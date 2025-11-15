Hey Pandas, What Is A Unique Nickname Your Parents Called You When You Were A Kid? (Closed)

Please, no swear words in the nicknames you post, and if you don’t have anything to post, please do not post. It is a waste of your time and our time. Thanks.
#1
mostly me daad called me PEBBLES itsa cute nickname
#2
Moo. Don’t ask. I don’t’ know why.
#3
My mom called me bugaboo because when I laid on my back I would kick my legs in the air like a bug
#4
Doflopious. Pronounced “do flop ious”
I have no idea why. Thanks dad!
#5
Mae Mae
#6
My mom called me Roo
#7
I had a lot so there are berky shy bear booger bear (these were when I was five) those all came from my mom and “shy bear” was because I was really shy when I was a kid.
#8
My full name is Shahzaadee – meaning Princess, my Dad called me Shahzaad – meaning Prince. Not too crazy, but still not typical pet name for a daughter.
#9
turd nugget, and petite
#10
My parents call me Mini.P. Because I am small and I am very loud. (also as a joke, my dad calls me a midget)
#11
Bunny or bug
#12
Kio
#13
lil fart and lil monkey
#14
Mom:Mistake. Dad:Abomination. Grandmother:pathetic. Grandfather:Demon
Now this is all because my mother didn’t want a second child..so my big brother got ALL of the attention.
#15
My mom would call me shorty-pie
And my grandma would call me pippy 😆
#16
gurke – cucumber. My brother was bear.
#17
My papa calls me fred. Cause that’s what he wanted me to be named no matter if I was a boy or girl. So he still calls me fred.
#18
Kaya bugs.
#19
Mam calls me doll
Dad called me pigeon
#20
My dad called me ” Aiya ” which was a short version of my name, ad I also think its a Matcha?
