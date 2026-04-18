Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 18-April-2026

by

Spelling Bee is the New York Times’ daily word challenge that gives you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.

Sounds easy enough, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them all is trickier than it looks. The real prize is the pangram, a word using all seven letters, hiding in plain sight.

If today’s puzzle has you stuck, below are subtle hints to nudge you forward, plus the complete list of answers if you want to close it out.

Today’s Pangrams:

Today’s Spelling bee hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Today’s Spelling Bee Answers:

answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🐝 How to Play the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Smart Tips for Solving the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Struggling to find those last few words? These tips will sharpen your strategy, expand your word list, and help you climb the ranks much quicker.

Can’t get enough of those buzzing words? Browse our NYT Spelling Bee hub for pangrams, hints, and past daily puzzles.

See Also

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why the Dystopian World of Maniac Is Closer Than You Think
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2018
WonderCon 2018: Into The Badlands – Daniel Wu On Season 3
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2018
The Ultimate List of Best Classic Video Games That Were Ever Made
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Author Calls Women Who Read Romantasy Books “Not That Bright”, Is Shocked People Don’t Like It
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2025
Hey Pandas, AITA For Blocking My Driveway After Someone Parked In It?
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
50 People Who Are Having A Worse Day Than You (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.