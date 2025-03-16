Victoria Justice Hints At Appearance in Upcoming ‘Victorious’ Reboot

Nickelodeon alum Victoria Justice might be making an appearance on the upcoming Victorious spinoff starring Daniella Monet. The reboot will follow Daniella’s character from the original series, Trina Vega, as she returns to Hollywood Arts as a teacher. After the announcement from Nickelodeon, Victoria, who played the titular role of Tori Vega in Victorious, has hinted at a possible reunion between the onscreen sisters.
While speaking to PEOPLE, the Zoey 101 star implied that Tori could make her way back to Hollywood arts for an episode. “Never say never,” added Victoria. She also took the opportunity to congratulate Daniella and expressed how happy she was for her. In the former Nickelodeon star’s exact words: “She deserves all the success.” As reported by the outlet, early casting is still underway for the upcoming spinoff titled Hollywood Arts.
In addition to taking on the lead role, Danielle will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jake Farrow and Samantha Martin. Victorious creator Dan Schneider, who bid farewell to Nickelodeon in 2018, is not involved in the project, according to Deadline. After the release of the 2024 docuseries Quiet On Set, the television producer’s tenure at the network is under scrutiny for allegations of fostering an inappropriate work environment.
Victoria Justice Reacts to Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ Success
Despite many rumors of tension between them, Victoria has nothing but love for her Victorious costar Ariana Grande, who played Cat Valentine on the show. Victoria recently shared her excitement over Ariana’s success with the 2024 musical, Wicked, which landed the singer and actress a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2025 Academy Awards. While speaking with E! News at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, Victoria talked about Ariana and Cynthia Erivo’s Oscars performance and expressed that they “crushed it.”
The Victorious alum also revealed that she remains in touch with Ariana and the rest of their castmates from the show. The actress shared that they all have a text thread, which is active from time to time. She confessed that no matter what, the Victorious cast is always going to be “rooting for one another” because they all grew up together while filming the show.
While talking about the future of her career, the actress shared that she has been busy taking on the recurring role of rising star Dylan Pryor on the legal drama Suits LA. The Suits spinoff premiered on February 23, 2025, and stars Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, and Josh McDermitt in lead roles. The pilot features Victoria as attorney Ted Black’s (Stephen Amell) newest client. Not just that, but Victoria revealed that she has been working on new music and hinted at another exciting project coming up soon.
All episodes of Victorious are available to stream on Netflix and Paramount+. A release date for the upcoming spinoff has not been announced as of yet.
|Victorious
|Cast
|Victoria Justice, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies, Ariana Grande, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet, Michael Eric Reid
|Release Date
|March 27, 2010 – February 2, 2013
|Stream On
|Available on Netflix, Paramount+
|Created by
|Dan Schneider
|Produced by
|Dan Schneider, Bruce Rand Berman, Christopher J. Nowak
|Based On
|Original teen sitcom concept by Dan Schneider
|Plot Summary
|Tori Vega, an aspiring singer, joins Hollywood Arts, a performing arts high school, where she navigates friendships, rivalries, and performances.
|Musical Elements
|Features original songs performed by the cast, including “Make It Shine,” “Freak the Freak Out,” and “Take a Hint.” Music by Michael Corcoran.
|Current Status
|Ended in 2013, but a spinoff titled Hollywood Arts is in development, starring Daniella Monet as Trina Vega. Victoria Justice has hinted at a possible guest appearance. Early casting is still underway.
Follow Us