My Face Paintings: I’m Inspired By The Horrible And I Like To Add A Dark Twist

These are some of my face paint creations over the past couple of years.
I’m inspired by the horrible and always seem to take a dark twist with it. I would love to do this all day but my camera has broken so until I find an alternative I’ll be using a phone camera! I hope you enjoy these, I will be doing a lot more now and you encouragement is gravely appreciated!
I also do a lot of art work using the traditional paper and canvas!
More info: slmbj2013.wix.com
Tea Time
A Mad Love Affair
Low on brains!
Ivy
Clowning Around
How the Devil are you?
Dreamer
Life is a Joke
Tiki Time
MWAHAHA!
Cheshire Puss
Skully
Sea Witch!
What on Earth is the Hatter with You?!
Under The Skin
