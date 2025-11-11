My Face Paintings: I’m Inspired By The Horrible And I Like To Add A Dark Twist

by

These are some of my face paint creations over the past couple of years.

I’m inspired by the horrible and always seem to take a dark twist with it. I would love to do this all day but my camera has broken so until I find an alternative I’ll be using a phone camera! I hope you enjoy these, I will be doing a lot more now and you encouragement is gravely appreciated!

I also do a lot of art work using the traditional paper and canvas!

More info: slmbj2013.wix.com

Tea Time

A Mad Love Affair

Low on brains!

Ivy

Clowning Around

How the Devil are you?

Dreamer

Life is a Joke

Tiki Time

MWAHAHA!

Cheshire Puss

Skully

Sea Witch!

What on Earth is the Hatter with You?!

Under The Skin

Patrick Penrose
