“A Normal Day In America”: Uncomfortably Funny Pics And Memes About Living In The United States

There’s not a single country that doesn’t have problems. But being the leader of the Western world, the United States of America is held to a high standard and its issues are often viewed through a magnifying glass, both internally and internationally. And the subreddit ‘A Normal Day In America’ is trying to bring some humor to these discussions.
Created in 2014, it now has 33.1k members, and according to the community’s ‘About’ section, it focuses on things like toddlers in tiaras, guns in supermarkets, $100k hospital bills, obese babies, and other “everyday occurrences” in the US.
#1 Active Shooter Drills
Image source: Foxhidesinfo
#2 “Today A Lady And Her Mother And Husband Came To A Home Depot Telling Us That The Insurance May Or May Not Pay For Their Little Boy’s Walker”
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Cyanide And Happiness Tends To Get It Right
Image source: reddit.com
#4 One Person, One Vote
Image source: OrangeBunkerBoy
#5 Free Uni, If You Parent Scarifies Their Own Career For Yours
Image source: deltaSC
#6 Us Healthcare Strikes Again
Image source: okayplayer
#7 Cops Kill Innocent Man
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Probably Not Everyones Definition Of Bada**, But I Think So
Image source: jamestalarico
#9 Can We All Agree?
Image source: BadPlane2004
#10 A Normal Education In America
Image source: PhtevenHawking
#11 So Happy
Image source: nerd_face1
#12 Felt Like It Belonged Here Too
Image source: reddititaly
#13 Not Much To Say About This One
Image source: Harryhood23
#14 The Most American Of Tales
Image source: trinitymonkey
#15 They Are Keeping It As A Trophy
Image source: ShibbyHaze1
#16 Teachers Having To Pay For School Supplies Out Of Their Own Pocket
Image source: AustrianMichael
#17 American Culture War
Image source: Snoo_40410
#18 Capitalism And The Nuclear Family
Image source: BennArrington
#19 We Should Save Our Planet, Not Fight Eachother
Image source: Trump_Detester
#20 United States Of Convenience
Image source: ManLikeGinola
#21 This Is Like ‚you Shouldn‘T Put Your Cat In The Microwave‘
Image source: mintgoody03
#22 Cost Of Medicines So High That People Literally Risk Their Lives
Image source: way_man
#23 I Kept Hoping It Was Fake, But No
Image source: broadwayguru
#24 Health Care In The United States
Image source: theretheyretheir
#25 Paul Ryan Touts $1.50/Wk Pay Rise But Gets Murdered By Words
Image source: notinferno
#26 The Fact That It Happens So Often That It Requires A Sign
Image source: DerrainCarter
#27 Teenage Girl Beat Up For Enforcing Use Of Masks At A Private Business Which Can Technically Enforce Any Rule They Like And Refuse To Serve Anyone They Like
Image source: cy6nu5
#28 Hmmmmmm
Image source: White_Brownie
#29 Felt It Belonged Here
Image source: IlhanMN
#30 Bout To Be Surprising Everyone At School Tommorow
Image source: Adutchman
#31 Why Are Americans So Fat?
Image source: MakeTotalDestr0i
#32 America, My Heart Aches For Us
Image source: ObbieWan812
#33 Kindergarden Shooter Drills Are Fun!
Image source: mysticalmisogynistic
#34 The Good Guys, Ladies And Gentlemen
Image source: way_man
#35 Hey, Hey! One Mass Shooting At A Time, Please!
Image source: DieMensch-Maschine
#36 Fresh Off The Boat
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Another Day In Paradise
Image source: someopinionthatsr
#38 America In A Nutshell
Image source: GrizzlyBearAttack
#39 Wear A Mask They Said
Image source: 1smoothcriminal
#40 No You Are Rights
Image source: broadwayguru
#41 Charged $39.35 To Hold Your Own Baby
Image source: cy6nu5
#42 Very Normal Country
Image source: phantomreader42
#43 How Reasonable
Image source: AyPeeElTee
#44 My 11-Year-Old Has To Walk To The End Of The Road By Herself To Catch The Bus – That’s Why I Bought Her A Cute Knuckle Duster
Image source: AustrianMichael
#45 It’s That Easy
Image source: DanPriceSeattle
#46 Perl Horber
Image source: Dimmadone_2
#47 Living In Texas Sure Is Strange. God + Guns + Big A*s Trucks!
Image source: iamtheonewhocrocs
#48 Something Makes Me Feel Like This Welcome Sign Is Not Meant For Everyone
Image source: kittybikes47
#49 Murica
Image source: somautomatic
#50 Murica
Image source: pengouin85
Follow Us