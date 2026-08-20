Who Is Catherine Laga’aia? 6 Things You Didn’t Know About the ‘Moana’ Star

Catherine Laga’aia represents a new generation of performers bringing fresh energy to Hollywood. While many actors spend years searching for a breakout role, hers arrived in spectacular fashion. Chosen to bring one of the studio’s most beloved heroines to life, the Australian actress has quickly gone from relative newcomer to one of the industry’s most talked-about rising stars.
Although Moana marks Catherine Laga’aia’s biggest role to date, her journey began long before Disney came calling. From growing up in a family of performers to embracing her Samoan heritage, there is much more to know about the young actress. Here are six fascinating facts about Catherine Laga’aia.
1. Catherine Laga’aia Won Her Moana Role After a Massive Global Casting Search
Landing the role of the titular character in the live-action adaptation of Moana was no small feat. Disney considered more than 32,000 hopefuls before selecting Catherine Laga’aia to portray the adventurous voyager. The lengthy audition process included multiple callbacks, singing performances, and screen tests before she secured the part. The achievement instantly placed her among Hollywood’s most promising young talents.
2. Catherine Laga’aia is the Daughter of a Star Wars Actor
Entertainment runs in Catherine Laga’aia’s family. She is the daughter of Jay Laga’aia, the Australian actor, singer, and television presenter known for appearing in the Star Wars prequel trilogy as Captain Typho and for numerous stage productions. Growing up around her father gave her an early appreciation for storytelling, even though she has been determined to build a career on her own merits.
3. She is Proud of Her Samoan Heritage
Although born in Sydney, Australia, on December 17, 2006, Catherine Laga’aia has spoken openly about how meaningful it is to represent Pacific Island cultures on the big screen. As a Samoan-Australian actress, she hopes young audiences can see themselves reflected in her portrayal of Moana. She has described the opportunity as both a personal honor and a responsibility to celebrate Polynesian culture with authenticity.
4. Catherine Laga’aia Comes From a Large Family
Family has played an important role in Catherine Laga’aia’s life and upbringing. She is one of eight siblings, having grown up in a lively household where creativity, culture, and togetherness were part of everyday life. Being surrounded by so many brothers and sisters helped shape her confidence and gave her a strong support system as she pursued acting.
Despite her father’s relatively successful career in entertainment, the family has maintained close ties and emphasized humility and hard work. Catherine has credited her family with encouraging her ambitions while keeping her grounded. Growing up in such a large family also strengthened her appreciation for her Samoan heritage and the values that come with it. Those experiences have remained an important part of who she is, even as her acting career continues to gain international attention.
5. Moana Isn’t Catherine Laga’aia’s Screen Debut
Before becoming Disney’s newest princess, Catherine Laga’aia appeared in the acclaimed television drama The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. She portrayed a younger version of Candy Blue (Frankie Adams’s character). With it, Laga’aia gained valuable on-set experience alongside an accomplished cast that included Sigourney Weaver. The role may have been brief, having appeared in three episodes, but it helped launch her acting career.
6. She Already Has Another Movie on the Way
Catherine Laga’aia is not limiting herself to family-friendly adventures. She has also joined the cast of the Australian thriller Crashout, demonstrating her interest in exploring a wide range of genres as her career develops. Taking on different kinds of roles early can help establish her as a versatile actress rather than one defined by a single character. Like Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced the animated Moana character, Catherine Laga’aia’s career holds lots of promise.
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