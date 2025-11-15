Hey Pandas, What Is A Unique Nickname Your Parents Called You When You Were A Kid? (Closed)

Please, no swear words in the nicknames you post, and if you don’t have anything to post, please do not post. It is a waste of your time and our time. Thanks.

#1

mostly me daad called me PEBBLES itsa cute nickname

#2

Moo. Don’t ask. I don’t’ know why.

#3

My mom called me bugaboo because when I laid on my back I would kick my legs in the air like a bug

#4

Doflopious. Pronounced “do flop ious”

I have no idea why. Thanks dad!

#5

Mae Mae

#6

My mom called me Roo

#7

I had a lot so there are berky shy bear booger bear (these were when I was five) those all came from my mom and “shy bear” was because I was really shy when I was a kid.

#8

My full name is Shahzaadee – meaning Princess, my Dad called me Shahzaad – meaning Prince. Not too crazy, but still not typical pet name for a daughter.

#9

turd nugget, and petite

#10

My parents call me Mini.P. Because I am small and I am very loud. (also as a joke, my dad calls me a midget)

#11

Bunny or bug

#12

Kio

#13

lil fart and lil monkey

#14

Mom:Mistake. Dad:Abomination. Grandmother:pathetic. Grandfather:Demon

Now this is all because my mother didn’t want a second child..so my big brother got ALL of the attention.

#15

My mom would call me shorty-pie
And my grandma would call me pippy 😆

#16

gurke – cucumber. My brother was bear.

#17

My papa calls me fred. Cause that’s what he wanted me to be named no matter if I was a boy or girl. So he still calls me fred.

#18

Kaya bugs.

#19

Mam calls me doll
Dad called me pigeon

#20

My dad called me ” Aiya ” which was a short version of my name, ad I also think its a Matcha?

