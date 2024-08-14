Jungkook’s Documentary I Am Still Set for September 2024 Release

BTS Jungkook’s highly anticipated documentary movie, I AM STILL, is set to release on September 18, 2024. The announcement was made public on August 5, 2024, when CINEMARK revealed the date on its official website. This documentary promises to deliver brand-new interviews, behind-the-scenes recordings, and live performances from Seoul and Times Square.
For those who may not recall, the BTS singer released his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. Notably, he performed several tracks from the album during his Times Square concert while promoting the release in America that month.
Cinematic Celebration of a Solo Journey
The documentary will be available with limited tickets for a handful of shows. CINEMARK mentioned:
The release is a celebration of Jungkook, widely acknowledged as the most popular member of BTS, as he develops as a solo artist in the run-up to his first solo album, GOLDEN. The film follows the 150-day journey in the lead up to the album’s release, highlighting his trailblazing path.
The film is expected to enrapture BTS ARMY (BTS fans), especially with never-before-seen footage and insights into Jungkook’s artistic endeavors.
Online Buzz and Fan Reactions
Fans could hardly contain their excitement online after hearing about the film’s release date. A fan eagerly posted on X:
Can’t wait for this one
The BTS fan base flooded social media expressing their joy and planning how to get their tickets. Comments like:
‘widely acknowledged as the most popular member of bts’ – this is a fact that cannot be denied
Aahhh!!! I’ll be in Nepal, but heading to Korea a few days later. I hope it’ll be playing at cinemas long enough for me to see it in Korea or two weeks later in Singapore… Why do these always come out when I have work travel???
The Unseen Footage of GOLDEN
In addition to documenting his musical prowess, fans are eagerly awaiting unseen footage of Jungkook recording throughout his promotional activities.
Golden behind-the-scenes recording finally I can’t wait
So this is basically the longer ver of jk’s GCF?
Upcoming Projects and Military Enlistment
After releasing GOLDEN, Jungkook filmed a reality travel show with fellow BTS member Jimin across New York, Japan, and South Korea prior to his military enlistment. This show is set to premiere on August 8, 2024, on Disney Plus with eight episodes.
BTS’s youngest member has been remarkably active; aside from his travel show, he also released a fan song titled Never Let Go during the BTS FESTA celebration on June 7, 2024.
A Glimpse into His Achievements
The upcoming documentary will include snippets of Jungkook recording SEVEN, a track that earned him accolades like the MTV Video Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards in 2023.
Follow Us