Gary Oldman and Hugo Weaving Star in Thrilling Slow Horses Season 4

Gary Oldman is back in action for the new season of Slow Horses. The Oscar winner returns to the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series as Jackson Lamb, where he leads a group of misfit spies from the dysfunctional MI5 department, Slough House.
Season 4 kicks off with a powerful start, introducing a bombing that detonates personal secrets and sends shockwaves through Slough House’s already shaky foundations. Joining Oldman are series regulars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce. This season also welcomes newcomers Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis into the cast.
Yet, it’s Hugo Weaving’s entry that sparks intrigue. The highly anticipated addition of the actor brings fresh dynamics to the show. Although Hugo Weaving wasn’t initially part of the series’ conversations, his arrival adds an extra layer of complexity and excitement.
The series has recently been making waves with nine Emmy Award nominations for its third season. These include Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Oldman (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series), Lowden (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series), and Pryce (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series).
Slow Horses, which premiered in 2022, already boasts two BAFTA Television Awards along with nine further nominations. The show is produced by See-Saw Films and adapted by Will Smith. As executive producers, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Graham Yost, and Will Smith ensure top-tier production values while Adam Randall directs Season 4.
The fifth season is already confirmed and will revolve around the fifth novel in the series, London Rules. Lead actor Oldman has expressed his willingness to continue playing Jackson Lamb across all potential eight books.
If this were to be the last thing I do — and it’s up to Apple whether they keep us on the air because they write the checks — but if they’re happy to keep us on the air, then I’m very happy to do this and do all eight books, he remarked.
Slow Horses Season 4 premieres September 4 on Apple TV+. Watch the thrilling trailer below:
Follow Us