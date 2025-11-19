50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

by

Talkers debate. Masters obliterate.

You’ll find the latter on the Rare Insults subreddit, where the internet’s most skillful verbal assassins gather to admire the sharpest, most unexpected burns ever delivered. Some are immediate mic drops, others take a second to register—but once they do, there’s no forgetting them.

We’ve pulled together some of the finest examples—pure linguistic perfection that will have you grinning, wincing, and maybe even taking notes. Enjoy.

#1 A Thread On Aposematism

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: SameriteRL

#2 Ouch That Must’ve Hurr

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: JeyCavalli

#3 An Insult With A Great Ending

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Don’t Start Sh*t If You Can’t Take Sh*t

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Bad-Umpire10

#5 The Way This Tweet Blew Up

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: mikescollins

#6 You Are The Reason They Stay Home

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: MsSeraphim

#7 Never Heard This One Before

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: kavsgme

#8 Flextape Cant Fix

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: JENKIDAMA44

#9 Return To Sender

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: BrokenSwordGYT

#10 Holding Up The Past

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: SteveRyanComedy

#11 Now That’s Dedication

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: ToastDevSystems

#12 The “Complete” Package

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Ice60000

#13 Battling For My Spot In Hell

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: The_Iron_Grip

#14 Medium Rare Burn

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: AvfcFella

#15 Damn Is He Gonna Use Them As A Wet Wipe

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Astronomylover999999

#16 10/10 For The Burn

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Jackhammer_YOUTUBE

#17 He’s Wasting It

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Useful-Disaster-309

#18 Time For A Career Change

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: VinceDC

#19 Stay In School!!

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Weekly_Glove9666

#20 I Would Never Recover After This

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Parallax_2137

#21 Grandma Is This True?

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: empressoflight72

#22 It’s About Creating Something Better

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: L_Lawliet_4304

#23 Damn He Got Roasted

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: ZombieAlternative834

#24 Wendy’s Always Has The Best Ones

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Wendys

#25 Frat House At 7am

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Ames_Zahra

#26 Guess Who ?

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: K0TT-G

#27 Some Classes Are Like That

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Shinigam_i

#28 Its Always Broken Too

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: high_qualityH2O

#29 Damn This Is Hard

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Nikdraws11

#30 Man Just Insulted A Whole A** State

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: lexa8070

#31 I Have Reason To Believe It Was A Mourning Dove

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: mstarrbrannigan

#32 I Do See A Dog Tho

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: SounakYo

#33 She Has Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Palesa_Dwaba

#34 Poor Organization Skills

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: jpower3479

#35 Well Then Rip

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: ConteStefanon

#36 Connor, The Human Equivalent Of A Honda Accord

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: AgentKitteh

#37 This Shi Had Me Dead😂

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Potential_Judgment76

#38 This Might Be A Crime Scene

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: TTwelveUnits

#39 Dude’s Gonna Need Some Salve For That Burn

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: NoFleas

#40 Fact: Most Girls Can’t Tell Difference Between A 5’10 And 6

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: jaychaitanya

#41 She Didn’t Say Nothin… She Just Had That Look

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com

#42 Oh Well This Is Something New

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: kajraray

#43 I Can Hear The Sound

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: LucyParsonsRiot

#44 Flight Attendant Has Had Enough

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: open_a_book

#45 She Did Him Bad

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Previous_Reporter_63

#46 Very Big Oof

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: dicklongevity

#47 Might Be The Most British Insult I’ve Ever Seen

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: MinimalStrength

#48 Found In The James Cordon Ama

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: Liteboyy

#49 Two Insults For The Price Of One

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: lotusflower1995

#50 On A Video Of Someone Pretending To Fall Over

50 Savage Comebacks That Left No Survivors

Image source: hambugrer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Instagrammer Combines Famous Movie Posters With Real-Life Puppies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Was So Impressed With Hyperrealistic Sculptures I Saw Online That I Tried Sculpting Myself – Here’s The Result
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
35 New “Daily Purrr” Illustrations Featuring The Funniest Internet-Famous Cats
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Who Are The Most Overrated Celebrities? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Are Submitting Pics Of Their Pets To This Instagrammer, And She Gives Them Hilarious Makeovers (58 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Postman Is Doing His Deliveries In Funny Costumes To Cheer People Up
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.