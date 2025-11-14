Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

by

A lot of parents love sharing stories of their adolescence with their children. Both mothers and fathers enjoy delving into the memories of the town they grew up in, funny incidents they had at school, some even share how they met their first love. And no matter how nostalgic these stories make the parents feel, they are often quite cringy. So, do children even like listening to them? Well, a lot of them probably do, except for comedian Bryan Callen’s children. They made that very clear in a hilarious video posted by their dad.

More info: twitter.com | Instagram

There’s no denying that Bryan Callen is a funny guy and this time he cracked everyone up with a hilarious conversation he had with his kids

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: veniceuground

On a road trip with his children, Callen starts telling the most dad-like story about his Utah roots. However, the tale was not well received. His kids seemed to be quite annoyed by his story and shut him down in the most savage way — by simply telling him to shut up.

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

While Callen tried his best to boast about his heritage, his attempt was not greeted warmly. After exclaiming, “But you have taken on my genes!”, the kids refused to agree and responded by saying: “No, we haven’t! We have Viking blood! And we have Italian blood through grandma!”

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

The whole ordeal was captured on camera and shared on Callen’s twitter account with the caption, “One day my children will understand the greatness from which they hail”. The hilarious video quickly went viral and has now been seen by over 2.5 million people.

Watch the video below

Here’s how people reacted

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: michaelrosenbum

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: johnlevenstein

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: LongLiveB0

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: Rossage88

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: GreekGodOfHops

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: michael3015

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: BAsh_715

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: civilcynic

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: jylekohn

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: SalVulcano

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: JeffBrouwers

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: UfcFightFan4

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: UFCfan716

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: JeffBrouwers

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: tj20573098

Dad Tries To Tell His Kids His Growing Up Story, Records Their Savage Responses

Image credits: Tophertaylor5

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lika: My 70 Sq Metre Tribute Mural To Humanity’s Most Liked Space Dog 60th Anniversary
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
How The Show ‘Counting On’ Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2019
Dad Shows What To Tell Kids If They Complain Strangers Are ‘Smelly’ In A Comic
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
BoJack Horseman
BoJack Horseman Season 2 Episode 2 Review: “Yesterdayland”
3 min read
Jul, 22, 2015
Berlin Is The Capital Of Street Fashion
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Photographer Captures Life In A Country That Doesn’t Exist
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.