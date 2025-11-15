Hey Pandas, How About You Try To Make Him Cute? (Closed)

by

Here are the rules:

Only use Photoshop or what you have, but NO DRAWING ON PAPER!

Try to make him cute, nothing else!

Have Fun!

#1 He Already Is!

#2 I Think I Made It Worse

#3 Moi?

#4 Fancy Yet Cool

#5 All He Needed Was Some Friends And Fun!

#6 He Just Needed Some Hair And A Better “Personality”

#7 Looks Cute To Me

#8 I Tried

#9 Tried……?

#10 :3

#11 Dora The Explorer, New Cast …!!

#12 :/

#13 Heterocephalus Glaber-Costume. Love Being The Ugliest Animal Underneath Earth. Rest Of The Costume Needs To Be Repaired.

#14 My Uniqueness Prevails

#15 Looks Good Already :)

#16 Here You Go.

#17 Make Him Handsome >:}

#18 I Present To You….. Luna!!!!!!

#19 I Am Already Adorable (He Looked Cold So I Put A Sweater On Him)

#20 I Think I Failed With The Eyes

#21 I Win

#22 Pizza And A Friend!

#23 This Is Thomas. Thomas Says Hi. Thomas Says Clap Your Hands!

#24 All He Needed Was A Smile, Some Clothes And A Party Hat For Being So Cute

#25 Still Ugly But Slightly Fashionable Lol

#26 King

#27 Pride Boy!

#28 I’m Still Learning When It Comes To Photoshop, But I Tried!

#29 Party Hats Make Anything Cute

#30 My Naked Mole Rat Chancy

#31 Just Like Instagram.

#32 Cute Lil Kitty

#33 I Was Trying To Make Him Look Cleaner But I May Have Just Made Things Worse

#34 Cute Right. Uwo

#35 Nothing Can Beat Johnny Rat Mole

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
