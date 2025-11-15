Hey Pandas, How About You Try To Make Him Cute? (Closed)

Here are the rules:
Only use Photoshop or what you have, but NO DRAWING ON PAPER!
Try to make him cute, nothing else!
Have Fun!
#1 He Already Is!
#2 I Think I Made It Worse
#3 Moi?
#4 Fancy Yet Cool
#5 All He Needed Was Some Friends And Fun!
#6 He Just Needed Some Hair And A Better “Personality”
#7 Looks Cute To Me
#8 I Tried
#9 Tried……?
#10 :3
#11 Dora The Explorer, New Cast …!!
#12 :/
#13 Heterocephalus Glaber-Costume. Love Being The Ugliest Animal Underneath Earth. Rest Of The Costume Needs To Be Repaired.
#14 My Uniqueness Prevails
#15 Looks Good Already :)
#16 Here You Go.
#17 Make Him Handsome >:}
#18 I Present To You….. Luna!!!!!!
#19 I Am Already Adorable (He Looked Cold So I Put A Sweater On Him)
#20 I Think I Failed With The Eyes
#21 I Win
#22 Pizza And A Friend!
#23 This Is Thomas. Thomas Says Hi. Thomas Says Clap Your Hands!
#24 All He Needed Was A Smile, Some Clothes And A Party Hat For Being So Cute
#25 Still Ugly But Slightly Fashionable Lol
#26 King
#27 Pride Boy!
#28 I’m Still Learning When It Comes To Photoshop, But I Tried!
#29 Party Hats Make Anything Cute
#30 My Naked Mole Rat Chancy
#31 Just Like Instagram.
#32 Cute Lil Kitty
#33 I Was Trying To Make Him Look Cleaner But I May Have Just Made Things Worse
#34 Cute Right. Uwo
#35 Nothing Can Beat Johnny Rat Mole
