Hey Pandas, What’s A Bratty Thing You’ve Seen Teens Do?

Especially if it hurt someone else :/
#1
Punching me in the face because they didn’t feel I was “attractive enough” or some bs.
#2
The no respect or manners in school or probably anywhere. A lot of my classmates will just yell and use modern day slang to say super inappropriate things and either the teachers are clueless or when the teachers catch them they play dumb. When they actually get corrected they look at them like they have 8 heads 5 eyes and pins for hair. On the funnier side when they have to go up to the office to get their phone since they were caught using it they will say “phone” and point like a caveman. But, you can’t really blame the kids. It is the parents fault, they will deny and never teach or do s**t to teach their kids respect and manners. Still their is so many more problems that add on to this problem, not just parents.
#3
Went to a national park for memorial day weekend. Obviously there were lots of teenagers and obviously some of them were brats but there were these three groups in particular that really bothered me
The first was a girl and a boy, maybe around 15-16, maybe friends, dating, or siblings, but I was in front of them in line for a waterslide and their dad was in front of me with their lil brother (7-9). Anyways, they were standing at the railing and I was very suspicious of their actions. My suspicions were confirmed when they started spitting on people down below walking on the street including children, parents, and pretty much everyone. No one noticed or said anything, and I am embarrassed to say but neither did I. I regret it deeply and wished I’d told them that they were selfish little twerps
Second one was a group of boys, maybe 5-7 of them, all around 13-15 y.o., and they were hanging out at the mini golf course. First they were trying to hit golf balls into the street when there weren’t any cars and were not successful but could have easily hurt someone. Then they started yelling curse words at the top of their lungs as they were doing the courses, and there was another family with a little girl and there were a couple other families with other young children. They left before I could say anything
Third was also on the waterslide and a teen boy pushed off and yelled at the top of his lungs, “AH! MY P***Y!” once again, multiple children, many of which were young, hanging around
#4
We were eating fish and chips at our fave restaurant when this guy aged around 16-18 years old came in and the lady/waitress/chef said hi, but he didn’t, so we were just staring at him while he walked around and I was about to say, “She said hi so say hi back, IT WON’T KILL YOU.” Anyway, he ignored the lady and got a drink and placed it on the counter. He spotted some lollies and just grabbed a handful, paid and left. People are so disrespectful and unfriendly these days and some are not which is good.
#5
im a teenager but i still don’t get some of the things they do.
an a example is assuming they can have your food or money? like i don’t even know you fuging name!!!?????
orrrrr
they say sht like “am i your friend 🥺🥺🥺” again who tf are you?
#6
My rain gutter wasn’t draining. I had to get up there and I found the matching shoe of my favorite pair that disappeared 3 months ago.
