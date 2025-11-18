Hey Pandas, What’s Your Least Favorite Candy?

by

Halloween just passed us by, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to revisit your candy stash and identify the candy you’ve steered clear of eating time and time again. What’s in your Pile of Shame?

#1

I despise Baby Ruth, I hate it with a burning passion

Also I love candy corn. Don’t kill me. I’ll see myself out

#2

Liquorice

#3

Dots. They’re just so disgusting. Junior mints are a close runner up.

#4

Pixie Dust (aka cavity sand)

#5

Circus Peanuts. They are a disgrace (Not judging if you like em tho)

#6

Candy corn, cheap jelly beans, black licorice, anything minty, anything with a granulated texture (like Necco or pixie stix), starburst, skittles, white chocolate, chocolates with creme centers, chocolate covered cherries, goobers and raisinets.

#7

Twix

#8

Saltwater Taffy

#9

Not really taste, but I don’t like Laffy Taffy. I have NEVER fully gotten one out of the rapper. If I thought I did, I then felt the rapper in my mouth.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
