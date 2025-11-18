23 Adorably Absurd Stationery Items That’ll Keep You Grinning From 9 To 5

Are you tired of staring at the same boring pens and lifeless notepads day after day? Well, put down that plain Jane pencil and prepare to inject some serious whimsy into your workspace. We’ve scoured the stationery stratosphere to bring you 23 adorably absurd office supplies that’ll turn your desk from drab to fab faster than you can say “TPS reports.”
#1 Save Your Shelves From Collapse And Hold Up Your Literary Loves With The Mighty Might Of Superhero Metal Bookend
Review: “This book holder caught my eye. I purchased it and I’m so glad! As soon as I put it on my shelf, two friends wanted to know where I got the unique piece! It’s well made, packaged properly and neat to look at. I’m very happy with my purchase:)” – Chris
#2 Ink Your Disappointment With A Dash Of Sarcasm And A Flourish Of Funny Negative Quotes Ballpoint Pens
Review: “These are so great! I got them for my staff for NRTW and included them in a portfolio gift. They thought they were hilarious and they are so sturdy. The look and feel like such quality, professional pens and then the sayings make them hilarious. Prefect pick me up for a tough work day!” – Holly Langel
#3 Bite Into Productivity And Sink Your Teeth Into Paperwork With The Jaws-Dropping Fun Of Silicone Shark Shaped Stapler
Review: “My kindergarten students love using the shark stapler. I like that they can’t accidentally staple their fingers. Great addition to the writing center.” – Nona Taylor
#4 Flip Out With Frustration And Commiserate With The Relatable Ranting Of Every Flippin’ Day Desktop Flipbook
Review: “I bought this to lighten up stressful days in office and the light playfulness of these flip pages are PERFECT!! My coworkers and I can get a good chuckle at finding fitting ones for the mood of the day or just for fun that day. Well worth the price for a little joy!” – Freed
#5 Pinch A Smile And Hold Onto Your Pens With The Claw-Some Charm Of Cute Crab Pen Holder
Review: “Umm, why doesnt every desk in the bay areas of the planet have this to hold a pen… its a true wonder. Made of rubber that is solid with a slight softness. Its very crabby.” – Aaron M.
#6 Erase Your Worries Away With The Whimsical World Of Pencil Shaped Erasers
Review: “The erasers are really nice. They are well-made, the material feels right and it does look like a small pencil. Given each one of their sizes they’re probably gonna last a long time unless you make a lot of mistakes.” – Dan vs
#7 Sweet Treats Deserve A Dish That’s The Cat’s Meow, Like This Adorable Cat Candy Dish
Review: “I ordered the black and white kitty and I absolutely love it! I use it for a candy/catch-all dish at my desk at work. I am an elementary school teacher and the kids noticed it right away, even though they don’t generally come around my desk area much. It is fun, functional, and makes me smile daily.” – Amazon Customer
#8 Paws-Itively Organize Your Notes And Fetch A Smile With The Tail-Wagging Fun Of Puppy Sticky Notes Holder With Bone Shaped Notes
Review: “I think this product was so cute, i gave it to my teacher i think he liked it. FOR THE COMPLAINERS: don’t complain with when the bone thingys run out just refill it with normal sticky notes, not a big deal.” – Michael Hoban
#9 Stick It To Stress And Pin Down Your Worries With The Delightfully Devilish Voodoo Doll Pin Holder
Review: “This is the cutest fidget toy! I bought one for me and one for a colleague. It’s a fun desk toy to have handy, and contributes to stress relief, too. I’m probably going to buy another one as a gift!” – Pamela O
#10 Scratch Out Your Existential Angst And Scribble Down Your Profound Thoughts On The Bleak-Y Brilliant Pages Of Existential Crisis Notepads
Review: “Got this for my mom. She’s always putting out fires and talking about how stressful her job is so I thought these would be perfect for her. She laughed so hard when she saw these, and she really likes them. She can relate to them!” – SD
#11 Snip, Clip, And Crunch Your Way To Cuteness With Bunny Scissors , Complete With Some Crunchy Carrot Paper Clip To Hold All Your Paper Treasures
Review: “This little guy is perfect for my home office/craft station. It is smaller in size than I anticipated, which actually works better for my small space. And it’s adorable.” – DCWatcher
