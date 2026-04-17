33 Funny Tweets For Those Who Don’t Use X But Want A Good Laugh

There is so much noise and content on social media these days that it takes something really different to make you stop scrolling and stare. Sometimes it’s a random, chaotic tweet so ‘out there’ that someone else just has to screenshot and reshare it elsewhere.
For your amusement (and confusion!), we’re featuring ‘The Best And Worst Of Twitter 3,’ an online group that shares some of the weirdest and funniest posts that people have ever made on X. Somewhat ironically, the group itself is on Facebook. Scroll down to step outside of your comfort zone for a good laugh.
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Image source: Mysti Rayne
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
The downside of X, as many people who have visited the platform recently might tell you, is just how polarizing and toxic it has become since Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in 2022. It’s not a very pleasant place to spend much time in.
As The New Statesman stresses, Musk’s X-integrated AI chatbot Grok was recently used to create inappropriate deepfake images of real women and children without their consent.
The chatbot was, eventually, amended after mass outrage.
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Image source: Ibsen Moy
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Image source: Mysti Rayne
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
However, as Le Monde points out, French prosecutors suspect that Musk may have allegedly encouraged controversy over deepfakes on X to “artificially” increase the value of his company.
This is in reference to the merger between Musk’s SpaceX and xAI, which is to be listed on the US stock market in June 2026.
The Paris prosecutor’s office got in touch with the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission with its concerns.
In response, Musk insulted the French prosecutors as mentally deficient.
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Image source: Mysti Rayne
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Amy Stillwagner
According to Le Monde, X’s chatbot, Grok, was used to generate around 3 million inappropriate images, mostly of women, but around 23k of children, in 11 days, based on data from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
“The billionaire posted several messages in which he expressed delight, using numerous emojis, about his AI engine’s ‘undressing’ capabilities,” Le Monde reported.
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Image source: Ibsen Moy
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
As previously mentioned, Musk caved in and amended the chatbot amid the controversy.
Another change (for the better) recently made on X is reducing payments to users who post clickbait and recycle news stories. As reported by the Guardian, this is done to prevent social media users from “flooding the timeline” with low-quality content.
Currently, the social network gives a share of advertising revenue to creators with at least 500 verified followers who generate at least 5 million views over a 3-month period.
According to X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, aggregators had their payouts slashed by 60%.
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
“It became abundantly clear: flooding the timeline with 100 stolen reposts and clickbait every day crowded out real creators and hurt new author growth,” Bier wrote. “X will never infringe on speech or reach – but we will not compensate for manipulation of the programme or our users.”
The Guardian notes that several right-wing influencers and conspiracy theorists have been demonetized recently.
As per Bier, X is supposedly trialing new tools to identify the original authors of content and allocate a portion of revenue to them. This is done in order to encourage higher-quality, original material.
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
There are many differences between social networks like the controversial X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, owned by Meta. Not just on a technical level, but on a cultural one, too.
Initially, Twitter (back when it was still Twitter) focused on people sending out short messages as tweets. These days, however, if you’re a verified user who subscribes to X Premium, you can share tweets up to a whopping 25k characters in length. Regular (aka unverified) users can only send out tweets up to 280 characters, ‘TweetDelete’ explains.
Facebook users, on the other hand, can share posts that are up to 63,206 characters in length.
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Mysti Rayne
As per ‘TweetDelete,’ X tends to prioritize organic tweets and reward “proponents of relevant topics that drive the conversation on the platform.” X supports a more individualized approach to interaction, while Facebook focuses on a more community-based approach.
Furthermore, X is still far more text-based than other platforms, even if it allows visuals. The social network functions (or, well, is ‘supposed’ to function) “as a town hall hosting modern-day conversation.”
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Image source: Samii Thatsme
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
‘The Best And Worst Of Twitter 3’ was created back in November 2021 as a way for Facebook users to showcase some of the most outstanding and devastatingly bad content they’d found over on X. At the time of writing, the group had just shy of 30k members.
The team of moderators who run the group stress the fact that you should be posting screenshots from X, not posts from Facebook, Reddit, Instagram, Tumblr, or anywhere else. That is, unless those posts also contain a tweet.
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
Which of these tweets do you personally think are the best and the worst, and why, Pandas? Did you enjoy the chaotic humor, or do you prefer something more grounded?
What social media platforms do you use, and which ones do you avoid? Which social networks have the best ‘vibes’ that match your sense of self?
If you’re feeling social today, share your thoughts in the comments with the other readers!
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: David Chen
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Image source: David Chen
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Image source: Albert Dylan Tapia
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Image source: Victoria Froeba
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