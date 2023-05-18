7 Best Sketch Comedy TV Shows

From classic programs like Monty Python’s Flying Circus to contemporary hits like A Black Lady Sketch Show sketch comedy shows have consistently entertained viewers and become cultural touchstones. With a production format that allows for flexibility and a wide range of comedic styles and themes to be explored within a single episode or season, sketches can range from the absurd and surreal to satirical and political, catering to diverse tastes and providing something for everyone. This flexibility has helped sketch comedy shows attract a broad audience, ensuring their longevity and popularity.
Sketch comedy often relies on a talented ensemble cast who can seamlessly transition between various characters and portray a wide range of comedic archetypes. The chemistry among the cast members and their ability to bring memorable characters to life is a crucial aspect of sketch comedy’s appeal. Many renowned actors and comedians have made their mark on the genre, using sketch comedy shows as a launching pad for their careers. Here are seven of the best sketch comedy TV Shows to have hit the screens. It is important to note that this list is not arranged in any particular order.
1. Mad TV
Created by David Salzman, Fax Bahr, and Adam Small, the series was loosely based on the humor magazine Mad. Mad TV boasted a talented ensemble cast comprising versatile comedians like Alex Borstein, Michael McDonald, Mo Collins, and Will Sasso, who demonstrated their comedic prowess through a wide range of impressions, parodies, and original characters, captivating viewers with their comedic timing and versatility. Mad TV enjoyed a successful 14-season run, which is a testament to its enduring popularity. Over the years, the show influenced and inspired other comedy programs, contributing to the evolution of the sketch comedy genre.
2. Chappelle’s Show
A masterpiece that portrays many facets of life in America in a way that resonates with most viewers yet maintains a high level of humor. Created by comedians Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan, the show tackled sensitive and controversial subjects head-on, fearlessly pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms. The show addressed topics like race, politics, celebrity culture, and social issues, often employing satire and parody to shed light on these subjects. Despite the show airing from 2003 to 2006, much of the humor in Chappelle’s Show remains timeless. The show’s ability to find universal humor in its sketches and its ability to satirize human behavior and societal constructs have contributed to its enduring appeal.
3. Saturday Night Live
Nothing speaks to the iconic status of Saturday Night Live as much as its longevity. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, and has been running ever since. SNL holds immense historical significance in the television landscape, pioneering the format of a live, late-night sketch comedy show and providing a platform for emerging talent. SNL has a long tradition of using comedy as a tool for satire and political commentary, fearlessly taking on social issues, often influencing public discourse and shaping opinions. Over the years, the show has won 86 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards cementing itself as the best sketch comedy TV Show ever made.
4. Key & Peele
Starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, both Mad TV alums, Key & Peele covered societal topics, specifically pop culture, race relations, and ethnic stereotypes. Easy one of the best sketch comedy TV shows, Key & Peele was commended for its sharp, intelligent, and consistently hilarious writing. The show, along with their talented writing team, crafted sketches that showcased their versatility as performers and their knack for creating memorable characters. The show won a Peabody Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards and 16 additional Primetime Emmy Awards in various categories.
5. A Black Lady Sketch Show
A groundbreaking and critically acclaimed sketch comedy series that celebrates and amplifies the voices of Black women in comedy, the show is created by Robin Thede, and features a talented ensemble cast of black women who deliver a fresh and hilarious take on various topics, blending humor, social commentary, and cultural satire. With an ensemble cast, which includes Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Quinta Brunson, A Black Lady Sketch Show stands out for its twist endings in its sketches, and a presentation style that is innovative, witty, and often challenges conventional norms. The series premiered on August 2, 2019, and has since offered a refreshing and much-needed representation of black women in the comedy landscape.
6. In Living Colour
In Living Color made its debut in 1990 featuring members of the Wayans family as leading performers, including Damon, Kim, Shawn, and Marlon. A revolutionary attempt at the time, perhaps the show’s biggest achievement was its pivotal role in launching the careers of the likes of Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez. The show ran for five seasons from April 15, 1990, to May 19, 1994, with its first episode watched by a staggering 22.7 million people. The show won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series in 1990.
7. Monty Python’s Flying Circus
A British comedy series that aired from 1969 to 1974 on the BBC, the show was created by the comedic genius of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin. The show was popular for its clever incorporation of British culture and politics, showcasing a unique ability to infuse erudite references to philosophers and literary figures into their comedic sketches. The show’s remarkable success led to the cast embarking on live tours and venturing into filmmaking, resulting in the creation of the uproariously funny film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
