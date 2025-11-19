50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Talkers debate. Masters obliterate.
You’ll find the latter on the Rare Insults subreddit, where the internet’s most skillful verbal assassins gather to admire the sharpest, most unexpected burns ever delivered. Some are immediate mic drops, others take a second to register—but once they do, there’s no forgetting them.
We’ve pulled together some of the finest examples—pure linguistic perfection that will have you grinning, wincing, and maybe even taking notes. Enjoy.
#1 A Thread On Aposematism
Image source: SameriteRL
#2 Ouch That Must’ve Hurr
Image source: JeyCavalli
#3 An Insult With A Great Ending
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Don’t Start Sh*t If You Can’t Take Sh*t
Image source: Bad-Umpire10
#5 The Way This Tweet Blew Up
Image source: mikescollins
#6 You Are The Reason They Stay Home
Image source: MsSeraphim
#7 Never Heard This One Before
Image source: kavsgme
#8 Flextape Cant Fix
Image source: JENKIDAMA44
#9 Return To Sender
Image source: BrokenSwordGYT
#10 Holding Up The Past
Image source: SteveRyanComedy
#11 Now That’s Dedication
Image source: ToastDevSystems
#12 The “Complete” Package
Image source: Ice60000
#13 Battling For My Spot In Hell
Image source: The_Iron_Grip
#14 Medium Rare Burn
Image source: AvfcFella
#15 Damn Is He Gonna Use Them As A Wet Wipe
Image source: Astronomylover999999
#16 10/10 For The Burn
Image source: Jackhammer_YOUTUBE
#17 He’s Wasting It
Image source: Useful-Disaster-309
#18 Time For A Career Change
Image source: VinceDC
#19 Stay In School!!
Image source: Weekly_Glove9666
#20 I Would Never Recover After This
Image source: Parallax_2137
#21 Grandma Is This True?
Image source: empressoflight72
#22 It’s About Creating Something Better
Image source: L_Lawliet_4304
#23 Damn He Got Roasted
Image source: ZombieAlternative834
#24 Wendy’s Always Has The Best Ones
Image source: Wendys
#25 Frat House At 7am
Image source: Ames_Zahra
#26 Guess Who ?
Image source: K0TT-G
#27 Some Classes Are Like That
Image source: Shinigam_i
#28 Its Always Broken Too
Image source: high_qualityH2O
#29 Damn This Is Hard
Image source: Nikdraws11
#30 Man Just Insulted A Whole A** State
Image source: lexa8070
#31 I Have Reason To Believe It Was A Mourning Dove
Image source: mstarrbrannigan
#32 I Do See A Dog Tho
Image source: SounakYo
#33 She Has Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces
Image source: Palesa_Dwaba
#34 Poor Organization Skills
Image source: jpower3479
#35 Well Then Rip
Image source: ConteStefanon
#36 Connor, The Human Equivalent Of A Honda Accord
Image source: AgentKitteh
#37 This Shi Had Me Dead😂
Image source: Potential_Judgment76
#38 This Might Be A Crime Scene
Image source: TTwelveUnits
#39 Dude’s Gonna Need Some Salve For That Burn
Image source: NoFleas
#40 Fact: Most Girls Can’t Tell Difference Between A 5’10 And 6
Image source: jaychaitanya
#41 She Didn’t Say Nothin… She Just Had That Look
Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com
#42 Oh Well This Is Something New
Image source: kajraray
#43 I Can Hear The Sound
Image source: LucyParsonsRiot
#44 Flight Attendant Has Had Enough
Image source: open_a_book
#45 She Did Him Bad
Image source: Previous_Reporter_63
#46 Very Big Oof
Image source: dicklongevity
#47 Might Be The Most British Insult I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: MinimalStrength
#48 Found In The James Cordon Ama
Image source: Liteboyy
#49 Two Insults For The Price Of One
Image source: lotusflower1995
#50 On A Video Of Someone Pretending To Fall Over
Image source: hambugrer
Follow Us