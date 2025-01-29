NBC Drops Trailer For Highly Anticipated ‘Suits LA’

The highly anticipated spin-off of everyone’s favorite legal drama, Suits, is right around the corner! Suits LA stars Stephen Amell as former federal prosecutor Ted Black from New York, who is on a quest to reinvent himself by representing one of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Suits LA will premiere on NBC on February 23, 2025
NBCUniversal dropped the trailer for Suits LA on January 24, 2025, on the official NBC YouTube channel. The official logline for the pilot teases Ted’s journey of embracing a role he has despised throughout his career in order to survive the crisis point at which his firm stands. The cocky but talented lawyer is surrounded by a skillful group of individuals whose loyalties are put to the test with Ted as well as each other as they get embroiled in the messy amalgamation of their personal and professional lives. The logline ends on a chilling note, setting the tone for everything in store for viewers on Suits LA Season 1:
“All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”
The cast of Suits LA Season 1 includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Troy Winbush, and Victoria Justice. Gabriel Macht, who played the dashing lead in Suits as Harvey Specter, will also appear on the highly anticipated spin-off in a multi-episode arc. The creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh, will serve as writer and executive producer for the upcoming spin-off. Victoria Mahoney will direct the pilot and also serve as an executive producer. Suits LA takes place in the same universe as the original Suits, which debuted in 2011 and ran for nine seasons.
‘Suits LA’ Will Feature a Plethora of Guest Stars, Including Three NBC Legends
On January 22, 2025, Variety exclusively revealed that three new guest stars have been added to the cast of Suits LA. Patton Oswalt, Brian Baumgartner, and Enrico Colantoni will make guest appearances on the highly anticipated NBC legal drama. The cherry on top of their appearances is that they will play a version of themselves on the show.
The trio will join the previously announced guest appearance, including Maggie Grace, Matt Letscher, Sofia Pernas, and Carson A. Egan. The guest roles mark an iconic return to NBC for Oswalt, Baumgartner, and Colantoni, who’ve all starred in NBC comedies.
Patton Oswalt is a legendary stand-up comedian who played Principal Ralph Durbin on the NBC show AP Bio. Brian Baumgartner played the iconic role of Kevin Malone on the cult classic sitcom The Office. Enrico Colantoni is best known for his role as Elliot DiMauro in the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me!
Suits LA Season 1 will premiere on February 23, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. You can also stream all seasons of the original Suits on the same platform.
|Suits: L.A.
|Cast
|Stephen Amell, Bryan Greenberg, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis
|Release Date
|February 23, 2025
|Stream On
|NBC
|Directed by
|Victoria Mahoney (Pilot)
|Produced by
|Aaron Korsh, David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein
|Based On
|Spin-off of the original “Suits” series created by Aaron Korsh
|Plot Summary
|Follows former federal prosecutor Ted Black as he transitions into an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles, navigating high-profile cases and complex personal dynamics.
|Musical Score
|The series reintroduces the iconic “Greenback Boogie” theme song by Ima Robot. Further details about the musical score are yet to be announced.
|Current Status
|Set to premiere on February 23, 2025, on NBC.
