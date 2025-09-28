Who Is James Austin Johnson? 6 Things Fans Didn’t Know About the ‘SNL’ Comedian

When James Austin Johnson joined NBC’s Saturday Night Live in 2021, comedy fans quickly realized he wasn’t just another fresh face in the cast. He immediately stood out for his uncanny impressions and sharp comedic instincts. Known for his viral Donald Trump impression, Johnson has proven himself as one of the most versatile performers on the long-running sketch series in recent decades.
Even with his rising fame, there’s a lot that casual fans don’t know about him. James Austin Johnson’s career spans far beyond the SNL stage, and his journey to late-night stardom has been anything but typical. Although he has recently entered the entertainment scene, Johnson has maintained consistency since 2009. Here are 6 things you probably didn’t know about James Austin Johnson.
1. He’s From Nashville, Tennessee
James Austin Johnson was born on July 19, 1989. He was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, giving him a perspective that feels refreshingly different from the typical Los Angeles or New York comedy background he later became acquainted with. Growing up in the South largely influenced his sense of humor and comedic voice, especially his love for offbeat characters and regional quirks. Nashville’s growing arts scene played a part in inspiring him to pursue comedy and an entertainment career. Johnson attended Davidson Academy, a private Christian school. After graduating, he also attended a private university, Trevecca Nazarene University, in Nashville.
2. James Austin Johnson’s First Love was Stand-Up Comedy
Before finding a home in sketch comedy and impressions, James Austin Johnson was a working stand-up comedian. He began performing as a stand-up comedian in his teenage years. If anything, it proves his love for comedy has been a lifelong passion. In his early career years, Johnson performed in clubs and local festivals across the country. His stand-up performances laid the groundwork for him to slip into characters for impersonations effortlessly.
3. James Austin Johnson Moved to Los Angeles in 2013
James Austin Johnson had spent over half a decade performing and perfecting his stand-up arts in Nashville. Friends and family had long acknowledged his talents and encouraged him to take it up professionally. In 2013, he took the bold decision to leave his comfort zone and head West to Los Angeles. Like many performers before him, Johnson had to work menial jobs to survive.
4. James Austin Johnson Got His Fame Through Social Media
While he’s been a staple on SNL, James Austin Johnson’s rise to fame didn’t happen through traditional industry channels. His videos went viral on Twitter and TikTok after he impersonated Trump. What made his take unique was how natural and conversational it felt. Johnson didn’t just imitate Trump’s voice; he captured the rambling, tangent-filled style of his speech. The viral videos featured an improvised Trump discussing absurd topics, such as Pokémon or Scooby-Doo. The video caught the attention of comedy insiders and eventually, Saturday Night Live producers.
5. James Austin Johnson Voiced Pouchy in Inside Out 2
While James Austin Johnson is best known for his live comedy work, he has also started to make his mark in animation. In Pixar’s Inside Out 2, Johnson provided the voice of Pouchy, the upbeat Kangaroo-shaped backpack that became a fan-favorite character. Although it is his biggest voice role, it is far from being his first. Johnson had racked up about ten voice role credits in his filmography before Inside Out 2.
6. James Austin Johnson Began His Acting Career with Christian Films
Away from stand-up and sketch comedy, James Austin Johnson has also had a growing acting career. Johnson’s screen debut came in 2009, when he played a background character in the TV movie Alumni. His film debut on the big screen came two years later in 2011, in The Erwin Brothers’ Christian-themed drama October Baby. By the mid-2010s, he had transitioned from Christian indie films into mainstream movies. In 2016, he played a minor role in the Coen Brothers black comedy mystery film Hail, Caesar!
The following year, he guest-starred in Hulu’s comedy series Future Man. Johnson also starred in AMC’s multi-Emmy-nominated prequel series Better Call Saul as Fred Whalen. Although he only appears in an episode, his character stands out as the Albuquerque TravelWire employee that gives information about Werner Ziegler’s (Rainer Bock) whereabouts to Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks). In 2024, James Austin Johnson played Gerdes M.C. in James Mangold’s Oscar-nominated biographical drama A Complete Unknown.
