. why don’t you have anxiety or panic about anything? Why are you so relaxed? Why don’t you freak out about time or anything at all????
Image source: Vanessa Lopez
#49
Using the biggest cutting board for cutting one small tomato
Image source: Hanna_novotny
#50
Doesn’t always respond when I talk bc “there was no response to what you said” idc if I say I just farted at least say something anything
Image source: Misty Fortier
#51
He doesn’t push the kettle back against the wall once he’s done so it’s left halfway across the counter. Fries my brain!!
Image source: jxsminc18_x
#52
parks backwards everywhere for no reason
Image source: maleyyleyyy
#53
He lets the rain collect on his windshield twice as long as I would before it wipes
Image source: fry
#54
takes the toilet roll off the holder when he uses it and NEVER puts it back on. just leaves it on the counter.
Image source: chenice 🫶🏼
#55
Watches the same shows everyday. We’ve been together 10 years. He’s watched every episode of My Wife and Kids and Everybody Hates Chris over a dozen times by now. I think he’s acoustic
Image source: MsKerenSita
#56
Takes naps in our bed in his outside clothes
Image source: secretyack
#57
he says “i dont think so” instead of no. im like “did you let the dog out?” and he says i dont think so when he knows he didnt. like just say no
Image source: b
#58
Gulps when drinking something
Image source: Karina Rios646
#59
Falls asleep when we are watching a series together
Image source: Shan
#60
Not immediately running to the table when I say dinner is ready
Image source: Christina
#61
he will use a different cup everytime he has a drink. just get a waterbottle like me, whats with all the cups.
Image source: Kimmy
#62
He licks his fingers after eating something with his hands 😭😭 like it’s harmless to use a napkin I promise
Image source: Liz 🌙
#63
Takes WAY too long to hit his alarm in the morning.
Image source: MarshIn
