“A Normal Day In America”: Uncomfortably Funny Pics And Memes About Living In The United States

There’s not a single country that doesn’t have problems. But being the leader of the Western world, the United States of America is held to a high standard and its issues are often viewed through a magnifying glass, both internally and internationally. And the subreddit ‘A Normal Day In America’ is trying to bring some humor to these discussions.

Created in 2014, it now has 33.1k members, and according to the community’s ‘About’ section, it focuses on things like toddlers in tiaras, guns in supermarkets, $100k hospital bills, obese babies, and other “everyday occurrences” in the US.

#1 Active Shooter Drills

Image source: Foxhidesinfo

#2 “Today A Lady And Her Mother And Husband Came To A Home Depot Telling Us That The Insurance May Or May Not Pay For Their Little Boy’s Walker”

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Cyanide And Happiness Tends To Get It Right

Image source: reddit.com

#4 One Person, One Vote

Image source: OrangeBunkerBoy

#5 Free Uni, If You Parent Scarifies Their Own Career For Yours

Image source: deltaSC

#6 Us Healthcare Strikes Again

Image source: okayplayer

#7 Cops Kill Innocent Man

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Probably Not Everyones Definition Of Bada**, But I Think So

Image source: jamestalarico

#9 Can We All Agree?

Image source: BadPlane2004

#10 A Normal Education In America

Image source: PhtevenHawking

#11 So Happy

Image source: nerd_face1

#12 Felt Like It Belonged Here Too

Image source: reddititaly

#13 Not Much To Say About This One

Image source: Harryhood23

#14 The Most American Of Tales

Image source: trinitymonkey

#15 They Are Keeping It As A Trophy

Image source: ShibbyHaze1

#16 Teachers Having To Pay For School Supplies Out Of Their Own Pocket

Image source: AustrianMichael

#17 American Culture War

Image source: Snoo_40410

#18 Capitalism And The Nuclear Family

Image source: BennArrington

#19 We Should Save Our Planet, Not Fight Eachother

Image source: Trump_Detester

#20 United States Of Convenience

Image source: ManLikeGinola

#21 This Is Like ‚you Shouldn‘T Put Your Cat In The Microwave‘

Image source: mintgoody03

#22 Cost Of Medicines So High That People Literally Risk Their Lives

Image source: way_man

#23 I Kept Hoping It Was Fake, But No

Image source: broadwayguru

#24 Health Care In The United States

Image source: theretheyretheir

#25 Paul Ryan Touts $1.50/Wk Pay Rise But Gets Murdered By Words

Image source: notinferno

#26 The Fact That It Happens So Often That It Requires A Sign

Image source: DerrainCarter

#27 Teenage Girl Beat Up For Enforcing Use Of Masks At A Private Business Which Can Technically Enforce Any Rule They Like And Refuse To Serve Anyone They Like

Image source: cy6nu5

#28 Hmmmmmm

Image source: White_Brownie

#29 Felt It Belonged Here

Image source: IlhanMN

#30 Bout To Be Surprising Everyone At School Tommorow

Image source: Adutchman

#31 Why Are Americans So Fat?

Image source: MakeTotalDestr0i

#32 America, My Heart Aches For Us

Image source: ObbieWan812

#33 Kindergarden Shooter Drills Are Fun!

Image source: mysticalmisogynistic

#34 The Good Guys, Ladies And Gentlemen

Image source: way_man

#35 Hey, Hey! One Mass Shooting At A Time, Please!

Image source: DieMensch-Maschine

#36 Fresh Off The Boat

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Another Day In Paradise

Image source: someopinionthatsr

#38 America In A Nutshell

Image source: GrizzlyBearAttack

#39 Wear A Mask They Said

Image source: 1smoothcriminal

#40 No You Are Rights

Image source: broadwayguru

#41 Charged $39.35 To Hold Your Own Baby

Image source: cy6nu5

#42 Very Normal Country

Image source: phantomreader42

#43 How Reasonable

Image source: AyPeeElTee

#44 My 11-Year-Old Has To Walk To The End Of The Road By Herself To Catch The Bus – That’s Why I Bought Her A Cute Knuckle Duster

Image source: AustrianMichael

#45 It’s That Easy

Image source: DanPriceSeattle

#46 Perl Horber

Image source: Dimmadone_2

#47 Living In Texas Sure Is Strange. God + Guns + Big A*s Trucks!

Image source: iamtheonewhocrocs

#48 Something Makes Me Feel Like This Welcome Sign Is Not Meant For Everyone

Image source: kittybikes47

#49 Murica

Image source: somautomatic

#50 Murica

Image source: pengouin85