#12 Type Up A Nostalgic Note And Hold Onto Your Writing Dreams With The Old-School Charm Of Vintage Typewriter Pencil Holder
Review: “The pencil cup looks great on my desk. It’s very well made and looks like a miniature old fashioned typewriter. It’s worth the price and would please anyone as a gift! A plus is that it’s functional as a pencil holder!” – Jo S
#13 Rate Your Day, Your Way, And Stick To It With The Judgmentally Fun Rating Sticky Notes
Review: “These sticky notes are the best if you’re constantly having to rate and review things. I didn’t realize that it’s a 2 pack, even better! The pads are quite thick and stick well. I really love these and will probably reorder when they run out. Great product that takes little effort to show how you really feel about something.” – Donna P
#14 Hang Loose And Keep Your Papers In Order With The Slow-And-Steady Charm Of Sloth Paper Clips
Review: “This was a gift for my friends office. She recently got a new job and commented on how she didn’t have any cute decorations. She loved these so much she bought another set.” – Anw5542
#15 Purr-Fectly Hilarious And Totally Blank, These Funny Blank Cat Cards Are Just Waiting For Your Witty Words
Review: “I love cats. I love to send cards and letters to my friends and folks who might not get enough “real” mail- as opposed to “junk” mail. I like to send letters because you can hold them in your hand and keep them forever tied up with a ribbon. If I can combine cats with letters and cards, that’s perfect. All the cards I purchased from you made ME smile. Maybe they will give my friends smile, too.🐱” – ADC
#16 Charge Up Your Workspace And Corral Your Papers With The Fierce Attraction Of Magnetic Bull Paperclip Holder
Review: “Absolutely love it great desk decor and handy tool for paper clips. New style to holds clips. Smaller than what I expected, but overall great. Paper clips don’t fall.” – Gabii Soto
#17 Clip, Smile, And Hold On Tight To Your Papers With The Cheerful Charm Of Smiling Face Binder Clips
Review: “They are so cute! They are well made and sturdy and getting three different sizes of each design is a good feature.
I like how many I got for the price as well and the colors are nice.
I am pleased with my order.” – Amazon Customer
#18 Roar With Delight And Sharpen Your Workspace With The Prehistoric Perk Of Dinosaur Pencil Holder
Review: “Cuter than in the picture. This dino makes me smile everytime I see it. High quality, well made and heavy enough not to tip over. It was a little pricier than I hoped to spend on a pencil cup but I am glad I did.” – Jami Ferguson
#19 Par-Fect Your Pen Game And Tee Up Your Workspace With The Club-Tastic Combo Of Golf Club Pens And White Carry Bag Holder
Review: “I got this as a gift and it went over well! I pulled it out before giving it away and it seems like a good quality! And it’s a good size, perfect for a desk.” – Saraha
#20 Write Yourself A Love Letter And Sharpen Your Self-Esteem With The Uplifting Lead Of Pencils With Compliments
Review: “Love these! The compliments are all fabulous, the pencil itself is of good quality and the erasers actually work! My coworkers were really excited to get these and a year later they all still have happy little compliments sticking out of their pencil cups…” – TheAudestCooper
#21 Add A Touch Of Whisker-Ific Fun To Your Workspace With The Adorable Kitty Post-It Note Dispenser
Review: “I love cats! I also love sticky notes and use them constantly. I needed something to dispense the pop up notes and went searching. The cat popped up and I had to have it. It’s cute. It’s heavy. It fits notes perfectly. It lives on my desk! I love it!” – CJ67
#22 Pick A Nose That’s Sharp And To The Point With The Whimsical Wonder Of Nose Pencil Sharpener
Review: “Ok. This sharpener looks really funny. It makes me remember middle school days where I would catch my classmates picking their nose using their pencils. It looks pretty much the same and yup, it still looks gross and funny.” – Vanessa Chapman
#23 Trash Your Boring Desk Accessories And Tidy Up With The Miniature Charm Of A Mini Garbage Trash Pen Holder
Review: “Good quality and very cute! Fully functional wheels. My son loves them for a mini trash can and pen and pencil holder on his desk. I recommend.” – Jdjh
