I Made Paper Artworks That Captured The Memories Of A Snowflake

These paper sculptures are inspired by the formation of snow crystals and the phenomenon of how a journey and experience shape something. Every snowflake is one of a kind. This distinctiveness is due to its lone journey through the atmosphere all the way to the ground. Its unique path molds its individuality.
Through these artworks, I have explored the fantasy of what if the crystals captured what they witnessed. A memory that is frozen and etched within its heart blooms into its structure and colors. The art series CRYSTAL BLOOM captures this blooming within an ice crystal.
These artworks are available for purchase on my website.
More info: scaleddimensions.com
