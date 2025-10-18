“Desperate”: Julia Fox’s Barely-There Dress At A Gala Sparks Backlash Online

Julia Fox, the model and actress known for her provocative looks, has once again ignited controversy: this time for wearing what critics are calling a “pretentious” power suit at a high-profile event in London.
The 35-year-old arrived at the Liberatum Cultural Honour Gala on Wednesday wearing a surrealist ensemble from Robert Wun’s Fall 2025 Couture collection that left very little to the imagination.
Trying to capture the idea of “getting dressed,” the dress was meant to be avant-garde, but for many, was simply unhinged.
“I’m sorry, but this is just desperate,” one commenter wrote.
The outfit in question featured a stark ivory cone bra, a peek of white slip barely covering her underwear, and a massive pinstriped skirt sculpted in chaotic, flaring panels that twisted and pooled to the ground.
Fox’s torso remained entirely bare, covered only with a pointed white bra, which some say goes against the gala’s dress code.
Atop her head sat a towering, angular pinstriped hat that looked like it belonged in a dystopian fashion opera rather than on a London sidewalk.
And if the look wasn’t artistic enough, the model carried a handbag shaped like a bustier, complete with its own tailored blazer.
Beyond the ensemble’s artistry, much of the attention centered on Fox herself, known for baring skin at high-profile events
The moment, as is often the case with Fox’s ensembles, quickly ignited an online debate.
While some fashion enthusiasts praised the craftsmanship behind the piece, many questioned Fox’s motive for wearing something so revealing to a formal cultural gala.
“Nothing screams ‘pay attention to me’ like showing up half-n*ked to a black-tie event,” one user wrote.
“Julia Fox is a walking billboard for what happens when fashion becomes performance art with no point,” another said.
Still, netizens aware of the model’s past believe this wasn’t just about fashion, but a form of post-trauma expression.
Fox explained in her memoir how her relationship with Kanye West warped her image and relationship with fashion
Fox has been open about how her former relationship with Kanye West shaped her image and self-worth.
In her memoir, Down The Drain, she wrote about a chilling moment when the rapper offered her a breast augmentation during a casual card game.
“[His] words cut through the air, sharp and unexpected,” she wrote.
“I look at myself in the mirror, taking in my post-baby body. They’re not so bad, I think to myself.”
This behavior mirrors allegations made by another ex, Amber Rose, who tearfully recalled being forced by Kanye to wear a see-through outfit she did not want to wear.
“He said, ‘You don’t understand, it’s fashion, I’m a genius,’” Rose said.
“When I was young, I just went along with it, but it wasn’t who I was.”
Wun, the dress’ designer, aims to capture moments of chaos in his work. In this case, getting dressed in a hurry
The controversial ensemble was created by Robert Wun, a Hong Kong-born designer who became the first of his country to enter the Haute Couture Calendar in 2023.
Wun has dressed stars such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele, Cardi B, Celine Dion, and Florence Pugh, among others.
He has made a name for himself by creating stylistic pieces that go beyond the expectations of what fashion should be. In his words, designing clothes that stand “between reality and fantasy.”
As seen with Julia Fox’s dress, Wun’s philosophy centers on transforming imperfections and accidents into art. His designs often incorporate elements of chaos, such as burned fabrics and exaggerated silhouettes.
“It comes together through the idea of turning these accidents into something beautiful,” Wun told the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.
“So the collection is not about fear, it’s about confronting fear, embracing it, and turning it into something beautiful.”
In Fox’s case, the idea was to portray the act of “getting dressed.” Whether that resonated with viewers is a completely different story.
“A mess.” Whatever the designer’s vision was, the result left many confused
