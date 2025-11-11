This Woman’s Boss Told Her Headscarf Was ‘Unprofessional’ So She Went To Work In Cosplay

When June J Rivas’s boss told her that her dress code was unprofessional, she didn’t realize the can of worms she was opening.
“So my boss didn’t like me wearing my hair in a ponytail everyday,” she wrote on Facebook. “Nor my hair in a scarf. “Unprofessional”. Nor my hair in pigtails. “Unprofessional”. So I filed a harassment complaint against her as our contract states “no dress code. just be clean and pressed”.” Her boss countered by devising a new dress code that outlawed all of the above plus a number of other items including straps, hats, sandals, cleavage, “and even (and I quote) “cultural head wraps”.” The new rules however said nothing about Cosplay, so after reporting her boss to the EEOC (Equal Opportunities Employment Commission), Rivas decided to have a little fun. See for yourself below.
This is the ‘unprofessional’ outfit that June’s boss had a problem with
So June filed a harassment complaint. Later, her boss responded with new rules banning all “cultural head wraps”
June finally agreed to follow the guidelines…but not the way her boss expected!
She started coming to work wearing Cosplay!
The new dress code never said anything about blonde wigs or contact lenses
The rules don’t mention anything about the leather or Spock ears either
“I have come to work each day in an outfit that fits the guidelines,” wrote Rivas
You don’t mess with Cosplayers!
