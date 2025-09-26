Barack Obama Admits He’s Been “Digging Himself Out Of A Hole” With Wife Michelle After Presidency

Barack Obama opened up about the marital challenges he has faced with his wife, Michelle, eight years after leaving the White House.
The former US president, who is currently on a European speaking tour, sat down with historian David Olusoga at London’s 02 Arena, where he addressed the state of his marriage months after unverified reports claimed he and Michelle were headed for divorce.
The Obamas have been married for nearly 33 years and share two daughters: 27-year-old Malia and 24-year-old Sasha.
Image credits: barackobama/Instagram
Speculation about their marriage began when Michelle didn’t accompany Barack to several high-profile events, including Donald Trump’s inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January.
In March, Barack was seen at a Los Angeles Clippers game and dining in Los Angeles without Michelle.
On Wednesday (September 24), during the London event, the former president was asked what he had been doing since leaving office.
Image credits: BACKGRID UK
“I was digging myself out of the hole I found myself with Michelle,” he told the audience, as per The Daily Mail. “Now I’m at about level ground.”
He had made similar remarks while speaking to students at Hamilton College, New York, in April, admitting that he was “in a deep deficit” with Michelle after eight years in the White House.
“I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” he revealed, according to TMZ.
Barack admitted he had been “digging himself out of a hole” with Michelle after their time in the White House
Image credits: michelleobama/Instagram
Image credits: Barack Obama/YouTube
Barack also offered a glimpse into his post-presidency life and used the same metaphor in September while speaking at a Jefferson Educational Society event in Pennsylvania.
“I have spent over eight years now trying to dig myself out of a hole with Michelle,” he said. “And that’s been challenging, but I feel like I’m making progress. I’m almost breaking even at the moment.”
The former first couple was seen together for the first time in two months last weekend in Portofino, Italy, aboard their friend Steven Spielberg’s $250 million yacht.
In July, they set the record straight about their relationship during a joint appearance on Michelle’s podcast, IMO, after months of speculation and reports linking Barack to Jennifer Aniston.
The Obamas have been married for nearly 33 years and share two daughters
Image credits: Barack Obama Presidential Library
“What, you guys like each other?” Michelle’s brother and co-host Craig Robinson joked, to which she replied, “Oh yeah, the rumor mill.”
“She took me back!” the former president jokingly replied. “It was touch and go for a while.”
The lawyer and mother of two said it was nice to be in the same room as her husband, adding, “When we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”
She clarified that “there hasn’t been one moment” in their marriage where she considered divorcing Barack, even during the “hard times” in their relationship.
Image credits: michelleobama/Instagram
“And we’ve had some really hard times. So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”
Meanwhile, the 44th president of the United States admitted that he was completely unaware of the speculation surrounding his marriage.
“These are the kinds of things that I just miss, right?” Barack said. “So I don’t even know this stuff’s going on. And then somebody will mention it to me and I’m all like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
His comment follows reports suggesting he and Michelle were headed for divorce
Image credits: Michelle Obama/Higher Ground Productions/YouTube
“I mean at this stage in life for me, personally, is the first time I’ve been completely free,” she shared.
The transition has allowed her to focus not on her role as first lady or mother, but on herself.
“There’s been a release where every choice I make is not about my husband, not about his career, not about my family, not about what my kids need or where they’re going, it’s totally about me. This is when we start living, ladies.”
Image credits: Barack Obama Presidential Library
Image credits: Michelle Obama/Higher Ground Productions/YouTube
The Obama Foundation is currently building the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois. According to its website, the center will be a privately operated, non-federal organization.
Scheduled to open next year, the library and museum will honor Barack’s presidency and serve as the headquarters of the nonprofit Obama Foundation.
